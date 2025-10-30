New ABC News/WaPo Poll Finds Most Americans Disapprove of Demolishing the East Wing

Hey, look, a new poll! ABC News, The Washington Post, and Ipsos got together for this one, asking Americans if they approved of President Donald Trump demolishing the beloved East Wing to make room for a donor-funded ballroom that will host state dinners that used to be held outside under party tents.

Advertisement

ABC News reports:

Most Americans oppose the demolition of the White House's East Wing to make way for President Donald Trump's ballroom, according to an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll conducted using Ipsos’ KnowledgePanel. A 56% majority of Americans oppose the Trump administration tearing down the East Wing of the White House as part of the construction of a 90,000-square-foot ballroom paid for by $300 million in private donations, including 45% who "strongly" oppose it, the poll finds.

We'll go by the reaction on X when Tom Colicchio posted a photo of himself and his wife in the East Wing, saying, "I can’t believe it is gone." First, the photo was taken in the Diplomatic Reception Room, located in the main White House building, and second, his post sparked some incredible memes of people remembering their fond times spent in the East Wing.

We really can't believe the photos of the demolition, which have been plastered all over the media, have people so triggered.

Right, just like you said most Americans preferred Harris over Trump before the landslide. — Evan Dyer (@EvanLeeDyer) October 30, 2025

Push poll questions designed for a predetermined outcome. Democrats over sampled to skew the results. — ChazParker1 (@ChasParker1) October 30, 2025

If you asked "Do you support a new White House ballroom," without leading with the East Wing being "torn down" (without saying it's temporary), I don't think you would've gotten the same response.



Just a hunch though! — Anthony Iafrate (@tonyiafratedc) October 30, 2025

And I would highly suspect that the people who answered the poll have no clue that the East Wing isn't part of the White House itself, that it was a freestanding building connected by a walkway. — Mike Dunger (@ModernEzra) October 30, 2025

The East wing was the dollar store budget addition on the White House. Anything will be an improvement — Flamecycle (@flamecycle) October 30, 2025

"his ballroom"

Sorry, @ABC, but it's America's ballroom... and it will still be there long after Trump has finished his term. — 🇺🇸 There is no Eric Kizer 🏳️‍🌈 (@EricKizerNC) October 30, 2025

Really? 'cause I'd be willing to wager that most Americans really don't care — Officer Bill 🍌🇮🇱🐕🍸 (@officerbill) October 30, 2025

Having big events in a tent on the lawn is embarrassing for a country of our stature — Steve Van (@sjv76) October 30, 2025

Of course. It is far better to have world leaders use a port-a-potty. 🧐 — Monty Orwell (@Monty_Orwell) October 30, 2025

Every president has done updates. So embarrassing for our foreign leaders to not have a bathroom to use — toyotamok (@toyotamok) October 30, 2025

Yes, how could visiting country dignitaries possibly not prefer porta-potties. 😏



Get over it already. It’ll be beautiful. — OneOpinion23 (@OneOpinion23) October 30, 2025

Did you guys ask your staff for this poll. 🙄 — Carlos G. Mesa (@CarlosMesa3213) October 30, 2025

Advertisement

It seems most people can't handle change, or the fact that you have to demolish the old building first before building the new one.

Maybe Rep. Eric Swalwell will run for president again, seeing as he believes the next president has to pledge to tear down the ballroom. "Don’t even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE," he posted, idiotically.

Don’t care. It’s only because it’s *gasp* Donald Trump making renovations that’s it’s a scandal. Everyone agrees the ballroom is necessary for state events to get rid of the ghetto tents with platform walkways and porta-johns. — Bus Brewer (@B737CA) October 30, 2025

You can tell it's skewed just by the headline, where they refer to it as "his ballroom." He doesn't get to take it with him when he leaves office.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.