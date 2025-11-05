Cutting EBT Is 'Violence,' Says Woman Who Blames Friend's Death on Food Stamp Cuts

Words are violence. Silence is violence. Cutting SNAP benefits is violence.

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock claimed that President Donald Trump was "literally holding hungry children hostage to gain political leverage," just after voting with his fellow Senate Democrats for the 14th time to keep the government closed.

Advertisement

She doesn't mention having kids, but Libs of TikTok featured a woman who says that not refilling EBT cards is violence and people need to "answer violence with f**king violence." She also claims that her friend committed suicide over SNAP cuts. OK, she had other issues, but the cuts to food stamps were the final straw that pushed her over the edge. We believe this is the first known death attributable to SNAP benefits not going out.

TikToker says that not getting SNAP benefits is "violence" and that people need to "answer violence with violence."



She also encourages people to ignore theft if they see it happening.



Cc @fbi pic.twitter.com/LxClLAlIo8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 4, 2025

"So what are we doin'?" she asks at the end. Good question … what are you doing about the Schumer Shutdown? Have you called your Democrat Senator and told him or her this story and demanded they vote to reopen the government?

Calling lack of benefits "violence" is an excuse to justify bad behavior. Accountability matters. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) November 4, 2025

The “words are violence” bit was always meant to end like this. Make no mistake. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) November 5, 2025

What isn't violence to the Left? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 4, 2025

Once again, I’ve never seen a skinny person on SNAP — Bulldog 🏈 🇺🇸 (@Bulldog78932701) November 5, 2025

Those government handouts sure do make the best of us — Church of Divine Apathy (@codathecult) November 5, 2025

Why do they all have nose rings?!?!? It’s either that or the glasses or the hair 😐 — Paul Robertson 🇺🇸 (@ShadeSalvo) November 4, 2025

The Nose Ring Theory stands undefeated.

An obese person can survive off of their own fat for months; even up to a year. An average sized person can survive 3-8 weeks without food. If her friend perished, it’s unlikely that it was due to no SNAP benefits for 4 days. — LadyJoAnn🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@LadyJoAnn9) November 5, 2025

No one wants them dead, we want them to take responsibility for themselves and their kids and go to work. I guess that seems comparable to death for them. — DesertGardener (@Rockyroo5959) November 5, 2025

She’s just hangry, have a snickers big girl. — 🇺🇸 Bad Daddy 🇺🇸 💪 (@baddaddee) November 4, 2025

All it takes is a handful of Democrats in the Senate to get the money flowing again. — Europe Eternal (@EuropeEternal) November 5, 2025

Man, the entitlement. — NotJohn (@SpaceNotJohn) November 5, 2025

She doesn't mention how long she's been on SNAP, but we're guessing it's been a while.

Advertisement

I've been on food stamps. But then I went to work and got off them. — StereoRealist (@realist_stereo) November 5, 2025

How about stop posting videos on TikTok all day and get a job. — 🇺🇸L🇺🇸 (@ItWillBeOk24) November 4, 2025

I don’t understand how people don’t have at least two weeks worth of groceries in their house? What does she buy? OK I lived in hurricane area so know you keep at least two weeks of groceries in your home and I still do 10 years later. — @ babycatcalla ☘️🇺🇸 (@babycatcalla) November 5, 2025

The only violence is what this person does to food. — DeadPresidentsShow (@DeadPresShow) November 4, 2025

Answer "violence" with violence? Is she going to put together a militia of overweight SNAP beneficieries and take up arms?

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.