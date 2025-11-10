Muslim Preacher Says Americans Are So Uncivilized and Backward That They Use Toilet Paper

This is one of those posts we didn't know if we should avoid because maybe it was in Arabic and translated into English. The clip is in English, though, and it's pretty clear. Apparently, Allah sent the Muslims to Dearborn to civilize Americans because they are the lowest form of human nature and needed the tips.

This is from MEMRI, and they do outstanding work catching clips like this one.

Islamist preacher in Dearborn, Michigan:



"Despite all their technology, Americans are so uncivilized and backward, they wipe themselves with toilet paper.



Allah sent us to civilize them because they are the lowest form of human nature. Christians are so jealous of us, their… pic.twitter.com/SXLwZwf5v5 — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) November 9, 2025

The post continues:

… nation is dying!" This is what hatred for the nation that took you in looks like!

I wipe my as with the Quran every morning at work, and I’m getting paid for it. — Legal Voter (@LegalVoter1975) November 10, 2025

So, they don't use toilet paper?

Remember the video of Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani sitting in the park eating a rice bowl with his hands? We felt compelled to check back and see if he was using his right hand (he was).

Zohran says his worldview is inspired by the 3rd world while eating rice with his hands pic.twitter.com/FDaQfcNSJv — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 29, 2025

This is blatant hatred and disrespect for the country that welcomed them. America built a strong society, and extremists spreading lies about our people must face scrutiny. Protecting our values and citizens comes first. — For God & Country🇺🇸 (@RhombusReport) November 9, 2025

Why is he here? — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) November 9, 2025

We'd ask why you'd come from a Muslim country to one that's so uncivilized and backward, but we guess he explains that Allah sent them here to civilize Americans.

Mass deportations is what I think America needs. — Steve D. (@SteveVa20633780) November 9, 2025

These people do not belong here.



Send them all home. Start with declining all EBT, healthcare, welfare, etc.



Next - investigate all of their immigration papers. — MJ Alton (@Maryjohaynes) November 9, 2025

Men's denial of reality and of responsibility takes many forms. Always has, always will.... — ScientistTranswidows (@STranswidows) November 10, 2025

YET he lives here enjoying freedom of speech and freedom of religion and economic freedom - you cannot make this up! Why would any of us be jealous of a backward ideology?! — AntrimLass (@RosemarieStudy) November 9, 2025

How are we welcoming them? They’re a conquering army here to fight for an illegitimate government . They’re here to do a job, they’re not even asking for our approval, you don’t deploy your army to Poland and then expect the soldiers to be grateful for the Poles allowing them in — Captive west (@Yggdras75071080) November 9, 2025

This is laughable, it's reversed. The West got flooded with hardcore indoctrinated primitives who don’t run on logic or mutual respect, just raw emotion and next-level superstition, a belief system more extreme than anything the West ever cooked up. What could possibly go wrong? — David Garcia 🇺🇸🇩🇴 (@DavidGartav) November 9, 2025

Hey, respect the more civilized and progressive culture.

***

