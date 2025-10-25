Letitia James Says Her Prosecution Isn’t About Her, But ‘About All of Us’
Kamala Harris Teases Presidential Run in BBC Interview

Journalist Claims Jesus Was Born in a Muslim-Majority Country

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on October 25, 2025
As we covered in a VIP post earlier this week, former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan argued that if Christians could have church bells, then mosques could have loudspeakers blasting the Muslim call to prayer five times a day, starting at sunrise.

After Congressman Brandon Gill posted that he didn't want to hear "oppressive Muslim prayer calls," columnist Sharmine Nawrani, who says in her bio that she's a former senior associate at St. Antony's College, Oxford University, informed Gill that Christ was born in a Muslim country.

She got handed a Community Note for that one:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

The Islamic prophet Mohammed wasn't even born until 570 AD, which is long after Jesus died. Islam as a religion didn't come to be until several decades later. This post is factually inaccurate and misleading.

She did the meme:

"Christ was born in Bethlehem, Palestine." How could anyone confuse what she was saying?

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

