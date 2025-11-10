VIP
UK Broadcaster Says BBC Faces a Politically Motivated Attack; Brian Stelter Calls It a Shakedown

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on November 10, 2025
CNN

The Telegraph reported a week ago that an internal whistleblower memo claimed the BBC had doctored Donald Trump’s January 6 "Stop the Steal" speech for its show Panorama, making it seem as though he encouraged the Capitol riot. Take a look for yourself and see if you can catch the subtle edits the BBC made:

That's as blatant as what NBC News did to George Zimmerman's 911 call. Trump is not happy about it, and he's threatened to sue the BBC for $1 billion. CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter says if you look closely enough, you can see a shakedown:

What a tool. To be fair, Stelter doesn't call it a shakedown. He just reports that a lot of people are calling it a shakedown.

As our own Gordon K. reported Sunday, both the BBC Director General Tim Davie and News CEO Deborah Turness were forced to resign.

John Simpson isn't biased at all … he's the presenter of Unspun World on BBC Two. Speaking of "coordinated attacks."

Member of Parliament Rupert Lowe, leader of Restore Britain, isn't being sarcastic here:

Maybe news organizations wouldn't be facing "shakedowns" from Trump if they weren't libeling him and doctoring his words.

***

