SNAP Reform: Enforce Child Support, Ban Junk Foods & DoorDash—Make It Truly Supplemental

Member of Group That Ambushes ICE Vehicles With Rocks Arrested

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on October 29, 2025
Fox News

We just told you about an activist and candidate for Congress in Illinois who's been federally indicted for obstructing ICE. Now, we have more good news. A member of a group that ambushes immigration officials' vehicles and pelts them with rocks and bricks has been arrested.

The post continues:

… arrested by HSI, per Fox's @MattFinnFNC 

LOCK HIM UP and find every member of this terror group!

It's incredible — and incredibly dangerous — that these agitators are blocking ICE vehicles with their bodies, boxing them in with vehicles, ramming their vehicles, and throwing rocks. ICE agents must have the patience of saints not to just floor the accelerator.

The post continues:

… Carrillo is part of a group that helped intentionally bottleneck in federal cars then ambush them.

IL National Guard Captain Has Security Clearance Yanked for Urging Military to Ignore Trump’s Orders
Brett T.
Unfortunately, that's probably true.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

