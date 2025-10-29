The Lincoln Project Probably Shouldn’t Make Jokes About Grindr

Speaker Mike Johnson posted that he always looks so tired on TV because the House Republicans aren't sleeping a lot.

Johnson: People keep coming to me, "You look so tired on TV" -- I am so tired, because we are not sleeping a lot—we’re working overtime. pic.twitter.com/pKJOw0rk1p — Acyn (@Acyn) October 28, 2025

We don't know who posted this snappy retort for The Lincoln Project, but it was a bad idea for them to bring up a gay hook-up app.

Up all night on Grindr no doubt. https://t.co/p1ZsPlWsDN — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 28, 2025

Um, you guys know you're The Lincoln Project, right?

Hey remember when your founder John Weaver was caught grooming young boys and you protected him for months and covered it up? — Sólionath (@Anarseldain) October 29, 2025

No that was your founder — Blank (@blank899) October 29, 2025

The guys who covered for John Weaver might wanna sit this one out. — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) October 29, 2025

You guys MIIIIIIGHT want to sit this one out....https://t.co/Hd68f2HbiB — Magical Trevor (Meme TV) (@MagaMemeWizard) October 29, 2025

You pervs probably should have stayed away from this one. pic.twitter.com/JZGmphWOrQ — Pete Panuccio (@PetePanuccio) October 29, 2025

Of course you groomers always project... only you all go on Grindr - it's literally what you do — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) October 29, 2025

why would you post this? — Karl Smith (@karlbykarlsmith) October 29, 2025

So gross, seriously you are gross — STX❤️Oregon 🇺🇸🇻🇮 (@stxpdx) October 29, 2025

Abraham Lincoln would have loved sassy comebacks like this. Thank you for carrying his torch — cold 🥑 (@coldhealing) October 29, 2025

They can't help themselves.

Gay jokes? Liberals .. 🙄 — Warrior Jay (@S0JTF) October 28, 2025

We thought gay jokes weren't cool.

So is being gay a bad thing or are we supposed to accept it? — william frosco (@wi11fr0sco) October 29, 2025

love your gay shaming homophobia, really mature. — Az for all Americans (@pizzar) October 28, 2025

Is being gay a bad thing? — Justice for Iryna Zaryutska (@kommiefornia) October 28, 2025

I guess the guys on Grindr are too old for your tastes. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) October 28, 2025

This sassy zinger sounds like it came directly from Rick Wilson. This is his kind of "humor."

***

