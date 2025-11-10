Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy Tells Pete Buttigieg He Spends His Whole Day Cleaning Up His Messes

Biden administration Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg apparently blames President Donald Trump for air traffic controllers not being paid during the Schumer Shutdown. He claims the Trump administration has treated them terribly since Day 1 and wouldn't last five minutes as an air traffic controller. It's a good thing he's not an air traffic controller, then.

The President wouldn't last five minutes as an air traffic controller, and after everything they've been through - and the way this administration has treated them from Day One - he has no business shitting on them now. https://t.co/JLi1J26dSC — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 10, 2025

Wow, s***ting on them by recommending a $10,000 bonus for those who stayed on and did their jobs during the shutdown. "Again, to our great American Patriots, GOD BLESS YOU," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I won't be able to send your money fast enough!"

Current Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy advised Buttigieg to sit this one out.

Give me a break. You were basically AWOL at the DOT.⁰⁰I spend my whole day dealing with your neglect and cleaning up your messes. Sit this one out. https://t.co/DPptdJ3wOm — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 10, 2025

Plenty of people had messages for Buttigieg.

You couldn’t last five minutes as Transportation Secretary without taking maternity leave. — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) November 10, 2025

You get in there and start vectoring traffic big guy. — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) November 10, 2025

Trump is a master of many trades. pic.twitter.com/5ZKz36GJbl — Prometheus (@prometheus_post) November 10, 2025

The man worked his way up from the McDonald’s drive-thru, I’m sure he’d be alright — Matty7250 (@Matt4Marz) November 10, 2025

I am old enough to remember the 2022 airline meltdown, marked by widespread delays and cancellations, attributed to FAA staffing issues. Good times. — The Hawkington Post (@TheHawkPost) November 10, 2025

Isn't it true that the part of the staffing crisis was exacerbated by DEI polices at the FAA for ATCs? — Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) November 10, 2025

What did you do Pete when you had the chance to help them? Oh that's right, instead of investing in technological upgrades and recruitment you instead channeled billions into DEI grants. Hey Pete do us all a favor and STFU. — The Elephant in the Room (@elephant_23) November 10, 2025

Says the man who spent his four years as transportation secretary calling the roads and bridges racist! — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) November 10, 2025

Fixed a pothole lately? — Ladylawyer (@Ladylaw31256058) November 10, 2025

Pete it’s funny you have answers now, but no ideas when you were the transportation secretary. — Glenn Dowling (@GlennDowling77) November 10, 2025

Giving someone a $10,000 bonus is now sh*tting on them? Asking for a friend... — Bebs (@Patriot_Bebs81) November 10, 2025

You didn’t even do anything as DOT when East Palestine had the train derailment and the Francis Scott Key bridge was knocked over in MD. You didn’t do anything about any of these transport disasters!! There are plenty more I didn’t even mention too. — Jinee (@jineeminee) November 10, 2025

You wouldn't last 5 minutes as an effective Transportation Secretary. I have 4 years of proof. — Assertive Conservative (@wallyhauck) November 10, 2025

It's hard to name anything that Buttigieg accomplished as Transportation Secretary. Forget five minutes … Buttigieg officially took four weeks of paternity leave that stretched out another month during the supply chain crisis. That's what he'll be remembered for.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

