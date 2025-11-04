Stephen Colbert Says He's More Conservative Than Most People Think

On the night that he announced that Late Night with Stephen Colbert had been canceled, Colbert's guest was celebrity entertainer Sen. Adam Schiff. We dug around to see if Colbert had ever invited a Republican on as a guest, and he had, once. That Republican was Liz Cheney.

Blame for Colbert's cancellation immediately fell on President Donald Trump, who had pressured the network to cancel the show because Colbert was just too dangerous to keep on the air (even though he'll fill out his contract until May). Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel came on Colbert's show after his harrowing four-day suspension for telling MAGA that Charlie Kirk's assassin "was one of their own." One left-wing nut shot up an ABC affiliate in Sacramento over Kimmel's suspension. Harry Sisson posted a photo of Kimmel, Colbert, and Seth Meyers together on stage, captioning it, "Trump's worst nightmare!"

Colbert would have you believe that, although people perceive him as a lefty figure, he's "more conservative than people think."

Colbert: "People perceive me as this sort of lefty figure. I'm more conservative than people think."



He finally said something funny. pic.twitter.com/cjltnYZ98S — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 4, 2025

> He finally said something funny



Indeed, because there is absolutely NOTHING conservative about Colbert.



I'd love for him to outline exactly what he thinks is conservative that he supports, because I'm pretty sure it's just a liberal position instead of a hardcore leftist. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) November 4, 2025

The last time he was funny was when he played a conservative on Comedy Central.

Maybe Colbert wants to recapture that formula as a last gasp for relevancy. — Fred Lucas (@FredLucasWH) November 4, 2025

He's about as conservative as James Carville and not nearly as funny. — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) November 4, 2025

The only thing conservative about him is that he is neighbors with Martha McCallum. — MAGAdonian (@JalerieE) November 4, 2025

He literally cried on TV when the Orange Man was re elected. — Trolomo (@Billsnce) November 4, 2025

That's because he believes in real conservatism, not MAGA. The kind embodied by Cheney, for example.

They all consistently morph into an elderly lesbian woman wearing the same glasses... This phenomenon needs to be studied. — Attila the Fun 🇺🇸 (@NotWhoISayIAm3) November 4, 2025

He’s not a Democrat propagandist. He only plays one on TV. — Jake Bond (@jakefromuphere) November 4, 2025

He is delusional. Not conservative. — Hummy Johnson (@HummyJohnson) November 4, 2025

@StephenAtHome Reasonable people who think critically view you as a biased, dishonest, virtue-signaling, self-righteous hypocrite, based on your actions. Conservative or not, it doesn't matter. — Ani (@mtmmht) November 4, 2025

I don't think of him as a "sort of lefty figure".

I think of him as smarmy prick. — Quentin Farquar (@Ironsky22) November 4, 2025

Yeah ok Steve, whatever you say 🙄 pic.twitter.com/uDJw4cQrJK — Samson (@SamsonActual) November 4, 2025

Maybe, just maybe, his producers could book a conservative on his show and he could have a serious discussion.

***

