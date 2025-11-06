Congresswoman Does the ‘Change My Mind’ Meme on Speaker Starving Kids to Cover Up the Epstein Files

You know the Steven Crowder "Change My Mind" meme, right? For some reason, Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari of Arizona decided to trade in her tin-foil hat for some posterboard and a Sharpie and do the meme outside of House Speaker Mike Johnson's office. She invites passers-by to change her mind that Johnson is starving kids and gutting healthcare just to cover up the Epstein files, which the Biden administration would have dropped if there were anything that incriminated Donald Trump.

She, at the very least, should move her table in front of Sen. Chuck Schumer's office, where it would be more relevant. The House has already passed the continuing resolution to reopen the government. Democratic senators are the ones blocking it.

I'm here outside @SpeakerJohnson’s office because he is starving families and gutting health care to cover up the Epstein Files.



Change my mind. pic.twitter.com/RFlSTOVVSr — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) November 6, 2025

You'd have to have a mind first for us to change. https://t.co/aVojm8MjmJ — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 6, 2025

Democrats literally vote no and then go get some poster board and make a sign like this. Peak levels of human retardation. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 6, 2025

pic.twitter.com/uvE51qrkcD — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 6, 2025

If only there was anything Democrats could do, like vote to reopen the government. — Disillusioned Alchemist (@Cahleom) November 6, 2025

Ok? Congress passed the spending bill. Unsure what you want the speaker of the House to do in the Senate.



Like, should he go hold Schumer hostage until Senate Dems concede? — God (@TakingHisTime) November 6, 2025

How many more Republican votes do you need to pass the CR and open up the government? — MutedbyElonMusk (@MutedbyMusk) November 6, 2025

Wrong office.... pic.twitter.com/B2rpsk3OeE — tgmur10 ~ *X Super Duper Ultra MAGA ~ LGB!! (@Tgmur) November 6, 2025

Except you already voted against funding the federal government and SNAP benefits, and your party calls the suffering of Americans "leverage."



👉https://t.co/dMGAaRA7t4 pic.twitter.com/JZqpa38Is6 — House Committee on Agriculture (@HouseAgGOP) November 6, 2025

You’re saying that while voting against opening the government?



Lady, do you think Americans are stupid? — A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) November 6, 2025

Ugh. The performative politics are beyond cringe.



Clean CR. Pass it. Move on. — Romans 12:2 (@2_romans28845) November 6, 2025

Well don’t forget to to post the videos of the conversations and not just use this is a picture opportunity taking longer to set this up than it takes to take the picture. — @AskGrok (@subsealife1978) November 6, 2025

It's entirely performative, done solely to have a photo to post on social media. Johnson isn't even in his office. We wonder how much foot traffic she got before she decided to fold up the table and leave.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

