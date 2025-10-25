ABC News Shares 'Over a Century' of Historic Moments Associated With the East Wing

Mehdi Hasan's Identity Politics Obsession: JD Vance's Family Reduced to a Race Checklist
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on October 25, 2025
Twitter

ABC News is all over the renovation of the East Wing of the White House. As we've reported, they've posted satellite images of the site to show the destruction, including the removal of two historic magnolia trees commemorating Presidents Warren G. Harding and Franklin D. Roosevelt. ABC News is really feeling nostalgic and shared some historic moments from the East Wing.

Mason Leath reports:

In 1942, the East Wing replaced the East Terrace, primarily as a cover for an underground bunker built below the building, according to the White House.

Now known as the Presidential Emergency Operations Center (PEOC), the bunker has been known to sequester national leaders in times of danger, such as when Vice President Dick Cheney was taken there after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and Trump during the George Floyd protests in 2020, according to White House archives.

Around the time the East Wing was built, Roosevelt's coatroom in the building was transformed into the White House Family Theatre, according to the White House.

Wow, and now it's gone to make way for a proper ballroom so that international leaders don't have to meet under party tents for state events.

ABC News pulls that trick by including in its history the precursor to the East Wing, called the East Terrace, which was built in 1902 under President Theodore Roosevelt. Was there this much outrage when they built the East Wing over Roosevelt's historic terrace?

Speaking of history, Jamie Dupree isn't associated with ABC News, but he says in his bio that he's been covering Congress since 1986.

Who wants to tell him?

President Harry S. Truman gutted the entire White House.

And do the same for the staff at ABC News … they're all inconsolable.

***

