Cutting EBT Is 'Violence,' Says Woman Who Blames Friend's Death on Food Stamp Cuts

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on November 05, 2025
Meme

Words are violence. Silence is violence. Cutting SNAP benefits is violence. 

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock claimed that President Donald Trump was "literally holding hungry children hostage to gain political leverage," just after voting with his fellow Senate Democrats for the 14th time to keep the government closed.

She doesn't mention having kids, but Libs of TikTok featured a woman who says that not refilling EBT cards is violence and people need to "answer violence with f**king violence." She also claims that her friend committed suicide over SNAP cuts. OK, she had other issues, but the cuts to food stamps were the final straw that pushed her over the edge. We believe this is the first known death attributable to SNAP benefits not going out.

"So what are we doin'?" she asks at the end. Good question … what are you doing about the Schumer Shutdown? Have you called your Democrat Senator and told him or her this story and demanded they vote to reopen the government?

The Nose Ring Theory stands undefeated.

She doesn't mention how long she's been on SNAP, but we're guessing it's been a while.

Answer "violence" with violence? Is she going to put together a militia of overweight SNAP beneficieries and take up arms?

***

 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

