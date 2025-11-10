‘Just a Mom’ Begs for Mercy After Being Pulled Over for Interfering With...
Megyn Kelly: We Rejected the Nonsense That Trans Women’s Birth Certificates Were ‘Written Wrongly’

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on November 10, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Just last week, Dr Helen Webberley (she/her), who is the founder of GenderGP, which offers online, globally accessible gender-affirming healthcare and wellbeing services for the trans community (as well as prescriptions), decided to try to fire up the whole "trans women are women" shtick.

Full stop.

That was last week, before, as our own Aaron Walker reported, the International Olympic Committee is planning to enact a new policy that will prohibit male athletes from competing against biological women. Now she's really fired up:

We've done posts on children's books targeted to first-graders that claim that when a baby is born, the doctor makes a guess at its sex, and sometimes the doctor gets it wrong. And now we have this woman saying that those "born male" have incorrectly written birth certificates. What are you supposed to do? Raise the child genderless until it's old enough to declare if it identifies as a boy or a girl?

Megyn Kelly is done.

As shown by the IOC, the planet is healing from that contagion.

***

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

