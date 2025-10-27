ABC News: Trump Again Refuses to Rule Out a Third Term

As our own Sam J. reported earlier on Monday, Susan Glasser, staff writer for The New Yorker and wife of the New York Times' Peter Baker, proved there was such a thing as a stupid question by reposting a video posted by serial fabulist Aaron Rupar and asking President Donald Trump, "Why do you keep suggesting that you would seek to remain in office for a third term despite the Constitution’s clear ban? Why are you misleading your supporters and the American public that this is a possibility?"

As Trump says, "We do a little trolling." He keeps a red Trump 2028 cap in the Oval Office to show off to foreign leaders and enrage liberals like Gavin Newsom.

ABC News got right on the story, which originated in a press gaggle on Air Force One.

Speaking with reporters on board Air Force One en route to Japan on Monday, President Trump again refused to rule out a bid for a third presidential term, despite the 22nd Amendment limiting presidents to being elected twice.



Read more: https://t.co/uIaNHaSUWS pic.twitter.com/CLPSAAN3fE — ABC News (@ABC) October 27, 2025

Michelle Stoddart and David Brennan report for ABC News:

Speaking with reporters on board Air Force One en route to Japan on Monday, President Donald Trump again refused to rule out a bid for a third presidential term, despite the 22nd Amendment limiting presidents to being elected twice. "I would love to do it," Trump said when asked about the prospect of a 2028 presidential bid. "I have my best numbers ever. It's very terrible. I have my best numbers," he continued. "Am I not ruling it out? You'll have to tell me," Trump said when pressed on the matter. "All I can tell you is that we have a great, a great group of people, which they don't," he added, referring to the Democratic Party.

Hook, line, sinker.



You guys just eat up his trolling. pic.twitter.com/txlJV0llU6 — Dreaming of Freedom (@libertyorfail) October 27, 2025

Trump is trolling, and Democrats fall for it every time. — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurMorganTX) October 27, 2025

😂 You do realize that he is trolling you @ABC 😂 Ask a stupid question and expect a stupid answer back. — Carolyn VanOstran (@CarolynVanOstr1) October 27, 2025

Bait taken whole. — G (@MuleTunes) October 27, 2025

12 years later, @ABC News still has no idea what trolling is. — Jay Bee (@_pointles_s) October 27, 2025

President Trump owns you, ABC. 🤣 — DAS (@TontoStephenson) October 27, 2025

He refuses to comment because it's an idiotic question. You guys really need to seek therapy or simply get out of journalism all together. — Marty (@MartyMoore659) October 27, 2025

Stop click baiting you turds….he trolled you for asking a stupid question — DJ (@DJSpankalot) October 27, 2025

He’s trolling all of you morons — Hans (@Odnx_) October 27, 2025

At least this wasn't another story about the East Wing and the new ballroom … ABC News has already done several pieces on that.

He knows JD Vance is on deck.

