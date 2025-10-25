President Trump Takes Out 'Sacred' Trees for New White House Ballroom, Hysterical Media Loses Its Mind

For days, Corporate Media has been freaking about the ballroom President Trump is adding to the White House complex. Today, they moved onto trees being removed. Yes, this is the new freak out.

Satellite images show President Trump's project to build a grand ballroom has appeared to take down at least six trees on the White House grounds — including two historic magnolia trees commemorating Presidents Warren G. Harding and Franklin D. Roosevelt. https://t.co/E9Epovw4wI pic.twitter.com/DNEubFKMzN — ABC News (@ABC) October 25, 2025

Apparently, this is all they got and it's absolutely not about the trees.

This is really all you got, huh? — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) October 25, 2025



I absolutely do not care. https://t.co/StsMC5chxk — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) October 25, 2025

They sure didn't care about historical monuments being torn down. They praised that behavior. A statue of Thomas Jefferson that has resided in New York City Hall since 1833 was removed Monday following a unanimous vote by the city's Public Design Commission over the Founding Father's slave-owner past. Author Douglas Murray slammed the decision on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday and warned of the left's mission to "rewrite the American story." Oh no, not trees! — JWF (@JammieWF) October 25, 2025



I guess if the construction of a ballroom is dominating the news cycle and is all we have to complain about, things in the US are quite good. — Stevie D (@stevied6262) October 25, 2025

“Sir the second tree has fallen” pic.twitter.com/GKt9uEYMsT — Jared (@funyjared) October 25, 2025

Wait until you guys get a load of what Truman did. pic.twitter.com/nAZ0Amblmc — 🇺🇸 Based Americana 🇺🇸 (@basedandbiased1) October 25, 2025 That would send them to orbit. I do think the wisest trick Trump pulls continuously with the media is to kick up these sorts of controversies, leading to outraged headlines about something that absolutely does not matter to most Americans, revealing so many outlets and journalists to be carnival barkers. https://t.co/8vkMWmNiGj — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 25, 2025 Trump knows exactly how to play them.

Scores of people who up until today had no idea who Warren G Harding was are now doubtless shedding bitter tears over the destruction of his commemorative tree. To them I say:

Without looking it up, tell me what the G stood for https://t.co/3T8okm8IVf — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 25, 2025

The Ballroom Derangement Syndrome has reached DEFCON 1. https://t.co/Vyw2uUY5ly — Stacey-AA7YA 🇺🇸🎙️ 📻🎧 (@AA7YA) October 25, 2025

I've been told that Magnolia makes great firewood.

Probably need to let it dry out, but it should be ready for fireplaces inside the White House this time next year. https://t.co/zQD4RYPOO4 — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) October 25, 2025 Reduce, reuse, recycle.

