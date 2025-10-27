MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and JB Pritzker Claim Democrats Have Never Implied That Trump...
ABC's 'The View' Still on the Air Despite Whoopi Goldberg's Claim That Trump...
Zohran Mamdani Confirms His 'Aunt' Afraid to Ride the Subway Is a Deceased...
Judge Presses DOJ to Justify Deporting Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Quickly ‘Moves On’ From Question About Sexual Assault by...
Trans Rabbis for Zohran: Jews for Radical and Economic Justice Shoot Cringe Ad...
Jasmine Crockett’s Shady Stock Stash: Green Crusader Caught in Sneaky Profit Ploy
'Let's Go Brandon': Gov. Kathy Hochul Thought the ‘Tax the Rich’ Crowd Was...
JD Vance BLASTS Mehdi Hasan Claiming to Be the 'Real Victim' of Charlie...
TV Pundit Jessica Tarlov’s X-istential Crisis: Clueless About Congress, Yet Still on Air
VIP
Time to Slam the Brakes on H-1B Visas: American Grads Deserve Jobs, Not...
Glamour’s ‘Women of the Year’: Rachels Win for Perfecting the Art of Israel-Hating
Hip-Hop Governor Gavin Newsom Talks About Hustling to Pay the Bills Growing Up
The Democratic Party is Dead. Socialism is officially here. Plus Katie Porter is...

ABC News: Trump Again Refuses to Rule Out a Third Term

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on October 27, 2025
ImgFlip

As our own Sam J. reported earlier on Monday, Susan Glasser, staff writer for The New Yorker and wife of the New York Times' Peter Baker, proved there was such a thing as a stupid question by reposting a video posted by serial fabulist Aaron Rupar and asking President Donald Trump, "Why do you keep suggesting that you would seek to remain in office for a third term despite the Constitution’s clear ban? Why are you misleading your supporters and the American public that this is a possibility?"

Advertisement

As Trump says, "We do a little trolling." He keeps a red Trump 2028 cap in the Oval Office to show off to foreign leaders and enrage liberals like Gavin Newsom.

ABC News got right on the story, which originated in a press gaggle on Air Force One.

Michelle Stoddart and David Brennan report for ABC News:

Speaking with reporters on board Air Force One en route to Japan on Monday, President Donald Trump again refused to rule out a bid for a third presidential term, despite the 22nd Amendment limiting presidents to being elected twice.

"I would love to do it," Trump said when asked about the prospect of a 2028 presidential bid. "I have my best numbers ever. It's very terrible. I have my best numbers," he continued.

"Am I not ruling it out? You'll have to tell me," Trump said when pressed on the matter. "All I can tell you is that we have a great, a great group of people, which they don't," he added, referring to the Democratic Party.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

At least this wasn't another story about the East Wing and the new ballroom … ABC News has already done several pieces on that.

He knows JD Vance is on deck.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS ABC NEWS DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
JD Vance BLASTS Mehdi Hasan Claiming to Be the 'Real Victim' of Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Grateful Calvin
Zohran Mamdani Confirms His 'Aunt' Afraid to Ride the Subway Is a Deceased Distant Cousin
Brett T.
Judge Presses DOJ to Justify Deporting Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia
Brett T.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Quickly ‘Moves On’ From Question About Sexual Assault by Illegal
Brett T.
ABC's 'The View' Still on the Air Despite Whoopi Goldberg's Claim That Trump Is a Dictator
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement