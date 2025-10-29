London Police Urge Citizens Not to Spread Disinformation After Triple Stabbing by Afghan National

There's no bigger offence in the United Kingdom than expressing "anti-immigrant sentiment," either on social media or in the streets with your "racist" flag. As we reported, Lucy Connolly, the 42-year-old wife of a Tory councillor, was sentenced to 31 months in prison for a social media post that allegedly incited racial hatred. She had called for people to "set fire" to migrant hotels for all she cared in the wake of the fatal Southport stabbing attack in July 2024 that killed three little girls under the age of 10.

The London Metropolitan Police are on it, even putting together "an elite team of police officers" to monitor social media for "anti-migrant sentiment."

Well, anti-immigrant sentiment is rearing its head again after an Afghan national stabbed and killed a dog walker and also stabbed and injured a 14-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man. The police were quick to put out a statement about the "incident in Uxbridge" and encouraged British citizens to stop circulating security footage of the stabbing online "in order to avoid speculation and further misinformation."

Update: Read our statement following the incident in Uxbridge yesterday evening.



For more info: https://t.co/0EMl6ZDHSr pic.twitter.com/G2DiBbk4ny — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 28, 2025

"Sadly died" during an "incident". This is utterly disgraceful. https://t.co/xB1FbFRf6D — Hector Drummond (@hector_drummond) October 28, 2025

British police telling people to stop talking about crime.



And turning off the replies. https://t.co/u0doLQnV45 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 28, 2025

Piss off. Stop threatening people for daring to show the horrors of mass migration, both legal and illegal. It doesn’t matter if he was in Home Office accommodation or not - he should not have been here.



If the state you serve had some balls, you wouldn’t have to post this now! https://t.co/DW08js0Rii — Jack Hadfield 🇬🇧 (@JackHadders) October 28, 2025

Speaking of spreading misinformation, this was the BBC's headline:

Arrest made after man dies in triple stabbing https://t.co/mGynKch0l0 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 28, 2025

This is more accurate:

The Afghan man who allegedly killed a dog walker, stabbed a child and another person in Uxbridge arrived in the back of a lorry and was granted asylum. More @GBNEWS 9-11pm. — Patrick Christys (@PatrickChristys) October 28, 2025

SAY HIS NAME: Wayne Broadhurst.



A binman. A husband. A local lad who tried to help — murdered on his dog walk.



His alleged killer? A 22-year-old Afghan who came here illegally in a lorry, then granted leave to remain by our own government.



No coverage on ITV. No candlelit… pic.twitter.com/NGoWSungFB — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) October 28, 2025

The post continues:

… vigils. No lectures from politicians about “the epidemic of violence.” Just silence. Wayne deserved better. Britain deserves better.

The poster, Darren Grimes, is a member of the Reform Party. This post from October 26 didn't age well:

I would much rather live next door to a refugee than a reform MP — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) October 26, 2025

I suspect the people of Uxbridge would disagree. https://t.co/z7kbazKDeV pic.twitter.com/DhKxRDJOKb — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 28, 2025

I walk my dog a couple of times a day in London. Millions do.



Should we expect that being randomly stabbed to death by an Afghan who broke into the country is just a normal part of living here now?



Fuck that. Declare a national emergency and deport these threats. https://t.co/og3rT7MqVa — James Price (@jamespriceglos) October 28, 2025

This was former member of Parliament Nadhim Zahawi's response:

Anywhere else in the world it would be a national emergency. What do we do? Oh let’s bring in ID cards,that will solve this. My heart bleeds for the innocent victims. How many more people need to lose their lives before we take this threat seriously. 💔👇🏽 https://t.co/teuS2iz6uh — Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) October 28, 2025

He was granted asylum under your government, Nadhim. — Klaus (@bigsexyklaus) October 28, 2025

You were literally in government when he arrived here and when he was given leave to remain pic.twitter.com/gPccDWM6F3 — The Mercian (@TheMercianNews) October 28, 2025

You imported 30,000 of them and took out a super-injunction to hide it from us. The Uxbridge savage was granted asylum on your watch. — Keith 🇬🇧 (@LonsdaleKeith) October 29, 2025

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. The asylum system is the biggest Trojan horse this country has ever seen. — The Ebullient Mrs Golby (@MrsGolby) October 28, 2025

Needless to say, tensions — and "anti-immigrant sentiment" — are high.

You can smell the anger across the UK tonight.



Decent people have had enough… — John James (@JohnJamesNI) October 28, 2025

There will be civil war. https://t.co/PRUt7ePicg — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 29, 2025

The flames of justice calling to the people have been lit and will burn brighter every day https://t.co/GitLJxzk6m — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2025

Kemi Badenoch is the leader of the Conservative Party:

People are exploiting our generosity. Taking advantage of our kindness.



This man, granted asylum in Britain has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an innocent person and violently attacking a child.



We must stop pretending that everyone who claims asylum is a good person… https://t.co/v0uFXdcAHk — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) October 29, 2025

The post continues:

… in need of sanctuary. Many are dangerous. And when we ignore that, it’s the British public who pay the price. That’s why I’ve toughened Conservative policy. Under our new rules, this man would never have been granted asylum in the first place. He’d have been deported. We will have stronger borders and zero tolerance for those who abuse our compassion.

I have absolutely no interest whatsoever in the human rights of barbarians who brutally stab our people to death in the street. — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) October 28, 2025

Oh, and there was another incident that might stir up anti-migrant sentiment against Afghans:

It’s relentless.



An asylum seeker from Afghanistan named Shafiullah Rasooli who overstayed his leave to stay in the UK sexually assaulted two women as he delivered hot meals to their homes — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) October 29, 2025

My Bill this afternoon is more urgent than ever. https://t.co/ZbdRURXlWU — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) October 29, 2025





***

