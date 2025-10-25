Journalist Claims Jesus Was Born in a Muslim-Majority Country

As we covered in a VIP post earlier this week, former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan argued that if Christians could have church bells, then mosques could have loudspeakers blasting the Muslim call to prayer five times a day, starting at sunrise.

Mehdi Hasan to American Christians: "If you can have your church bell, we can have our Islamic prayer call" pic.twitter.com/Oy1IroBqS1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 21, 2025

After Congressman Brandon Gill posted that he didn't want to hear "oppressive Muslim prayer calls," columnist Sharmine Nawrani, who says in her bio that she's a former senior associate at St. Antony's College, Oxford University, informed Gill that Christ was born in a Muslim country.

Christ was born in Bethlehem, Palestine, a Muslim-majority country. Be more tolerant, like Jesus. https://t.co/WoPC97J1rS — Sharmine Narwani (@snarwani) October 22, 2025

She got handed a Community Note for that one:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know The Islamic prophet Mohammed wasn't even born until 570 AD, which is long after Jesus died. Islam as a religion didn't come to be until several decades later. This post is factually inaccurate and misleading.

Impressive that Jesus managed to be born in a Muslim-majority county more than 6 centuries before Islam was even founded.



The Columbia School of Journalism in the bio really brings the whole thing full circle. pic.twitter.com/l3gQv7bitc — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 24, 2025

It has to be painful to be so confused 🤔 — Mack Urva (@MackUrva49408) October 24, 2025

My goodness you had no idea...I'm embarrassed for you. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 24, 2025

Islam did not exist when Jesus was born.



You can read books, it won't hurt you. — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) October 23, 2025

Really covering the Columbia School of Journalism in glory with this misfire of a comment. 🤡 — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) October 24, 2025

Almost took this seriously, then saw you were a journalist & realised it was satire. — The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) October 23, 2025

How many Muslims lived there when Christ was born again? — Oliver Twist (@OliverPenName) October 23, 2025

is this a real tweet? — GeorgeSmith2 (@WestMichP2) October 23, 2025

Is this sarcasm? There was no Islam when Christ was born. — Michael J. Hout (@michaeljhout) October 24, 2025

If you don't want people swarming you, then don't distort the facts for your own purpose. Bethlehem was in what was once known as Judea and the land of Judah was occupied by the Jewish people. — Kim (@Texasgirlkiwi) October 25, 2025

She did the meme:

To clarify, for the swarm coming at me, Palestine is a Muslim-majority nation TODAY. It is Palestinian Muslims and Christians who have preserved Christian history in the Holy Land. — Sharmine Narwani (@snarwani) October 23, 2025

"Christ was born in Bethlehem, Palestine." How could anyone confuse what she was saying?

