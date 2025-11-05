Man Grabs His Tube of Lubricant As Women Drive Him Out of Bathroom

As Twitchy reported on Monday, a woman went off after she was kicked out of Gold's Gym for complaining about a man in the women's locker room. TMZ Live decided to speak to the man in lipstick, Alexis Black, to get "her" side of the story (note how they respect "her" pronouns and referred to him as "she" — if "she" were a woman, there wouldn't have been any controversy in the first place).

Here's a palate cleanser. Watch as a crowd of angry women drives a man out of the women's bathroom. He pulls up his shorts and grabs what appears to be a tube of lubricant on his way out of the bathroom stall.

Jennifer Sey is the CEO and founder of XX-XY Athletics.

These women kicking this guy out of the women’s restroom are awesome. He grabs his tube of lube and leaves. pic.twitter.com/YinBEthGdK — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) November 5, 2025

He's going to have to try a lot harder if he wants to pass for a woman.

I don't want to encourage violence, but I always think the guys doing this stuff are lucky to be leaving the woman's areas with their junk intact. — Root (@1960Root) November 5, 2025

I find it very painful and heartbreaking to watch because you can hear the stress and trauma in these women's voices. Good for them though for giving him a harsh kick out. This is the way. — Renske Verheul 💜🤍💚 (@wrenske) November 5, 2025

Well done. See how a united front works? Get these men out of your spaces. — Amber (@AmberGirl3) November 5, 2025

This what today’s fake feminists allow. Kudos to these women for recording the thing that never happens. — AthenaofAmerica (@mexigreekmom74) November 5, 2025

Lock him up. Unless, of course, he's a woman, because he feels it so and he declares it so. — Peter Grant (@Peter3Grant) November 5, 2025

It’s OK because he identifies as a pervert. — Howell Ellerman (@howellsacto) November 5, 2025

Why were his shorts off? Is it customary to remove one’s shorts before using the restroom? — Anne Ambrose (@AnneAmbroseLMT) November 5, 2025

Wonderful! Like a pack of hyenas rousting a lion. Nice job.👍 — A. H. (@raksgeo) November 5, 2025

Hell yeah! More women need to do this. No one is coming to save us. We have to save ourselves. Go in a group and get loud! — Lets Effing Go CA! (@LFG_CA_) November 5, 2025

Keep doing this. This is the only way it stops. — Nixon Bauer (@bauer37265) November 5, 2025

Women and girls are not playing!! This guy grabs his lube as he leaves.



This is how you deal with men in the ladies room!! Kudos to those brave warriors!!! I’m so proud to see it!



Guys…the zeitgeist has changed. Don’t try it. pic.twitter.com/wqdRZFiztI — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) November 5, 2025

Is this in Virginia? He should just wait until Abigail Spanberger becomes governor and normalizes this.

***

