Hot Take: Usha Vance Is Going to Be Her Husband’s Biggest Political Problem in 2028

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on October 30, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

We've written about hot takes from Spencer Hakimian before. We're not sure who he is or what he does, but he does come up with some special posts. For example, he wonders how on earth Vice President JD Vance is going to get the MAGA base to accept his wife, Usha, so much so that Usha is Vance's biggest political problem in 2028. We thought she was great at the Republican National Convention.

What are you implying there, sir?

She's not even an immigrant; she was born and raised in San Diego.

She is fabulous and will be a tremendous asset to Vance's campaign.

