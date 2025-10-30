Refuse Fascism Plans to Surround White House With Millions of Activists on November 5

Democrat Adam Schiff Devotes Entire YouTube Video to Pushing the Debunked ‘Ballroom Priori...
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on October 30, 2025
Twitter

Remember a day ago when Nancy Pelosi claimed that the "No Kings" protests earlier this month were spontaneous, organic, and apolitical? The rally that spontaneously erupted on the National Mall drew about 250,000 people, the largest crowd since the Women's March in 2017. But in this video, you can see the behind-the-scenes planning of Refuse Fascism's event on November 5, the first anniversary of President Donald Trump's election. Somehow, they think they're going to get millions of people to surround the White House, the Capitol, and the corrupt Supreme Court and stand there until the Trump regime ends.

Refuse Fascism describes the event on its website:

Fascism is not a looming threat. It is upon us now.

Humanity’s only hope is for the decent people of this country to rise in our millions. We cannot wait for future and rigged elections. We must drive the Trump Fascist Regime from power.

Beginning November 5, the one-year anniversary of Trump’s election, flood DC in nonviolent protest. Surround the White House. Surround the Capitol. Surround the illegitimate fascist-packed Supreme Court. Come back again and again. Across the country, refuse to comply. Every person of conscience, millions of us together, grind the machinery of the fascist regime to a halt.

Don’t stop until Trump is removed.

Yeah, you guys are going to mobilize millions of people, just like the Million Man March drew one million people.

It sounds like they're trying to overthrow a democratically elected president. What's the word for that again?

This editor is old enough to remember Hands Across America. Someone get a wide shot of the White House, the Capitol, and the Supreme Court, all surrounded by a mob who won't move until this fascist government is overthrown.

Don't stop until Trump is removed? Who do they have on deck to replace him?

***

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

