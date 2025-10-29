IL National Guard Captain Has Security Clearance Yanked for Urging Military to Ignore Trump’s Orders

A month ago, Libs of TikTok introduced us to Illinois National Guard Captain Dylan Blaha, who had a message for the military — that all members must disobey illegal orders. Oh yeah, he's also a progressive who's running for Congress in Illinois.

Advertisement

Captain Dylan Blaha, a Democrat who’s running for Congress in Illinois, urges all military members to “DISOBEY” Pete Hegseth’s and Trump’s orders because the orders are “illegal” and constitute “war crimes”



TREASON



Cc @SecWar pic.twitter.com/HfWyYsAP4q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 29, 2025

On Wednesday, Libs of TikTok updated the story, reporting that Blaha had reportedly had his security clearance suspended by the Department of War.

BREAKING: Dylan Blaha, the Illinois National Guard Captain and Democratic candidate for Congress who urged all military members to DISOBEY orders, has reportedly had his security clearance suspended by the @DeptofWar, according to CBS.



He has also reportedly been given 30 days… https://t.co/cE1VGOEBpB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 29, 2025

The post continues:

… to provide a written response regarding his actions. Disobeying lawful orders can result in a court-martial and/or imprisonment. FAFO

It's funny. Just a day ago, CBS News published a feature on two Illinois National Guard members who pledged they wouldn't "turn against their neighbors" if deployed to Chicago.

Two Illinois National Guard members speak out: "I won't turn against my neighbors." https://t.co/QKnJQy3BBt — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 28, 2025

One of those two National Guard members was Blaha.

Nicole Sganga reports for CBS News:

Two Illinois National Guard members told CBS News they would refuse to obey federal orders to deploy in Chicago as part of President Trump's controversial immigration enforcement mission — a rare act of open defiance from within the military ranks. "It's disheartening to be forced to go against your community members and your neighbors," said Staff Sgt. Demi Palecek, a Latina guardswoman and state legislative candidate from Illinois's 13th District. "It feels illegal. This is not what we signed up to do." Both Palecek and Capt. Dylan Blaha, who is running for Congress in the same district, described growing unease among Guard members after the White House federalized 500 troops – including members of the Illinois and Texas National Guard – to secure federal immigration facilities and personnel in the Chicago area. "I signed up to defend the American people and protect the Constitution," Blaha said. "When we have somebody in power who's actively dismantling our rights — free speech, due process, freedom of the press — it's really hard to be a soldier right now."

Speaking of Staff Sergeant Demi Palecek, CBS Evening News aired an interview with her last week. They're really all over this story.

Meet Staff Sergeant Demi Palecek



She tells CBS News that she will defy orders if told to go serve with the National Guard in Chicago



We don't need people like her serving this country @SecWar Pete Hegseth needs to see this, and determine if she should be stripped of rank pic.twitter.com/OiHaBumQkP — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) October 22, 2025

Disobeying orders is always an option but it comes with consequences. — Need Tree Fiddy (@WoahMonstah) October 28, 2025

Sedition — brian leonardson (@BrianLeonardson) October 29, 2025

They can be court martialed for disobeying a lawful order. — PassiveAggressive 🇺🇸 🎗️ (@DFWJJW) October 29, 2025

So they’re activists, got it — KingAlex 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ (@0xKingAlex) October 29, 2025

Simp account Protect Kamala Harris wants everyone to retweet to show their support for Blaha:

🚨NEW: Illinois National Guard Captain Dylan Blaha slams Trump for deploying the guard in Illinois: "I signed up to defend the American people and protect the Constitution…it's really hard to be a soldier right now."



RETWEET to thank Capt. Blaha for standing up for Democracy! pic.twitter.com/8ooDJFufw6 — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) October 29, 2025

Funny, they didn't mention he's a self-styled “progressive” who is a Democrat candidate for Congress.

Advertisement

He's a freaking Democrat CANDIDATE FOR CONGRESS.



Were you going to mention that?



His primary campaign platform is expanded, special rights for LGTBQ+ people.



He's a Medical Service Corps National Guard officer.



Those of us who served and support our National Command Authority… https://t.co/tNWWAg3aQW pic.twitter.com/NimUJC1qhb — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 29, 2025

The post continues:

… know that WE are the ones faithful to the Constitution and this piece of snot-nosed garbage is the one who long ago lost sight of his Oath (assuming he ever actually understood it in the first place).

His platform is to support LGBTQIA+ refugees?

We're hoping suspension of his security clearance is just the first step in addressing this act of sedition.

Captain Blaha needs to resign, be court-martialed, or otherwise be separated from the military. He is unfit for service. — Dudley Dude 🇺🇸 (@DudeDudley2018) October 29, 2025

This Maoist clown makes me sick to my stomach. No doubt he is most certainly a BLUE FALCON extraordinaire. 😟 — TR Smith (@ToddSmith955247) October 29, 2025

Court martial this treasonous person. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) October 29, 2025

I'm staying tuned in, I hope there is more to follow. pic.twitter.com/fAHq3KxBTO — MaryAlice David, Esq. (@MaryAli20063775) October 29, 2025

Advertisement

Us too.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.