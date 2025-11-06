KJP Tells Dean Obeidallah That the Media Covers Trump 'Differently' and It Is Insane

Karine Jean-Pierre is still on her book tour, and her most recent stop was The Dean Obeidallah Show on SiriusXM. Obeidallah asked Jean-Pierre about the hard-right turn the corporate media has taken, and she agreed that there was a double standard. Actually, she claims, there's a Trump standard, and the media lets him get away with things that President Barack Obama never could have.

It's ironic that someone who lied to the media about "cheap fakes" and still maintains that President Joe Biden was sharp as a tack would complain about the media's coverage. CNN's Jake Tapper wrote a book about how the media had been lied to by the White House. The media just "missed" the story of Biden's cognitive and physical decline until there was no longer a point in covering for him.

KJP: Corporate media isn’t tough enough on Trump like they would be on Obama.



“There is a double standard there."



"There is a double standard there."

🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/f2vrq5zJGx

Imagine the media's response if Obama had started renovations on the White House.

They sure were tough on Obama. Remember The New York Times' Jeff Zeleny asking him what most "enchanted" him about the presidency?

We're certain she slipped that in at some point during the interview.

