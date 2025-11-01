Nicki Minaj Praises Trump for His Concern for Nigerian Christians Being Massacred
More Details Released on Thwarted ’Pumpkin Day’ Terrorist Attack in Dearborn
DC Mayor Imposes Limited Juvenile Curfew After Navy Yard Chaos on Halloween
Bill Melugin Schools News Anchor About ICE Detainees Without Criminal Convictions
Mary Katharine Ham Goes After Children's YouTuber Ms. Rachel for Criticizing the Cutting...
President Trump: The US May Very Well Go Into Nigeria 'Guns-a-Blazing' to Stop...
'I Am Going to Abhor Evil': Nick Freitas Drops Biblical FIRE on the...
Candidate in Columbus, Ohio, Declares, ' We Believe in Somalia' at Campaign Rally
‘Mayor’ Zohran Mamdani Says If Trump Goes After Illegal Aliens in NYC He’ll...
Jon Stewart Laments How We Got to the Point of Not Seeing Conservatives...
Jasmine Crockett: Republicans 'Harm' Illegal Aliens Because of Skin Color and They Don’t...
Governor Newsom Press Office Posts Self-Own in Responding to JD Vance's Halloween Meme
Democrats Keep Government Shut Down as Tension Arise
From Scary to Mariah Carey: The Festive and Merry Christmas Season Is Here...

Gov. Ron DeSantis Torches Judge Who Says Trump Can't Require Citizenship Proof on Voter Registration

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on November 01, 2025
AP Photo via Office Of Florida Governor Ron Desantis

Once again, it appears that judges are running the country, not the person we elected president. The Associated Press reports that a judge has blocked the Trump administration from requiring proof of citizenship on the federal voter registration form.

Advertisement

The AP reports:

President Donald Trump’s request to add a documentary proof of citizenship requirement to the federal voter registration form cannot be enforced, a federal judge ruled Friday.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in Washington, D.C., sided with Democratic and civil rights groups that sued the Trump administration over his executive order to overhaul U.S. elections.

She ruled that the proof-of-citizenship directive is an unconstitutional violation of the separation of powers, dealing a blow to the administration and its allies who have argued that such a mandate is necessary to restore public confidence that only Americans are voting in U.S. elections.

“Because our Constitution assigns responsibility for election regulation to the States and to Congress, this Court holds that the President lacks the authority to direct such changes,” Kollar-Kotelly wrote in her opinion.

Recommended

'I Am Going to Abhor Evil': Nick Freitas Drops Biblical FIRE on the Left's 'I'm Offended' Arguments
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

That's what we thought. It's a federal voter registration form.

At least the AP notes in its post that Democrats oppose proof of citizenship.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I Am Going to Abhor Evil': Nick Freitas Drops Biblical FIRE on the Left's 'I'm Offended' Arguments
Grateful Calvin
More Details Released on Thwarted ’Pumpkin Day’ Terrorist Attack in Dearborn
Brett T.
Bill Melugin Schools News Anchor About ICE Detainees Without Criminal Convictions
Brett T.
Mary Katharine Ham Goes After Children's YouTuber Ms. Rachel for Criticizing the Cutting of SNAP
Brett T.
DC Mayor Imposes Limited Juvenile Curfew After Navy Yard Chaos on Halloween
Grateful Calvin
Nancy Pelosi Flips in Interview and Then Trump Shows Up on the Screen to Complete the Meltdown
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'I Am Going to Abhor Evil': Nick Freitas Drops Biblical FIRE on the Left's 'I'm Offended' Arguments Grateful Calvin
Advertisement