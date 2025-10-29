Member of Group That Ambushes ICE Vehicles With Rocks Arrested

We just told you about an activist and candidate for Congress in Illinois who's been federally indicted for obstructing ICE. Now, we have more good news. A member of a group that ambushes immigration officials' vehicles and pelts them with rocks and bricks has been arrested.

🚨 BREAKING: In a massive FAFO moment, federal agents just ARRESTED a member of a group that plans AMBUSHES on immigration agents' vehicles



He's the violent thug who threw ROCKS at the windows - which could have killed the agents.



Isai Carrillo is the suspect. He has been… pic.twitter.com/ytpytL0B4A — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 29, 2025

The post continues:

… arrested by HSI, per Fox's @MattFinnFNC LOCK HIM UP and find every member of this terror group!

It's incredible — and incredibly dangerous — that these agitators are blocking ICE vehicles with their bodies, boxing them in with vehicles, ramming their vehicles, and throwing rocks. ICE agents must have the patience of saints not to just floor the accelerator.

BREAKING: Feds nab anti-ICE suspect in a pre-dawn raid in Oxnard, CA.



HSI arrested Isai Carrillo, allegedly seen in that disturbing, viral video smashing in windows on federal vehicles as they exit the Glass House pot farm raid this summer in Camarillo.



Feds allege Isai… pic.twitter.com/gyQ969l1cj — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) October 29, 2025

The post continues:

… Carrillo is part of a group that helped intentionally bottleneck in federal cars then ambush them.

Send him to CECOT. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 29, 2025

The whole organization should be deported to CECOT. These people want ICE agents dead. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 29, 2025

This took way too long.



While accelerating deportations, we need to accelerate arrests and prosecutions of these felons. — Tim (@Dragonboy155) October 29, 2025

What needs to happen is for them to be federally charged and get sent to prison. Until this happens, nothing will change. — Kate (@kate_p45) October 29, 2025

That’s great! But will he just be released back onto the streets by some lawless liberal judge? — Geoff Schembechler (@wolverine12758) October 29, 2025

He'll be out on the streets tomorrow, probably. — patriotgarbage. (@neospectrum83) October 29, 2025

Unfortunately, that's probably true.

