Megyn Kelly: We Rejected the Nonsense That Trans Women’s Birth Certificates Were ‘Written Wrongly’

Just last week, Dr Helen Webberley (she/her), who is the founder of GenderGP, which offers online, globally accessible gender-affirming healthcare and wellbeing services for the trans community (as well as prescriptions), decided to try to fire up the whole "trans women are women" shtick.

Advertisement

Trans women are women. Full stop. — Dr Helen Webberley (she/her) (@HelenWebberley) November 7, 2025

Ma’am, that’s over. And we’re never letting it happen again. https://t.co/BhuEsn7s9Q — Megan Basham (@megbasham) November 7, 2025

Full stop.

It's amazing to watch these magic spells lose their power in real time. Sorry, Helen, "trans women" are men—and no combination of cross-sex hormones and emotional blackmail will change that cold, hard fact. https://t.co/Lv4fYTKZtW — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) November 7, 2025

Wait, I take that back, she said "full stop" so it must be true — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) November 7, 2025

That was last week, before, as our own Aaron Walker reported, the International Olympic Committee is planning to enact a new policy that will prohibit male athletes from competing against biological women. Now she's really fired up:

They weren’t fucking ‘born male’, they are female and always have been, and are now being excluded because their birth certificate was written wrongly and they have so many sodding hoops to jump through to correct it. There. https://t.co/pjOoBKckhh — Dr Helen Webberley (she/her) (@HelenWebberley) November 10, 2025

We've done posts on children's books targeted to first-graders that claim that when a baby is born, the doctor makes a guess at its sex, and sometimes the doctor gets it wrong. And now we have this woman saying that those "born male" have incorrectly written birth certificates. What are you supposed to do? Raise the child genderless until it's old enough to declare if it identifies as a boy or a girl?

Megyn Kelly is done.

This nonsense has been considered, and fully REJECTED. Deal with it. https://t.co/7Gc5bu0o6H — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 10, 2025

Who’s going to tell her about XX and XY chromosomes? — Ronbo (@31_Salty_Dawg) November 10, 2025

Legal corrections to a birth certificate or ID do not alter chromosomal reality. — Luther ‘Ćyrus’ (@Censored4sure) November 10, 2025

Born male or female. Not assigned at birth, just observed at birth. — NoPurpleCrayons (@NoPurpleCrayons) November 10, 2025

But my grift. My lovely, cash generative grift. — Matpac (@MattPachent) November 10, 2025

This was an actual doctor saying this? A doctor of what? — Helmut Montfort (@madmonty111) November 10, 2025

No kidding. Thank you, we're done. — Jeri Lynn Simpson (@DreamerJeri) November 10, 2025

That's someone who's caused a tremendous amount of harm in the UK. Her husband was struck off. Somehow she wasn't. — Eli Braille (@megawhelmed) November 10, 2025

Webberly and it's husband both had their license to practice medicine revoked by the General Medical Council.

Their sexual mutilation experiments on children are best left on the pages of a Mary Shelley fictional novel. — Gabriel Justice 🇺🇸 (@Gabriel4Justice) November 10, 2025

This is the so called doctor who had her medical license revoked at one point and had been warned by the MOH in Singapore that she was not licensed to provide medical services in their country due to allegedly prescribing puberty blockers. She should be in jail. — Aaron (@Aaron_G_NZ) November 10, 2025

Advertisement

The mental illness on this topic is finally not contagious anymore. — jp (@JohnPlatner) November 10, 2025

Who TF is this Helen woman? Hey Helen — give it up. The world is moving beyond your craziness. — Devlin McGregor (@EvansWetmore) November 10, 2025

The balls on this lady to come out with this statement. — Craig C (@Cockrell2Craig) November 10, 2025

She’s a hoot! I’ve been reading her stuff all week, and the lack of logic and common sense are astounding. To even have this perspective tells me that you need serious mental health treatment. Wow! — Italian Patriot (@cincinnatigal) November 10, 2025

May I apologise to the world, on behalf of the people of the UK, for this monstrous woman. — Great Leo (@GreatLeo672336) November 10, 2025

She/her, should be grateful that her nonsense was even considered and not just blasted as for what it is. A mental illness. — WhiteManJayy (@WhiteManJayy) November 10, 2025

As shown by the IOC, the planet is healing from that contagion.

***

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.