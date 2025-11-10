Margaret Atwood Takes a Flamethrower to an 'Unburnable' Copy of the 'Banned' Handmaid's Tale

Well, this is stupid. As part of a stunt for a free-speech charity, Canadian author Margaret Atwood dons some fire-resistant gloves and takes a flamethrower to an "unburnable" copy of The Handmaid's Tale, which she published in 1985 to warn that America under President Ronald Reagan was becoming a Christian theocracy. Have there been mass burnings of The Handmaid's Tale? We haven't heard of any, but we've seen plenty of "resisters" cosplaying as handmaids as Hulu aired six seasons of its adaptation of the novel.

60 Minutes claims that Atwood's work has been "banned," and she tells 60 Minutes she's particularly concerned that a Canadian school has taken her books off the library shelf for sexual content. That's not "banning" the book. Kids can buy their own copies.

Margaret Atwood, author of 64 books including “The Handmaid’s Tale,” has seen her work banned for content deemed overly sexual, morally corrupt, and anti-Christian. https://t.co/nBbi6le8WX pic.twitter.com/nT8Vlk0BbV — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 10, 2025

Doesn't Stephen King claim to be America's most banned author? But you can order any of his books, many of which have been made into movies, from Amazon and get them delivered to your home. Same thing with Atwood.

How is it banned? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 10, 2025

Her books are not banned — Don Helpingstine (@dhelpingstine) November 10, 2025

Where is it banned? Can curious people buy this book online? I have never heard of it before. — Bill Flashfrybuffalo McBride (@gilescorey) November 10, 2025

Total fake news.



There's literally an entire TV show about this book.



It's not been banned. — Matt Cover (@MattCover) November 10, 2025

If they've turned your multi-million-dollar book into a multi-million-dollar streaming series, LOL, you're not banned. Someone needs to stop this play-pretend. It's just embarrassing at this point. — Brad R. Torgersen (@BradRTorgersen) November 10, 2025

By banned you mean easily available at the largest seller / shipper in America? pic.twitter.com/d3v8s9JVjf — Joker (@BachelorJoker) November 10, 2025

Shouldn’t CBS know the definition of the word “banned”? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 10, 2025

Banned, as in available in every airport and bookstore? — Lord Business (Alpha Male) (@hydromerchant) November 10, 2025

Um. If by "banned" you mean I could literally order it now and instantly download it on all of my devices, then sure. — Erika Ahern (@ErikaAhern2) November 10, 2025

If by "banned" you mean "the book is available everywhere that books are sold and has been obsessively promoted by every major media outlet for decades and adapted into six seasons of a streaming show on Hulu and not actually banned anywhere in any form at all" then yeah the book… https://t.co/F8fuorRrrQ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 10, 2025

"… had definitely been banned."

60 Minutes and the rest of the Left really need to understand the definition of "banned." Removing a book from a school library does not constitute banning it. Calm down.

