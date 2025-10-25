ABC News Shares 'Over a Century' of Historic Moments Associated With the East Wing

ABC News is all over the renovation of the East Wing of the White House. As we've reported, they've posted satellite images of the site to show the destruction, including the removal of two historic magnolia trees commemorating Presidents Warren G. Harding and Franklin D. Roosevelt. ABC News is really feeling nostalgic and shared some historic moments from the East Wing.

Advertisement

When the White House East Wing was demolished, with it went more than a century of American history.



Here are some of those historic moments: https://t.co/998ZwP7PGU — ABC News (@ABC) October 25, 2025

Mason Leath reports:

In 1942, the East Wing replaced the East Terrace, primarily as a cover for an underground bunker built below the building, according to the White House. Now known as the Presidential Emergency Operations Center (PEOC), the bunker has been known to sequester national leaders in times of danger, such as when Vice President Dick Cheney was taken there after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and Trump during the George Floyd protests in 2020, according to White House archives. Around the time the East Wing was built, Roosevelt's coatroom in the building was transformed into the White House Family Theatre, according to the White House.

Wow, and now it's gone to make way for a proper ballroom so that international leaders don't have to meet under party tents for state events.

Thank goodness we will no longer be forced to host dignitaries in a tent with porta-potties like Barack had to do. — Diana Kline (@morgansinkc) October 25, 2025

If Trump built the East Wing, ABC's Headline "Trump Destroys White House With Wing Expansion" — Spero News (@SperoNews) October 25, 2025

“More than a century of American history.”



The east wing was constructed in 1942. You’re a major news outlet. You can’t do a simple google search or basic math? — WreckRoom (@wreckrm) October 25, 2025

1942 was not over a century ago 🤣 — Trunk Monkey (@C4ndide) October 25, 2025

Joe Biden is older than the East Wing. — doug💬 (@DouglasSylvia64) October 25, 2025

ABC News pulls that trick by including in its history the precursor to the East Wing, called the East Terrace, which was built in 1902 under President Theodore Roosevelt. Was there this much outrage when they built the East Wing over Roosevelt's historic terrace?

"Please, won't someone think of the poor building?" — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) October 25, 2025

If you've ever visited the White House, you'd know that the East Wing side had a bunch of temporary structures and tents erected to facilitate guest visits, security, and more. Hopefully that will be remedied as part of this renovation/construction. — Jerry Bynum 🇺🇸 (@ByPlaneOrSea) October 25, 2025

Everything’s historic now except our monuments. — David G (@David_G_94) October 25, 2025

Good riddance, this “history” was forgotten by all until someone needed to jerk some Dem tears. 🤣 — RecursiveReferences (@Recursivelies) October 25, 2025

So, no more tents and porta potties? Darn. — joemama (@KevinShavnore) October 25, 2025

Statues were torn down and defaced, no comment from ABC. We don’t care what you get distraught about anymore. — Sherri in Texas (@SherriTexas) October 25, 2025

Speaking of history, Jamie Dupree isn't associated with ABC News, but he says in his bio that he's been covering Congress since 1986.

Advertisement

Unimaginable headline on the front step today pic.twitter.com/MHJKnybFir — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) October 24, 2025

With absolutely no input from the Congress - which controls the purse strings. https://t.co/uJswcA9rME — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) October 23, 2025

Who wants to tell him?

Congressional funds are not being used. As you already know. — Edy Rudnick Pineless (@edyrp) October 24, 2025

So? Does that mean he can knock down the White House? — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) October 24, 2025

President Harry S. Truman gutted the entire White House.

Someone please get Jamie at cool towel and some chamomile tea. — Richard Belcher (@R_A_Belcher) October 24, 2025

And do the same for the staff at ABC News … they're all inconsolable.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.