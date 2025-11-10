Getting Closer: Bill to End the Schumer Shutdown Officially Passes Senate, Heads to...
VIP
Economist: Pro-Natalism Is Part of an Insidious Plot to Create a Whiter America
UK Broadcaster Says BBC Faces a Politically Motivated Attack; Brian Stelter Calls It...
‘Just a Mom’ Begs for Mercy After Being Pulled Over for Interfering With...
Megyn Kelly: We Rejected the Nonsense That Trans Women’s Birth Certificates Were ‘Written...
Gavin Newsom Jetted Thousands of Miles to Blame Arson on Climate Change (Rainforest...
Harvard Hoards Billions but Threatens to Halt Breast Cancer Cure After Trump Admin...
VIP
Homeschooled Teen BAILS on Public School After 48 Hours of Chaos
Project Lincoln Guy Assumes Breast Cancer Doesn’t Affect Trump Voters Due to Funding...
Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy Tells Pete Buttigieg He Spends His Whole Day Cleaning...
Zohran Mamdani's All-Female Transition Team: Nepo Babies, TikTok Vibes, and a Slow-Motion...
Two US Attorneys Who Were to Prosecute the Russian 'Conspiracy Theory' Players Resign
Margaret Atwood Takes a Flamethrower to an 'Unburnable' Copy of the 'Banned' Handmaid's...
He’s Gotta Go! The View Fumes That Chuck Schumer Failed the Democrat Party...

Muslim Preacher Says Americans Are So Uncivilized and Backward That They Use Toilet Paper

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on November 10, 2025
AngieArtist

This is one of those posts we didn't know if we should avoid because maybe it was in Arabic and translated into English. The clip is in English, though, and it's pretty clear. Apparently, Allah sent the Muslims to Dearborn to civilize Americans because they are the lowest form of human nature and needed the tips.

Advertisement

This is from MEMRI, and they do outstanding work catching clips like this one.

The post continues:

… nation is dying!"

This is what hatred for the nation that took you in looks like!

So, they don't use toilet paper?

Remember the video of Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani sitting in the park eating a rice bowl with his hands? We felt compelled to check back and see if he was using his right hand (he was).

Recommended

‘Just a Mom’ Begs for Mercy After Being Pulled Over for Interfering With ICE Operation
Brett T.
Advertisement

We'd ask why you'd come from a Muslim country to one that's so uncivilized and backward, but we guess he explains that Allah sent them here to civilize Americans.

Advertisement

Hey, respect the more civilized and progressive culture.

***

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ISLAM MICHIGAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Just a Mom’ Begs for Mercy After Being Pulled Over for Interfering With ICE Operation
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Megyn Kelly: We Rejected the Nonsense That Trans Women’s Birth Certificates Were ‘Written Wrongly’
Brett T.
UK Broadcaster Says BBC Faces a Politically Motivated Attack; Brian Stelter Calls It a Shakedown
Brett T.
Zohran Mamdani's All-Female Transition Team: Nepo Babies, TikTok Vibes, and a Slow-Motion NYC Trainwreck
justmindy
Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy Tells Pete Buttigieg He Spends His Whole Day Cleaning Up His Messes
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

‘Just a Mom’ Begs for Mercy After Being Pulled Over for Interfering With ICE Operation Brett T.
Advertisement