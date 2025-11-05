Man Grabs His Tube of Lubricant As Women Drive Him Out of Bathroom

VIP
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on November 05, 2025
ImgFlip

As Twitchy reported on Monday, a woman went off after she was kicked out of Gold's Gym for complaining about a man in the women's locker room. TMZ Live decided to speak to the man in lipstick, Alexis Black, to get "her" side of the story (note how they respect "her" pronouns and referred to him as "she" — if "she" were a woman, there wouldn't have been any controversy in the first place).

Here's a palate cleanser. Watch as a crowd of angry women drives a man out of the women's bathroom. He pulls up his shorts and grabs what appears to be a tube of lubricant on his way out of the bathroom stall.

Jennifer Sey is the CEO and founder of XX-XY Athletics.

He's going to have to try a lot harder if he wants to pass for a woman.

Brett T.
Is this in Virginia? He should just wait until Abigail Spanberger becomes governor and normalizes this.

