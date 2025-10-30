Refuse Fascism Plans to Surround White House With Millions of Activists on November 5

Remember a day ago when Nancy Pelosi claimed that the "No Kings" protests earlier this month were spontaneous, organic, and apolitical? The rally that spontaneously erupted on the National Mall drew about 250,000 people, the largest crowd since the Women's March in 2017. But in this video, you can see the behind-the-scenes planning of Refuse Fascism's event on November 5, the first anniversary of President Donald Trump's election. Somehow, they think they're going to get millions of people to surround the White House, the Capitol, and the corrupt Supreme Court and stand there until the Trump regime ends.

Refuse Fascism describes the event on its website:

Fascism is not a looming threat. It is upon us now. Humanity’s only hope is for the decent people of this country to rise in our millions. We cannot wait for future and rigged elections. We must drive the Trump Fascist Regime from power. Beginning November 5, the one-year anniversary of Trump’s election, flood DC in nonviolent protest. Surround the White House. Surround the Capitol. Surround the illegitimate fascist-packed Supreme Court. Come back again and again. Across the country, refuse to comply. Every person of conscience, millions of us together, grind the machinery of the fascist regime to a halt. Don’t stop until Trump is removed.

Yeah, you guys are going to mobilize millions of people, just like the Million Man March drew one million people.

BREAKING 🅱️



Democrats are preparing to SURROUND the White House with millions of protesters on November 5th..



👀 pic.twitter.com/QEu6yYPkGu — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) October 29, 2025

Very spontaneously, too! — Richard 🇺🇸 (@Richard79139714) October 29, 2025

And at the end of that day, Donald Trump will still be their president for 3 more glorious years! — James Porter (@JamesPorte97114) October 30, 2025

They have already contacted Crowds on Demand!! 😂 — Jammles (@jammles9) October 29, 2025

Don’t worry, I’m sure it will be spontaneous and organic. — Jonathan Martin (@FathersStandard) October 29, 2025

Another “waste your time” parade? — Cloakdale (@Cloakdale) October 30, 2025

November 5th is a Wednesday….a “work day”.



If you can protest during a work day while receiving government assistance, then you are healthy enough to work! — Mike (@Mike78642) October 29, 2025

Are they going to empty out the old folks homes again for this protest too? — 🇺🇸Yooper🇺🇸 (@Yooperhomestead) October 29, 2025

Well that’s going to cost Soros a lot of money to pay millions of paid protesters!😂 — Mary (@Mareb1973) October 29, 2025

So by millions you mean 10 people will actually show up?? — Terry M (@Terrym59Terry) October 29, 2025

Lmao. These people lost and all their crying and screaming won't get a win. They should pace themselves! — FloraPatria (@flora_patria) October 29, 2025

So glad they recorded this and posted their intentions. — CynSoto 🌺  𝕏 (@DeSotoCyn1) October 30, 2025

It sounds like they're trying to overthrow a democratically elected president. What's the word for that again?

This editor is old enough to remember Hands Across America. Someone get a wide shot of the White House, the Capitol, and the Supreme Court, all surrounded by a mob who won't move until this fascist government is overthrown.

Don't stop until Trump is removed? Who do they have on deck to replace him?

***

