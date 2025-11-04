AP Looks at the Pets That Release the Most Carbon Emissions

Word on the street is that CBS News, under new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, will begin favoring a balanced approach toward climate change coverage. A truly balanced approach would be that it's a hoax.

Climate change at CBS News:



CBS News fired its entire "Climate Unit" after producer sent climate attribution explainers from political advocacy group Climate Central to entire company during Melissa coverage.



CBS News coverage of climate change was described as "hard left" pic.twitter.com/VUATHQUpS2 — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) November 4, 2025

Under new management, CBS News immediately ditched its biased climate coverage instead favoring a balanced approach practiced at Free Press.



From Emily at Heated (great blog) https://t.co/PQJCNgfd1e — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) November 4, 2025

Quote:



Tracy Wholf had suggested including a simple sentence in reports to link the storm with the crisis: “The above-average Atlantic Ocean temperatures, made worse by climate change, helped Melissa rapidly intensify into a category 5 storm.”https://t.co/dgZIcIyt8P pic.twitter.com/FvpPyUBqiT — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) November 4, 2025

CBS News may have "gutted" its climate change team under new "conservative" management, but ABC News still hasn't gotten the memo. Their latest? Which pets have the biggest climate pawprint and what to do about it.

Pets have a pretty sizable climate impact. But not all carbon...pawprints...are created equal. So if you’re looking to get a pet, which ones emit the least? And if you’ve already got one, how do you make sure it has the smallest foot (or paw) print? There are some options. pic.twitter.com/T7jliUMF0d — The Associated Press (@AP) November 4, 2025

Oh, like people, pets eat food, and agriculture causes climate change.

Stop this madness.

Seriously, no one believes it anymore. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 4, 2025

The option you should explore is deleting your account. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 4, 2025

Felines are obligate carnivores. They MUST consume meat to meet their nutritional needs.



Canines are facultative carnivores, they can survive on plant-based food diet, but they THRIVE on a high-meat diet BENEFITING SIGNIFICANTLY from animal proteins for MAXIMUM HEALTH.

gfy. pic.twitter.com/TDfPtI5Xx5 — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ🍸 (@velvethammer) November 4, 2025

If I tried for forty years...better yet if God made me immortal and I spent eternity…an entire eternity with no other mission…I would not be able to care less about my pet’s carbon footprint. — Chance McClain (@TexasChance) November 4, 2025

The heat the ratio on this post is giving off is the new #1 contributor to global warming. — cdub (@willic01) November 4, 2025

Seriously AP? There isn’t anything people care about more than their pets. Climate change has already fallen to an also ran issue. Wanna see if you make voters genuinely hostile to it? — MJ (@futuredci) November 4, 2025

I'm getting a gas guzzler dog. V8 with twin turbo pit bull. Just to own the libs. — Polyticks Unlimited (@PoliUnLimited) November 4, 2025

I’m going to buy a diesel-powered pet cow with a chimney for an arse — Dr Helen Ingram (@drhingram) November 4, 2025

As we said, ABC News is still at it. We've all been assured that climate change affects women and minorities the most, but do you know who's really hard-hit? Marathon runners.

According to a new analysis by Climate Central, climate change is threatening the optimal conditions that help elite runners break world records and amateurs achieve their personal bests.



Read more: https://t.co/91dUU23xY8 pic.twitter.com/YjP3z7UIAO — ABC News (@ABC) October 29, 2025

A new analysis by Climate Central, the same source CBS News was using in its reporting.

Matthew Glasser reports:

But according to a new analysis by Climate Central, climate change is threatening the optimal conditions that help elite runners break world records and amateurs achieve their personal bests. The report from the nonprofit science research group found that as our planet continues to warm due to human-amplified climate change, ideal marathon conditions will become increasingly rare for many events worldwide. According to Climate Central's research, 86% of the 221 global marathons reviewed are less likely to have ideal weather on race days by 2045 because of climate change. Of those races, all seven Abbott World Marathon Majors will be affected, including the famous New York City and Boston Marathons.

"This year's Tokyo and Berlin marathons were hit by heat waves that Climate Central said were made two to three times more likely by climate change," he adds. So we're worried about the performance of marathon runners in 2045 because temperatures won't be optimal. We were told the East Coast was going to be underwater by now. This seems less serious.

"Hey, Siri. Some of the best marathon runners are from Kenya. What's the climate like in Kenya?" — David Ellis🇺🇸 (@DavidEllisRoot) October 29, 2025

Even if true, that's important, why? — Mike Brandt (@brandt_mike) October 29, 2025

PLEASE SHUT UP. — Chris Reynolds (@DannyGriff42033) October 29, 2025

What a pointless article — malarkey 😎 (@malarkeyfree) October 29, 2025

Climate Central has to keep pumping out climate change horror stories to ensure its funding. Pets? Marathons? Anything will work.

***

