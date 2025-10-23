Oops: Democrats Use Picture of the East Wing of Buckingham Palace to Mourn

Not just individual Democrats, but the DNC itself is outraged that President Donald Trump is building a ballroom addition to the White House that isn't costing taxpayers a dime. On MSNBC on Thursday morning, we learned that renovating the White House is the sort of thing that started the American Revolutionary War.

Advertisement

The GOP reports that the DNC is so upset over the construction taking place that they posted to Instagram a video of the East Wing at a different time. Also, at a different place. The problem is, whichever intern had the password to the DNC computer pasted in an image of the East Wing of Buckhimham Palace.

The DNC is so mad that President Trump is building a new ballroom at the White House, they posted a sad Instagram video last night.



Too bad their intern put in a photo of the East Wing in Buckingham Palace, not the White House.



Cry more libs. pic.twitter.com/UKYpGGckLl — GOP (@GOP) October 23, 2025

Oops.

Their concern is so sincere.

I swear they just put shit out and hope, it is almost sad at this point. — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) October 23, 2025

Oh that's great. I love unsupervised interns.



Didn't anyone over there take a gap year in Europe?



Or maybe a middle school trip to DC?



Come on... — Chris Weaver (@WeaverSpeaks) October 23, 2025

Their intern already forgot about No Kings Day. pic.twitter.com/q0zQSdxUSc — yelcat (@yelcat2) October 23, 2025

The sad (but funny) thing is that they have already forgotten about the "No Kings" protests and now are whining about Chuck Schumer's "picture Donald Trump doesn’t want America to see."

As we reported earlier, liberal troll account MeidasTouch wanted you to believe Trump based the plans for the ballroom on the Winter Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Now that's hilarious 😂 — Ghee's First (@Constan36865676) October 23, 2025

Looks like they have 12 year olds as their researchers. — ⚜️ MLCVE ⚜️ (@MLCVE1234) October 23, 2025

They're too young to even remember the show The West Wing, let alone recognize the East Wing.

So either their interns are idiots...which would be par for the course....Or they start them lying about everything early in their careers...which would also be par for the course. — Full Grown Chicken (@GavinDrewLicht1) October 23, 2025

And these people want to run the country. — Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) October 23, 2025

They still can't meme 🤣🤣🤣 — Tekhelet17 🇺🇸 (@tekhelet17) October 23, 2025

They obviously don't run these social media posts past anyone first for fact-checking.

Incredible that the Democrats *still* haven't deleted their post showing Buckingham Palace as the East Wing. pic.twitter.com/xwxp0cdRpc — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) October 23, 2025

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.