The Lincoln Project Probably Shouldn’t Make Jokes About Grindr

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on October 29, 2025
ImgFlip

Speaker Mike Johnson posted that he always looks so tired on TV because the House Republicans aren't sleeping a lot.

We don't know who posted this snappy retort for The Lincoln Project, but it was a bad idea for them to bring up a gay hook-up app.

Um, you guys know you're The Lincoln Project, right?

They can't help themselves.

We thought gay jokes weren't cool.

This sassy zinger sounds like it came directly from Rick Wilson. This is his kind of "humor."

***

