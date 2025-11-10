Two US Attorneys Who Were to Prosecute the Russian 'Conspiracy Theory' Players Resign

Zohran Mamdani's All-Female Transition Team: Nepo Babies, TikTok Vibes, and a Slow-Motion...
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on November 10, 2025
This is a complex story, so skip ahead to 0:48 of the video to have MSNBC's Vaughn Hillyard fill you in on the basics. Hillyard reports that "there is this vast conspiracy that Trump administration officials have alleged that former intelligence and law enforcement officials during the Obama and Biden administrations undertook to undermine the candidacies and presidencies of Donald Trump."

Seriously? MSNBC is still calling the Russian collusion hoax a "vast conspiracy"? Are you kidding?

The big news? Two junior assistant U.S. attorneys have resigned after being asked to be a part of this investigation because it would violate their ethical responsibilities. Good … the trash is taking itself out.

We can't believe what we just watched, literally or figuratively.

A vast conspiracy theory that MSNBC spent Donald Trump's entire first term pushing.

So these junior assistant U.S. attorneys resigned rather than prosecute John Brennan, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page over "ethical concerns."

