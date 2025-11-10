Zohran Mamdani's All-Female Transition Team: Nepo Babies, TikTok Vibes, and a Slow-Motion...
Margaret Atwood Takes a Flamethrower to an 'Unburnable' Copy of the 'Banned' Handmaid's Tale

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on November 10, 2025
60 Minutes

Well, this is stupid. As part of a stunt for a free-speech charity, Canadian author Margaret Atwood dons some fire-resistant gloves and takes a flamethrower to an "unburnable" copy of The Handmaid's Tale, which she published in 1985 to warn that America under President Ronald Reagan was becoming a Christian theocracy. Have there been mass burnings of The Handmaid's Tale? We haven't heard of any, but we've seen plenty of "resisters" cosplaying as handmaids as Hulu aired six seasons of its adaptation of the novel.

60 Minutes claims that Atwood's work has been "banned," and she tells 60 Minutes she's particularly concerned that a Canadian school has taken her books off the library shelf for sexual content. That's not "banning" the book. Kids can buy their own copies.

Doesn't Stephen King claim to be America's most banned author? But you can order any of his books, many of which have been made into movies, from Amazon and get them delivered to your home. Same thing with Atwood.

"… had definitely been banned."

60 Minutes and the rest of the Left really need to understand the definition of "banned." Removing a book from a school library does not constitute banning it. Calm down.

Editor's Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

