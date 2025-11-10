Getting Closer: Bill to End the Schumer Shutdown Officially Passes Senate, Heads to...
‘Just a Mom’ Begs for Mercy After Being Pulled Over for Interfering With ICE Operation

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on November 10, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Katie Daviscourt, an investigative reporter with The Post Millennial, was on an exclusive ride-along with the ICE Seattle Field Office's Portland branch when they pulled over a woman who was pulled over "after blowing a red light and nearly colliding with a school bus while trailing federal vehicles, which she attempted to box in multiple times with her Mustang."

The post continues:

… she appeared to have attempted to hit.

The driver begged for mercy after several hours of committing unlawful behavior against federal agents.

Watch the entire clip.

Do watch the entire clip, both to watch the "just a mom" beg for mercy as well as to witness the patience and professionalism of the ICE agent.

The post continues:

trying to box in ICE vehicles.

According to The Post Millennial, the woman is a "spotter" who is stationed in the neighborhood to alert illegal immigrants about ICE operations. The woman's information was reportedly handed over to HSI and the US Attorney's Office.

Source: @TPostMillennial

Was the "just a mom" thing an act? She certainly was driving aggressively, and she knew it.

Us too. These anti-ICE nuts are playing dangerous games with ICE, ramming their vehicles and boxing them in.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

