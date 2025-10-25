President Trump Takes Out 'Sacred' Trees for New White House Ballroom, Hysterical Media Loses Its Mind

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on October 25, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

For days, Corporate Media has been freaking about the ballroom President Trump is adding to the White House complex. Today, they moved onto trees being removed. Yes, this is the new freak out.

Apparently, this is all they got and it's absolutely not about the trees.

They sure didn't care about historical monuments being torn down. They praised that behavior. A statue of Thomas Jefferson that has resided in New York City Hall since 1833 was removed Monday following a unanimous vote by the city's Public Design Commission over the Founding Father's slave-owner past. Author Douglas Murray slammed the decision on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday and warned of the left's mission to "rewrite the American story."

Wait until you guys get a load of what Truman did. 

That would send them to orbit.

Trump knows exactly how to play them.

Never forget.

Reduce, reuse, recycle.

