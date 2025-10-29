EBT of TikTok: Profanity, Looting Threats, and Despair as SNAP Benefits Shutdown Looms
Jennifer Welch Says Riley Gains Will Always Be the Dumb B***h Who Tied...
Sen. Ted Cruz Has Some Choice Words After Chuck Grassley's Revelations About Him...
Shockwave: DeSantis Kicks Out H-1B Professors, Declares Florida is 'America First' in High...
Scram Scam! Gallup Polling Reveals Climate Change Concerns Are Collapsing Among American V...
Mehdi Hasan Marks Anniversary of Beeper Joke, Wonders If He, the Abused, Is...
Dem Wants MAGA Who Are OK With Trump's Drug Boat Strikes to Imagine...
Hakeem Jeffries Runs to MSNBC to Blame Trump for the Bad Effects of...
VIP
SNAP Reform: Enforce Child Support, Ban Junk Foods & DoorDash—Make It Truly Supplemental
Government Shutdown Chaos, Biden Autopen Scandal, and California’s Redistricting Battle
Exactly a Year Ago Biden Attempted a Blanket Insult That's Now in the...
Nancy Pelosi: The Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ Protests Were Totally Spontaneous, Organic, and Ap...
Scott Jennings Argues With Dem Who Maintains Biden Is ‘Sharp As a Tack’...
Julie Kelly Has More on Lengths Biden-Era DOJ and FBI Went to Stop...

IL National Guard Captain Has Security Clearance Yanked for Urging Military to Ignore Trump’s Orders

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on October 29, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

A month ago, Libs of TikTok introduced us to Illinois National Guard Captain Dylan Blaha, who had a message for the military — that all members must disobey illegal orders. Oh yeah, he's also a progressive who's running for Congress in Illinois.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Libs of TikTok updated the story, reporting that Blaha had reportedly had his security clearance suspended by the Department of War.

The post continues:

… to provide a written response regarding his actions.

Disobeying lawful orders can result in a court-martial and/or imprisonment.

FAFO

It's funny. Just a day ago, CBS News published a feature on two Illinois National Guard members who pledged they wouldn't "turn against their neighbors" if deployed to Chicago.

One of those two National Guard members was Blaha.

Nicole Sganga reports for CBS News:

Two Illinois National Guard members told CBS News they would refuse to obey federal orders to deploy in Chicago as part of President Trump's controversial immigration enforcement mission — a rare act of open defiance from within the military ranks.

"It's disheartening to be forced to go against your community members and your neighbors," said Staff Sgt. Demi Palecek, a Latina guardswoman and state legislative candidate from Illinois's 13th District. "It feels illegal. This is not what we signed up to do."

Both Palecek and Capt. Dylan Blaha, who is running for Congress in the same district, described growing unease among Guard members after the White House federalized 500 troops – including members of the Illinois and Texas National Guard – to secure federal immigration facilities and personnel in the Chicago area.

"I signed up to defend the American people and protect the Constitution," Blaha said. "When we have somebody in power who's actively dismantling our rights — free speech, due process, freedom of the press — it's really hard to be a soldier right now."

Recommended

Jennifer Welch Says Riley Gains Will Always Be the Dumb B***h Who Tied for Fifth Place
Brett T.
Advertisement

Speaking of Staff Sergeant Demi Palecek, CBS Evening News aired an interview with her last week. They're really all over this story.

Simp account Protect Kamala Harris wants everyone to retweet to show their support for Blaha:

Funny, they didn't mention he's a self-styled “progressive” who is a Democrat candidate for Congress. 

Advertisement

The post continues:

… know that WE are the ones faithful to the Constitution and this piece of snot-nosed garbage is the one who long ago lost sight of his Oath (assuming he ever actually understood it in the first place).

His platform is to support LGBTQIA+ refugees?

We're hoping suspension of his security clearance is just the first step in addressing this act of sedition.

Advertisement

Us too.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CBS NEWS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLINOIS MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jennifer Welch Says Riley Gains Will Always Be the Dumb B***h Who Tied for Fifth Place
Brett T.
EBT of TikTok: Profanity, Looting Threats, and Despair as SNAP Benefits Shutdown Looms
justmindy
Sen. Ted Cruz Has Some Choice Words After Chuck Grassley's Revelations About Him Being Spied On
Doug P.
Shockwave: DeSantis Kicks Out H-1B Professors, Declares Florida is 'America First' in Higher Ed
justmindy
Scott Jennings Argues With Dem Who Maintains Biden Is ‘Sharp As a Tack’ As Autopen Scandal Heats Up
Warren Squire
Dem Wants MAGA Who Are OK With Trump's Drug Boat Strikes to Imagine Who Gets Killed If AOC Is President
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jennifer Welch Says Riley Gains Will Always Be the Dumb B***h Who Tied for Fifth Place Brett T.
Advertisement