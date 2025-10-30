Hot Take: Usha Vance Is Going to Be Her Husband’s Biggest Political Problem in 2028

We've written about hot takes from Spencer Hakimian before. We're not sure who he is or what he does, but he does come up with some special posts. For example, he wonders how on earth Vice President JD Vance is going to get the MAGA base to accept his wife, Usha, so much so that Usha is Vance's biggest political problem in 2028. We thought she was great at the Republican National Convention.

This is JD Vance’s biggest political problem in 2028.



How on earth is he going to get the MAGA base to accept her? pic.twitter.com/UNyz86JQoP — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 30, 2025

What are you implying there, sir?

This is a really dumb take. — Gary Eaton (@garysteveneaton) October 30, 2025

Oh no! Who will embrace a beautiful immigrant woman in MAGA? pic.twitter.com/GTcqJ41cHB — Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) October 30, 2025

She's not even an immigrant; she was born and raised in San Diego.

You're kidding. — Gigi Levangie (@GigiLevangie) October 30, 2025

Usha Vance is awesome. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) October 30, 2025

It is remarkable how mad people on the left get when Republicans are married to someone of a different race—which they then project as “Republicans will really dislike this!” https://t.co/Sjk66AP226 — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) October 30, 2025

You're seriously projecting some hard racism here. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) October 30, 2025

Is this a joke? It’s like liberals have never met a conservative.



No. They aren’t racist. lol — Michael Fowlie (@mwfowlie) October 30, 2025

What are you talking about? We’ve already accepted her. Heads and shoulders above Hillary, Michelle and Jill. — LittleHouseBlues (@littlehouseblu) October 30, 2025

77 million people already did. Thanks for playing. — Wendy 🇺🇸 (@wendyscott73) October 30, 2025

Uuh, I'm MAGA and can count on one hand everyone in my crowd who has a problem with her.



Stop projecting your bias onto us. — Gerhardt Hansen (@Philosiraptor13) October 30, 2025

Are you serious? You have NO clue what the MAGA base thinks. She’s fabulous! — Holly (@Holly2360) October 30, 2025

She is fabulous and will be a tremendous asset to Vance's campaign.

