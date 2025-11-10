‘Just a Mom’ Begs for Mercy After Being Pulled Over for Interfering With ICE Operation

Katie Daviscourt, an investigative reporter with The Post Millennial, was on an exclusive ride-along with the ICE Seattle Field Office's Portland branch when they pulled over a woman who was pulled over "after blowing a red light and nearly colliding with a school bus while trailing federal vehicles, which she attempted to box in multiple times with her Mustang."

🚨 BREAKING: Anti-ICE activist gets pulled over by ICE and threatened with arrest after actively impeding ICE operations in Portland.



The woman driving a Mustang ran a red light and nearly crashed into a school bus — while weaving through traffic — to target ICE vehicles, which… pic.twitter.com/kKPHgLU0I0 — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) November 7, 2025

The post continues:

… she appeared to have attempted to hit. The driver begged for mercy after several hours of committing unlawful behavior against federal agents. Watch the entire clip.

Do watch the entire clip, both to watch the "just a mom" beg for mercy as well as to witness the patience and professionalism of the ICE agent.

Portland woman starts panicking, hyperventilating, and begging for mercy after getting pulled over for impeding ICE operations.



"I'm just a mom! I'm just a mom! ... I'm shaking," she pleaded.



The woman was captured on camera by @KatieDaviscourt running a red light before… pic.twitter.com/Lkk5SPSjA2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 10, 2025

The post continues:

… trying to box in ICE vehicles. According to The Post Millennial, the woman is a "spotter" who is stationed in the neighborhood to alert illegal immigrants about ICE operations. The woman's information was reportedly handed over to HSI and the US Attorney's Office. Source: @TPostMillennial

Was the "just a mom" thing an act? She certainly was driving aggressively, and she knew it.

"I'm just a poor little mom."



So why are you chasing down ICE agents in the middle of the day?



Horrible mother. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 10, 2025

Know what happens when you let people go? They do it again. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) November 10, 2025

She wants to play but not pay the price for the game. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) November 10, 2025

Nothing says “I support the rule of law” like breaking it and then hyperventilating when someone enforces it. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) November 10, 2025

You’re a perp as soon as you break the law. There are many criminals that are moms and dads and they still get sent to jail. — 🌷✨Lisa Diaz✨🌷 (@lcdiaz001) November 10, 2025

Wow this is some serious FAFO! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 10, 2025

She wasn’t “just a mom” when she was risking the lives of everyone around her in the pouring rain just to “stick it to ICE” — Phil Lip (@lip_philll) November 10, 2025

From soccer practice to obstructing ICE ..moms these days really know how to multitask. — Masala Bulletin (@MasalaBulletin) November 10, 2025

That agent was very polite and professional, which also destroys the leftist narrative that these guys are all tyrants. They have a job to do, let them work. — Tony Whatley (@365_Driven) November 10, 2025

He was a true professional, respect pic.twitter.com/1HRi1KCDtu — enso 🇺🇸 (@enso_btc) November 10, 2025

“I’m just a mom trying to get you killed” she pleaded — Piltdown Man (@PiltdownMan2) November 10, 2025

The only way to stop this madness is by sending "just moms" to jail. It's a very sad thing to have to do, but ice is going to have to do it. — Mister Sugar (@ScottWi92107364) November 10, 2025

Why'd he let her go? What am I missing here?



He's going to regret letting her go. — Kevin Meredith (@KevinMeredith) November 10, 2025

Just a mom!?



You should have thought of that BEFORE you got involved. Take ownership of your choices now. — Noah Webster (@NoahWebster01) November 10, 2025

Entitled white woman playing a dangerous game in order to score her political points. That officer could have treated her a lot worse. I hope they follow up and prosecute her. — Wolfbyte1966 🇺🇸 (@wolfbyte1966) November 10, 2025

Us too. These anti-ICE nuts are playing dangerous games with ICE, ramming their vehicles and boxing them in.

