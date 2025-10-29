London Police Urge Citizens Not to Spread Disinformation After Triple Stabbing by Afghan National

There's no bigger offence in the United Kingdom than expressing "anti-immigrant sentiment," either on social media or in the streets with your "racist" flag. As we reported, Lucy Connolly, the 42-year-old wife of a Tory councillor, was sentenced to 31 months in prison for a social media post that allegedly incited racial hatred. She had called for people to "set fire" to migrant hotels for all she cared in the wake of the fatal Southport stabbing attack in July 2024 that killed three little girls under the age of 10.
The London Metropolitan Police are on it, even putting together "an elite team of police officers" to monitor social media for "anti-migrant sentiment."
Well, anti-immigrant sentiment is rearing its head again after an Afghan national stabbed and killed a dog walker and also stabbed and injured a 14-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man. The police were quick to put out a statement about the "incident in Uxbridge" and encouraged British citizens to stop circulating security footage of the stabbing online "in order to avoid speculation and further misinformation."
Update: Read our statement following the incident in Uxbridge yesterday evening.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 28, 2025
For more info: https://t.co/0EMl6ZDHSr pic.twitter.com/G2DiBbk4ny
"Sadly died" during an "incident". This is utterly disgraceful. https://t.co/xB1FbFRf6D— Hector Drummond (@hector_drummond) October 28, 2025
British police telling people to stop talking about crime.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 28, 2025
And turning off the replies. https://t.co/u0doLQnV45
Piss off. Stop threatening people for daring to show the horrors of mass migration, both legal and illegal. It doesn’t matter if he was in Home Office accommodation or not - he should not have been here.— Jack Hadfield 🇬🇧 (@JackHadders) October 28, 2025
If the state you serve had some balls, you wouldn’t have to post this now! https://t.co/DW08js0Rii
Speaking of spreading misinformation, this was the BBC's headline:
Arrest made after man dies in triple stabbing https://t.co/mGynKch0l0— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 28, 2025
This is more accurate:
The Afghan man who allegedly killed a dog walker, stabbed a child and another person in Uxbridge arrived in the back of a lorry and was granted asylum. More @GBNEWS 9-11pm.— Patrick Christys (@PatrickChristys) October 28, 2025
SAY HIS NAME: Wayne Broadhurst.— Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) October 28, 2025
A binman. A husband. A local lad who tried to help — murdered on his dog walk.
His alleged killer? A 22-year-old Afghan who came here illegally in a lorry, then granted leave to remain by our own government.
No coverage on ITV. No candlelit… pic.twitter.com/NGoWSungFB
The post continues:
… vigils. No lectures from politicians about “the epidemic of violence.” Just silence.
Wayne deserved better. Britain deserves better.
The poster, Darren Grimes, is a member of the Reform Party. This post from October 26 didn't age well:
I would much rather live next door to a refugee than a reform MP— Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) October 26, 2025
I suspect the people of Uxbridge would disagree. https://t.co/z7kbazKDeV pic.twitter.com/DhKxRDJOKb— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 28, 2025
I walk my dog a couple of times a day in London. Millions do.— James Price (@jamespriceglos) October 28, 2025
Should we expect that being randomly stabbed to death by an Afghan who broke into the country is just a normal part of living here now?
Fuck that. Declare a national emergency and deport these threats. https://t.co/og3rT7MqVa
This was former member of Parliament Nadhim Zahawi's response:
Anywhere else in the world it would be a national emergency. What do we do? Oh let’s bring in ID cards,that will solve this. My heart bleeds for the innocent victims. How many more people need to lose their lives before we take this threat seriously. 💔👇🏽 https://t.co/teuS2iz6uh— Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) October 28, 2025
He was granted asylum under your government, Nadhim.— Klaus (@bigsexyklaus) October 28, 2025
You were literally in government when he arrived here and when he was given leave to remain pic.twitter.com/gPccDWM6F3— The Mercian (@TheMercianNews) October 28, 2025
You imported 30,000 of them and took out a super-injunction to hide it from us. The Uxbridge savage was granted asylum on your watch.— Keith 🇬🇧 (@LonsdaleKeith) October 29, 2025
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. The asylum system is the biggest Trojan horse this country has ever seen.— The Ebullient Mrs Golby (@MrsGolby) October 28, 2025
Needless to say, tensions — and "anti-immigrant sentiment" — are high.
You can smell the anger across the UK tonight.— John James (@JohnJamesNI) October 28, 2025
Decent people have had enough…
There will be civil war. https://t.co/PRUt7ePicg— Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 29, 2025
The flames of justice calling to the people have been lit and will burn brighter every day https://t.co/GitLJxzk6m— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2025
Kemi Badenoch is the leader of the Conservative Party:
People are exploiting our generosity. Taking advantage of our kindness.— Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) October 29, 2025
This man, granted asylum in Britain has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an innocent person and violently attacking a child.
We must stop pretending that everyone who claims asylum is a good person… https://t.co/v0uFXdcAHk
The post continues:
… in need of sanctuary. Many are dangerous. And when we ignore that, it’s the British public who pay the price.
That’s why I’ve toughened Conservative policy. Under our new rules, this man would never have been granted asylum in the first place. He’d have been deported. We will have stronger borders and zero tolerance for those who abuse our compassion.
I have absolutely no interest whatsoever in the human rights of barbarians who brutally stab our people to death in the street.— Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) October 28, 2025
Oh, and there was another incident that might stir up anti-migrant sentiment against Afghans:
It’s relentless.— Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) October 29, 2025
An asylum seeker from Afghanistan named Shafiullah Rasooli who overstayed his leave to stay in the UK sexually assaulted two women as he delivered hot meals to their homes
My Bill this afternoon is more urgent than ever. https://t.co/ZbdRURXlWU— Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) October 29, 2025
***
