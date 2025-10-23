Oops: Democrats Use Picture of the East Wing of Buckingham Palace to Mourn

Adam Kinzinger Demands a List of Those Paying for Ballroom Without the Consent...
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on October 23, 2025
imgflip

Not just individual Democrats, but the DNC itself is outraged that President Donald Trump is building a ballroom addition to the White House that isn't costing taxpayers a dime. On MSNBC on Thursday morning, we learned that renovating the White House is the sort of thing that started the American Revolutionary War.

The GOP reports that the DNC is so upset over the construction taking place that they posted to Instagram a video of the East Wing at a different time. Also, at a different place. The problem is, whichever intern had the password to the DNC computer pasted in an image of the East Wing of Buckhimham Palace.  

Oops.

Their concern is so sincere.

The sad (but funny) thing is that they have already forgotten about the "No Kings" protests and now are whining about Chuck Schumer's  "picture Donald Trump doesn’t want America to see."

As we reported earlier, liberal troll account MeidasTouch wanted you to believe Trump based the plans for the ballroom on the Winter Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia.

They're too young to even remember the show The West Wing, let alone recognize the East Wing.

They obviously don't run these social media posts past anyone first for fact-checking.

***

