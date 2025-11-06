Congresswoman Does the ‘Change My Mind’ Meme on Speaker Starving Kids to Cover Up the Epstein Files

DC Jury's Sandwich Slam: Assault on Fed Agent? Nah—Just 'Protected Protest' in Two-Tiered...
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on November 06, 2025
imgflip

You know the Steven Crowder "Change My Mind" meme, right? For some reason, Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari of Arizona decided to trade in her tin-foil hat for some posterboard and a Sharpie and do the meme outside of House Speaker Mike Johnson's office. She invites passers-by to change her mind that Johnson is starving kids and gutting healthcare just to cover up the Epstein files, which the Biden administration would have dropped if there were anything that incriminated Donald Trump.

She, at the very least, should move her table in front of Sen. Chuck Schumer's office, where it would be more relevant. The House has already passed the continuing resolution to reopen the government. Democratic senators are the ones blocking it.

It's entirely performative, done solely to have a photo to post on social media. Johnson isn't even in his office. We wonder how much foot traffic she got before she decided to fold up the table and leave.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

