Gov. Ron DeSantis Torches Judge Who Says Trump Can't Require Citizenship Proof on Voter Registration

Once again, it appears that judges are running the country, not the person we elected president. The Associated Press reports that a judge has blocked the Trump administration from requiring proof of citizenship on the federal voter registration form.

BREAKING: A judge says that Trump can’t require citizenship proof on the federal voter registration form, siding with Democrats and civil rights groups. https://t.co/HskXAfv3ro — The Associated Press (@AP) October 31, 2025

The AP reports:

President Donald Trump’s request to add a documentary proof of citizenship requirement to the federal voter registration form cannot be enforced, a federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in Washington, D.C., sided with Democratic and civil rights groups that sued the Trump administration over his executive order to overhaul U.S. elections. She ruled that the proof-of-citizenship directive is an unconstitutional violation of the separation of powers, dealing a blow to the administration and its allies who have argued that such a mandate is necessary to restore public confidence that only Americans are voting in U.S. elections. “Because our Constitution assigns responsibility for election regulation to the States and to Congress, this Court holds that the President lacks the authority to direct such changes,” Kollar-Kotelly wrote in her opinion.

You have to be a citizen to vote but you can’t verify the citizenship of a voter?



Make it make sense. https://t.co/TgsGnslAav — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 1, 2025

Pass a law in Florida. Let's see where it goes. Let the Dems sue, then let's go to the Supreme Court. Precedent established, no longer an issue. — TheCoffeeOptimist (@CoffeeOptimist) November 1, 2025

The Trump administration needs to get this to the Supreme Court way ahead of the 2026 midterms. — American Assn of Retired Republicans ℠ (@aarr_org) November 1, 2025

The left isn’t afraid this will sway the next election as much as they are afraid it’ll expose how much it swayed past elections. — J.R. (@rcforusa) November 1, 2025

This is undermining our system of government for political gain.



I don’t like this. — Evil Jungle King (@eviljunglelord) November 1, 2025

Another case going to SCOTUS. — Louis Montoya (@montoyalouis1) November 1, 2025

These stupid judges expose themselves. Do something about it now. — Brian Parlett (@BrianParlett) November 1, 2025

A prohibition with no enforcement is an invitation. — James Katchen - (@JamesKatchen) November 1, 2025

Judges are about to be reminded of a whole bunch of laws and regulations and limits to their power. — IamClarett (@iamclarett) November 1, 2025

Didn’t SCOTUS just rule AGAIN that no judge can make nationwide decisions? It’s time to remove those that still do. — mtbeaches (@ElceeGibbons) November 1, 2025

That's what we thought. It's a federal voter registration form.

At least the AP notes in its post that Democrats oppose proof of citizenship.

