Sen. Dick Blumenthal Says New Secret Donors to the East Wing Ballroom Have Been Revealed

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on November 04, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Election Day is the focus of the news on Tuesday, but it's not the only thing people are concerned about. Just a couple of Saturdays ago, the big news was the nationwide "No Kings" rallies. All of the effort put into those was for naught, because 1) we have no king, and 2) it was going to be swept out of the news cycle by photos of the demolition of the East Wing to make room for the new White House ballroom. Sen. Chuck Schumer posted a photo and claimed it was "the picture Donald Trump doesn’t want America to see," even though it's all being done in plain sight.

With EBT benefits set to expire because of the Schumer Shutdown, a lot of people have been complaining about the privately funded $300 million project. A lot of the donors have chosen to remain anonymous.

We'd thought Ballroom Derangement Syndrome had died down, but on Tuesday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal tried to revive the scandal, claiming that new secret donors to the construction project have been revealed.

This is like when they outed the private donor of $130 million to pay the military and smeared him as a racist. Democrats always complain that billionaires don't pay their fair share, but then they lose their minds over a $130 million overpayment.

After the elections, will Democrats cave and reopen the government so we can get back to covering BDS?

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown.

