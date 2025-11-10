Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy Tells Pete Buttigieg He Spends His Whole Day Cleaning Up His Messes

VIP
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on November 10, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Biden administration Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg apparently blames President Donald Trump for air traffic controllers not being paid during the Schumer Shutdown. He claims the Trump administration has treated them terribly since Day 1 and wouldn't last five minutes as an air traffic controller. It's a good thing he's not an air traffic controller, then.

Wow, s***ting on them by recommending a $10,000 bonus for those who stayed on and did their jobs during the shutdown. "Again, to our great American Patriots, GOD BLESS YOU," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I won't be able to send your money fast enough!"

Current Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy advised Buttigieg to sit this one out.

Plenty of people had messages for Buttigieg.

It's hard to name anything that Buttigieg accomplished as Transportation Secretary. Forget five minutes … Buttigieg officially took four weeks of paternity leave that stretched out another month during the supply chain crisis. That's what he'll be remembered for.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

