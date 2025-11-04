Stephen Colbert Says He's More Conservative Than Most People Think

Decision Desk HQ Has Already Called the Virginia Governor's Race for Abigail Spanberger
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on November 04, 2025
Twitter

On the night that he announced that Late Night with Stephen Colbert had been canceled, Colbert's guest was celebrity entertainer Sen. Adam Schiff. We dug around to see if Colbert had ever invited a Republican on as a guest, and he had, once. That Republican was Liz Cheney.

Blame for Colbert's cancellation immediately fell on President Donald Trump, who had pressured the network to cancel the show because Colbert was just too dangerous to keep on the air (even though he'll fill out his contract until May). Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel came on Colbert's show after his harrowing four-day suspension for telling MAGA that Charlie Kirk's assassin "was one of their own." One left-wing nut shot up an ABC affiliate in Sacramento over Kimmel's suspension. Harry Sisson posted a photo of Kimmel, Colbert, and Seth Meyers together on stage, captioning it, "Trump's worst nightmare!"

Colbert would have you believe that, although people perceive him as a lefty figure, he's "more conservative than people think."

That's because he believes in real conservatism, not MAGA. The kind embodied by Cheney, for example.

Maybe, just maybe, his producers could book a conservative on his show and he could have a serious discussion.

***

