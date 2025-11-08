MSNBC Host Says That Baby Arrested by ICE at Home Depot Had a Dirty Diaper

Shots Fired at Border Patrol in Chicago: Attack on Agents Sparks Fury Over...
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on November 08, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, FOX 11 Los Angeles had the headline of the day:

No, the baby wasn't arrested. The Department of Homeland Security added the context that the driver of the car, which was reported stolen in New York, got out, wielding a hammer and throwing rocks at federal agents. Officials also found a pistol in the stolen car. The man also had an active warrant for property damage.

Now, MSNBC senior correspondent Jacob Soboroff is following up on the story, saying that the baby's grandmother says when she picked up the baby, it had a dirty diaper and was developing diaper rash.

Note how Soboroff injects, "Even if the allegations against [Dennis Orlando] Quinonez are true."

There are plenty of headlines, from The New York Times to The Guardian to The Associated Press, emphasizing that agents drove off with the child after the father was taken into custody. Um, what were they supposed to do? Leave the baby there?

Notice of Soboroff casts doubt on the DHS account of what happened, but takes the grandmother's word as the gospel truth. Maybe don't assault federal agents while you have your baby in the car.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CRIME DHS LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

