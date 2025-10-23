Ballroom Blitzed: White House Construction Hysteria Now Has Dems Evoking the American Revolutionary War

The Democrat Party’s meltdown over President Donald Trump adding a ballroom to the East Wing of the White House is reaching new hysterical heights by the minute. Now they’re saying the expansion is equivalent to the events that led to the American Revolution.

This madness was uttered on Thursday’s MSNBC’s Morning Joe. (WATCH)

Apparently we've now reached “the White House ballroom project is the definition of why we had the American Revolution” stage of propaganda press hysteria. pic.twitter.com/DXmQhvZ5Gt — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 23, 2025

The manufactured outrage by the Left never fails. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 23, 2025

They faux hysteria meters are pegged in the red. It’s insane. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 23, 2025

The Democrats have inflated yet another non-issue into a ‘scandal’ that the majority of Americans don’t care about.

The White House hosts world leaders and major events, and it needs an adequate modern space to do it.

So much complaining over nothing, the WH has events with leaders from across the planet! I see it as long overdue. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) October 23, 2025

We all know that if Biden or Obama or whomever added this, they’d be celebrating it as a major advancement of modernization in line with the tradition of other Presidents renovating the White House.



But, Trump. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 23, 2025

According to ‘The Hill’,



Major Renovations have occurred 5 times before Trump, under:

Teddy Roosevelt (1902)

Franklin Roosevelt (1933)

Harry Truman (1948)

Richard Nixon (1973)

Barak Obama (2009)



I don’t think any of these 5 used private donations, or were vilified for it. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 23, 2025

Right. They weren’t Trump. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 23, 2025

Democrats have to oppose it because it involves Trump. It doesn’t matter that it’s not costing taxpayers anything, either.

Democrats stopped being serious people ages ago. Commenters say the best way to deal with Democrats screeching over this is to laugh in their faces.

At this point I'm just laughing hysterically at them because they sound so utterly ridiculous. I think they've run out of things to be outraged about. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 23, 2025

"wE fOuGhT a rEvOlUtiOn oVer sTuFf LiKe tHis!"



- Legacy media — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 23, 2025

It’s totally insane. — Anthony Sisk (@AnthonyJSisk) October 23, 2025

Yes, clearly the Founding Fathers bled at Valley Forge so no president would ever… build a ballroom. Truly the tyranny of parquet floors. 🙄 — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 23, 2025

These people somehow manage to get more insane. They have three + years to go. Not sure they’re gonna make it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 23, 2025

The scary part is that Democrats haven’t even reached rock bottom yet. Who knows what the party that recently railed against an imaginary American king will lose their minds over next?

