UK Broadcaster Says BBC Faces a Politically Motivated Attack; Brian Stelter Calls It a Shakedown

The Telegraph reported a week ago that an internal whistleblower memo claimed the BBC had doctored Donald Trump’s January 6 "Stop the Steal" speech for its show Panorama, making it seem as though he encouraged the Capitol riot. Take a look for yourself and see if you can catch the subtle edits the BBC made:

Advertisement

NEW: The Telegraph reports that an internal whistleblower memo claims the BBC “doctored” Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 speech, making it seem as though he encouraged the Capitol riot. pic.twitter.com/GORW82yeVS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 3, 2025

That's as blatant as what NBC News did to George Zimmerman's 911 call. Trump is not happy about it, and he's threatened to sue the BBC for $1 billion. CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter says if you look closely enough, you can see a shakedown:

Squint at Trump's legal letter to the BBC, containing a threat to sue for "no less than" $1 billion, and you might see an attempt at a shakedown. pic.twitter.com/qBrwJUQvf4 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 11, 2025

What a tool. To be fair, Stelter doesn't call it a shakedown. He just reports that a lot of people are calling it a shakedown.

Brian the BBC literally confessed what are you doing man — New York Shade (@newyorkshade) November 11, 2025

If the threat of a suit has no merit, BBC has nothing to worry about. The fact that the BBC apologized for their editing work, says the suit may have some merit.

Perhaps the media should strive to be a reliable narrator. — Jurasskick (@jurasskick) November 11, 2025

As our own Gordon K. reported Sunday, both the BBC Director General Tim Davie and News CEO Deborah Turness were forced to resign.

BREAKING: BBC chairman apologizes for “error of judgment” in editing of Donald Trump speech that drew hundreds of complaints. https://t.co/8oHfR5R5co — The Associated Press (@AP) November 10, 2025

“Error in judgement”



It was a purposeful and coordinated attack https://t.co/ySx7ApyLnV — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 10, 2025

John Simpson isn't biased at all … he's the presenter of Unspun World on BBC Two. Speaking of "coordinated attacks."

The BBC is facing a coordinated, politically motivated attack. https://t.co/7ZsFyk5sJz — John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) November 9, 2025

"Yes, it was very cunning of [checks notes] Donald Trump to force the BBC's own staff to engage for years in doctoring sources & propagating fake news." https://t.co/5OGdzEQJic — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) November 10, 2025

No, this is called consequences and it has been a long time in coming. — NeilT (@Exogynous) November 9, 2025

Why do supporters of the BBC label what Panorama did as a mistake when it was clearly intentional? I’ll wait…… pic.twitter.com/lWdWpsMTEl — MYOFB (@Lord_Woodsy) November 10, 2025

Good.



Finally, the people are heard.



If nothing else, at least this way.



Maybe time to think why the BBC is called the British Pravda... — Neoborn Caveman (@NeobornCaveman) November 10, 2025

They tried to kill the king and failed… — @amuse (@amuse) November 10, 2025

Advertisement

If the BBC is no longer the source of truth but a deliberate source of misleading news, it might as well die. To me, that's what the BBC has become. If I wanted to be lied to, there are plenty of sources for that. — LOCATEFUN (@LOCATEFUN) November 10, 2025

The BBC have been making coordinated, politically motivated attacks for a very long time.



Mostly to the detriment of the people, and to the benefit of the Establishment.



The BBC deserves to be removed and extinguished. — Kevin Cave (@Kevin_Cave) November 10, 2025

Amazing how the institutions that mocked the use of the term “fake news” only a few years ago is now scrambling to control the narrative after being caught manufacturing it. — fj (@fjzeit) November 10, 2025

They shouldn't be distorting footage, actually. — Rorate Caeli (@RorateCaeli) November 10, 2025

Member of Parliament Rupert Lowe, leader of Restore Britain, isn't being sarcastic here:

Trump defeats the BBC.



What a hero. — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) November 9, 2025

Proud to be one of the vocal minority who detested the BBC long before that was the settled view of the British people. — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) November 9, 2025

Trump is the only leader who is fighting for Britain. — Rob Boyd, Esq (@AvonandsomerRob) November 9, 2025

I nearly spilled my coffee reading about it. Fantastic news. Now, cue the lawsuits. — Kim Conrad Jorgensen 🇩🇰 🇹🇭 (@KimCJorgensen) November 10, 2025

Advertisement

Sue the BBC to ashes — Ger (@GeraldtheWriter) November 10, 2025

Such a lad. Sacked the director in a matter of days. — Darwinism 🔥🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@DoseofDarwin) November 9, 2025

Only if he sues them and wins so much money that they never again allow speeches to be edited to change their meaning. Two hundred million pounds should do the trick. It can be easily paid for out of the BBC's DEI budget. — Paul Sutton (@PaulSutton66) November 9, 2025

I don't trust the BBC for one second to be fair, honest or impartial.



Scrap the licence fee, defund the BBC and make it a subscription service.



Let the people decide - the answer will be a resounding no.



The BBC is finished. — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) November 10, 2025

Maybe news organizations wouldn't be facing "shakedowns" from Trump if they weren't libeling him and doctoring his words.

***

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.