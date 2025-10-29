London Police Urge Citizens Not to Spread Disinformation After Triple Stabbing by Afghan National

My Hero! Gavin Newsom Says Biden Is One of the Most Successful Presidents...
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on October 29, 2025
There's no bigger offence in the United Kingdom than expressing "anti-immigrant sentiment," either on social media or in the streets with your "racist" flag. As we reported, Lucy Connolly, the 42-year-old wife of a Tory councillor,  was sentenced to 31 months in prison for a social media post that allegedly incited racial hatred. She had called for people to "set fire" to migrant hotels for all she cared in the wake of the fatal Southport stabbing attack in July 2024 that killed three little girls under the age of 10.

The London Metropolitan Police are on it, even putting together "an elite team of police officers" to monitor social media for "anti-migrant sentiment."

Well, anti-immigrant sentiment is rearing its head again after an Afghan national stabbed and killed a dog walker and also stabbed and injured a 14-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man. The police were quick to put out a statement about the "incident in Uxbridge" and encouraged British citizens to stop circulating security footage of the stabbing online "in order to avoid speculation and further misinformation."

Pete Hegseth's Post and Video Will Trigger Dems Demanding an End to Vaporizing Narco-Trafficking Boats
Doug P.
Speaking of spreading misinformation, this was the BBC's headline:

This is more accurate:

The post continues:

… vigils. No lectures from politicians about “the epidemic of violence.” Just silence.

Wayne deserved better. Britain deserves better.

The poster, Darren Grimes, is a member of the Reform Party. This post from October 26 didn't age well:

This was former member of Parliament Nadhim Zahawi's response:

Needless to say, tensions — and "anti-immigrant sentiment" — are high.

Kemi Badenoch is the leader of the Conservative Party:

The post continues:

… in need of sanctuary. Many are dangerous. And when we ignore that, it’s the British public who pay the price.

That’s why I’ve toughened Conservative policy. Under our new rules, this man would never have been granted asylum in the first place. He’d have been deported.  We will have stronger borders and zero tolerance for those who abuse our compassion.

Oh, and there was another incident that might stir up anti-migrant sentiment against Afghans:


***

