Sen. Dick Blumenthal Says New Secret Donors to the East Wing Ballroom Have Been Revealed

Election Day is the focus of the news on Tuesday, but it's not the only thing people are concerned about. Just a couple of Saturdays ago, the big news was the nationwide "No Kings" rallies. All of the effort put into those was for naught, because 1) we have no king, and 2) it was going to be swept out of the news cycle by photos of the demolition of the East Wing to make room for the new White House ballroom. Sen. Chuck Schumer posted a photo and claimed it was "the picture Donald Trump doesn’t want America to see," even though it's all being done in plain sight.

With EBT benefits set to expire because of the Schumer Shutdown, a lot of people have been complaining about the privately funded $300 million project. A lot of the donors have chosen to remain anonymous.

We'd thought Ballroom Derangement Syndrome had died down, but on Tuesday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal tried to revive the scandal, claiming that new secret donors to the construction project have been revealed.

New secret donors to the East Wing ballroom construction project have been revealed. The Admin’s claims of transparency are a joke. I’m demanding these donors explain why they wanted to hide their donation & what Trump may have agreed to in exchange for these funds. pic.twitter.com/CJkEPZGXGP — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) November 4, 2025

This is like when they outed the private donor of $130 million to pay the military and smeared him as a racist. Democrats always complain that billionaires don't pay their fair share, but then they lose their minds over a $130 million overpayment.

You’re still going on about this? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) November 4, 2025

Only a liberal would be upset about the government not spending money. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) November 4, 2025

If the donors are so secret, how do you know who they are? — Que (@Q4Edmund) November 4, 2025

Not hidden, it's handled by the Trust for the National Mall started by John E. Akridge III a a prominent D.C. real estate developer in 2007, long before Trump. Stop acting silly over a ballroom so state events can happen without having rent damp cold tents, with outhouses. — Melanie🇺🇲 (@mefbama) November 4, 2025

Cite the law that empowers you to make such demands. — The AI Whisperer (@PressFreedoms) November 4, 2025

The names aren't secret and have never been secret. — William Hurst (@midpackergeek) November 4, 2025

Whine much? — steven garrison (@Stevenn2wj) November 4, 2025

Why don't you vote to open up the government to pay our military and SNAP recipients instead of over dramatizing a construction project? — Someone Important (@justimportant2) November 4, 2025

This may be the 7th sign, but I agree with you, Mr Blumenthal. In fact, Americans deserve this level of transparency on everything its politicians solicit, earn, and promise. This sentiment should extended to the affairs of every member of Congress at once. Surely, you agree. — I Am Charlie (@PostMusk) November 4, 2025

Let's audit all of Congress to see where the lobbyists are spending their money to buy Senators. I am sure you would be first in line right? — DJ 🇺🇸 (@DustinJ50596309) November 4, 2025

Meh. Explain your donors first. — Scott Balkum (@ScottBalkum) November 4, 2025

Transparency.... Like your service records 🤣🤡 — Rick Prestrude (@RICK3238) November 4, 2025

Many philanthropists donate things anonymously. They don’t want to be in the spotlight. Other people claim military backgrounds that they didn’t really have. — Flight X (@Bonfire_TX) November 4, 2025

Thank you for your service. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 4, 2025

After the elections, will Democrats cave and reopen the government so we can get back to covering BDS?

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

