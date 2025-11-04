AP Looks at the Pets That Release the Most Carbon Emissions

Decision Desk HQ Has Already Called the Virginia Governor's Race for Abigail Spanberger
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on November 04, 2025
Meme

Word on the street is that CBS News, under new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, will begin favoring a balanced approach toward climate change coverage. A truly balanced approach would be that it's a hoax.

CBS News may have "gutted" its climate change team under new "conservative" management, but ABC News still hasn't gotten the memo. Their latest? Which pets have the biggest climate pawprint and what to do about it.

Oh, like people, pets eat food, and agriculture causes climate change.

As we said, ABC News is still at it. We've all been assured that climate change affects women and minorities the most, but do you know who's really hard-hit? Marathon runners.

A new analysis by Climate Central, the same source CBS News was using in its reporting.

Matthew Glasser reports:

But according to a new analysis by Climate Central, climate change is threatening the optimal conditions that help elite runners break world records and amateurs achieve their personal bests.

The report from the nonprofit science research group found that as our planet continues to warm due to human-amplified climate change, ideal marathon conditions will become increasingly rare for many events worldwide.

According to Climate Central's research, 86% of the 221 global marathons reviewed are less likely to have ideal weather on race days by 2045 because of climate change. Of those races, all seven Abbott World Marathon Majors will be affected, including the famous New York City and Boston Marathons.

"This year's Tokyo and Berlin marathons were hit by heat waves that Climate Central said were made two to three times more likely by climate change," he adds. So we're worried about the performance of marathon runners in 2045 because temperatures won't be optimal. We were told the East Coast was going to be underwater by now. This seems less serious.

Climate Central has to keep pumping out climate change horror stories to ensure its funding. Pets? Marathons? Anything will work.

***

