MSNBC Host Says That Baby Arrested by ICE at Home Depot Had a Dirty Diaper

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, FOX 11 Los Angeles had the headline of the day:

An adult male and a baby were arrested at a Home Depot in Cypress Park. https://t.co/45TEKbCzv5 — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) November 5, 2025

What are the charges against the baby? Accessory to a felony? — Wendy Garizio (@Heymoe203) November 6, 2025

No, the baby wasn't arrested. The Department of Homeland Security added the context that the driver of the car, which was reported stolen in New York, got out, wielding a hammer and throwing rocks at federal agents. Officials also found a pistol in the stolen car. The man also had an active warrant for property damage.

Now, MSNBC senior correspondent Jacob Soboroff is following up on the story, saying that the baby's grandmother says when she picked up the baby, it had a dirty diaper and was developing diaper rash.

Note how Soboroff injects, "Even if the allegations against [Dennis Orlando] Quinonez are true."

There are plenty of headlines, from The New York Times to The Guardian to The Associated Press, emphasizing that agents drove off with the child after the father was taken into custody. Um, what were they supposed to do? Leave the baby there?

"When I picked up my granddaughter from the federal agents, she had a dirty diaper, a bruise on her face, and was developing a rash. She was exhausted and cried… My heart aches knowing this could happen to others, to my kids, or even me, despite being U.S. citizens.” pic.twitter.com/di94K1SEaj — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) November 8, 2025

You are back to doing this again? You took off the four years of Biden when migrants were dying and suffering at an unprecedented rate. But you’re back with the drama now. 🤡 — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 8, 2025

What were they supposed to leave her there? — Stevenson 🇺🇸 (@Stevenson1776oo) November 8, 2025

In some countries, the kid would have been locked up with the parent. Is that what you suggest? Or what? — Angus (@dd_Angus) November 8, 2025

If you put your child in this situation, you have failed miserably as a parent. — Jasper Phone (@jasper_phone) November 8, 2025

Can you believe a parent would do illegal shit putting their kids in danger? — Darth Powell (@VladTheInflator) November 8, 2025

Maybe you should have taught your son not be a douche and assault federal officers.



He put his daughter in danger. Not them.



Every single thing that happened to her was on him.



And you, for raising a loser. — Jack Flynn 🇺🇸 (@JackFlynn810) November 8, 2025

Notice of Soboroff casts doubt on the DHS account of what happened, but takes the grandmother's word as the gospel truth. Maybe don't assault federal agents while you have your baby in the car.

