Ballroom Blitzed: White House Construction Hysteria Now Has Dems Evoking the American Revolutionary War

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on October 23, 2025
Twitter

The Democrat Party’s meltdown over President Donald Trump adding a ballroom to the East Wing of the White House is reaching new hysterical heights by the minute. Now they’re saying the expansion is equivalent to the events that led to the American Revolution.

This madness was uttered on Thursday’s MSNBC’s Morning Joe. (WATCH)

The Democrats have inflated yet another non-issue into a ‘scandal’ that the majority of Americans don’t care about.

The White House hosts world leaders and major events, and it needs an adequate modern space to do it.

Democrats have to oppose it because it involves Trump. It doesn’t matter that it’s not costing taxpayers anything, either.

Democrats stopped being serious people ages ago. Commenters say the best way to deal with Democrats screeching over this is to laugh in their faces.

The scary part is that Democrats haven’t even reached rock bottom yet. Who knows what the party that recently railed against an imaginary American king will lose their minds over next?

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS MSNBC WHITE HOUSE

