GROAN! 'Poor People Deserve Twinkies!' Cry Welfare Warriors—Taxpayers: Budget Like Us, No...
Kamala Harris Loses It Ranting About Trump's Ballroom and Starving Babies
Wrong Bill de Blasio Pranks Times of London With Fake Endorsement via Ring...

New ABC News/WaPo Poll Finds Most Americans Disapprove of Demolishing the East Wing

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on October 30, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Hey, look, a new poll! ABC News, The Washington Post, and Ipsos got together for this one, asking Americans if they approved of President Donald Trump demolishing the beloved East Wing to make room for a donor-funded ballroom that will host state dinners that used to be held outside under party tents. 

ABC News reports:

Most Americans oppose the demolition of the White House's East Wing to make way for President Donald Trump's ballroom, according to an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll conducted using Ipsos’ KnowledgePanel.

A 56% majority of Americans oppose the Trump administration tearing down the East Wing of the White House as part of the construction of a 90,000-square-foot ballroom paid for by $300 million in private donations, including 45% who "strongly" oppose it, the poll finds.

We'll go by the reaction on X when Tom Colicchio posted a photo of himself and his wife in the East Wing, saying, "I can’t believe it is gone." First, the photo was taken in the Diplomatic Reception Room, located in the main White House building, and second, his post sparked some incredible memes of people remembering their fond times spent in the East Wing.

We really can't believe the photos of the demolition, which have been plastered all over the media, have people so triggered.

It seems most people can't handle change, or the fact that you have to demolish the old building first before building the new one.

Maybe Rep. Eric Swalwell will run for president again, seeing as he believes the next president has to pledge to tear down the ballroom. "Don’t even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE," he posted, idiotically.

You can tell it's skewed just by the headline, where they refer to it as "his ballroom." He doesn't get to take it with him when he leaves office.

***

