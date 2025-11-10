Two US Attorneys Who Were to Prosecute the Russian 'Conspiracy Theory' Players Resign

This is a complex story, so skip ahead to 0:48 of the video to have MSNBC's Vaughn Hillyard fill you in on the basics. Hillyard reports that "there is this vast conspiracy that Trump administration officials have alleged that former intelligence and law enforcement officials during the Obama and Biden administrations undertook to undermine the candidacies and presidencies of Donald Trump."

Seriously? MSNBC is still calling the Russian collusion hoax a "vast conspiracy"? Are you kidding?

The big news? Two junior assistant U.S. attorneys have resigned after being asked to be a part of this investigation because it would violate their ethical responsibilities. Good … the trash is taking itself out.

🚨BREAKING: There have been TWO RESIGNATIONS in the Southern District of Florida, and MSNBC is saying that the investigation is looking into a VAST CONSPIRACY.



The TRUTH is coming out and this MELTDOWN is a sign that the DoJ is OVER THE TARGET!



Lock up EVERY LAST CROOK! pic.twitter.com/aWIAm5Bunv — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 10, 2025

We can't believe what we just watched, literally or figuratively.

Sounds like the swamp is springing some serious leaks! Maybe they should've packed some water wings! — Clint Eastwood (@_Mr_clint_) November 10, 2025

🇺🇸 They laughed at Trump when he said “drain the swamp.”

Now the swamp’s draining itself. 💥 — István Szabó (@IstvnSz24415189) November 10, 2025

Sounds like the swamp's in panic mode! Stay tuned as the curtain's pulled back and the truth shines through. 🍿 — Princess Diana Q (@dianaQupdates) November 10, 2025

VAST CONSPIRACY? We need to change the laws to what the FCC used for over the air broadcast. Cable should be no different than broadcast. There should be licenses to operate and procedures to follow. We need more professionalism and balance. — American Revivalist (@MikeCBurlew) November 10, 2025

We didn’t vote for resignations, we voted for perp walks. — Cancel This (@jrw88822) November 10, 2025

And now everything is abnormal and a vast conspiracy hunt with ethical implications. MSBNC is a joke. — KenDaBearFan (@KenDaBearfan) November 10, 2025

A vast conspiracy theory that MSNBC spent Donald Trump's entire first term pushing.

Good. They are self deporting — John T Richards (@taddeo_5) November 10, 2025

So these junior assistant U.S. attorneys resigned rather than prosecute John Brennan, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page over "ethical concerns."

