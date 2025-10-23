ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Says Crackdown on NBA Gambling Is ‘Trump’s Revenge’ for Protests

Our own Eric V. is working on a post that will give you the details on the arrests that just took place in an NBA gambling scandal, including players and several Mafia families. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith admitted on Thursday morning that he had no idea if the allegations were true or not, but … he did know President Donald Trump was coming, what with all of the "No Kings" protests and such.

The funniest part is that Smith said the WNBA could be next. For some reason, we doubt it.

NEW: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith says the NBA game-rigging mafia-linked scandal uncovered by the FBI is President Trump's revenge, says this is only the beginning.



"Don't be surprised that the WNBA is next on his list."



"Because when you've got all of these protests that have been… pic.twitter.com/MkoqBStaKi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 23, 2025

The post continues:

… going on out there and people that have been protesting against him and what have you, this man is coming. He’s coming." What a horrible take.

And the rest of them just sit there in silence.

Look out, WNBA. He's coming for you.

How dare corruption and crime in sports that make us money be investigated. How dare he.



- Disney/ESPN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 23, 2025

If you are a serious sports commentator, you should be sickened and appalled that this was allegedly going on.



Instead, they are pointing fingers at the Trump admin.



Very weird. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 23, 2025

He's mad that Trump smeared the big play from last night he was set to talk about.

This is idiotic. This investigation probably started in the Biden admin. And if you think Trump cares about the NBA, he probably could name 4 players, tops. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 23, 2025

This is so dumb. Ridiculously dumb take. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 23, 2025

You'd think that as a sports commentator, he would be more concerned that games were being rigged instead of making it political. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 23, 2025

Yeah, that treasure trove that is the WNBA. — Miranda Veracruz de la Jolla Cardinal 🍎🍏 (@MVdlJCardinal) October 23, 2025

“If I somehow escape this trial with my life, the only way to get payback is to go after WNBA players” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/zjq3cwvLgi — Lucky Burglar 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ (@lucky_burglar) October 23, 2025

I'm confident the Trump admin doesn't even know that the WNBA exists. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 23, 2025

Who wants to tell @stephenasmith that this investigation began in early 2023? — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 23, 2025

This is a person who’s trying to cover up and deflect from the actual issue of players and coaches being involved throwing games for money. So bring up Trump.



The reason being is how big the NBA is to ESPN, which of course is owned by Disney. He’s running cover for them. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) October 23, 2025

😂 Bro, the FBI's been digging into this mafia-NBA mess for YEARS. If anything, it's the league finally getting the cleanup it deserves. — Exgod🦉 (@luimaly) October 23, 2025

Trump Revenge List:

1. Stephen A. Smith

2. Stephen A. Smith

3. Stephen A. Smith — SurgicalCaps.com (@surgicalcaps) October 23, 2025

So it’s Trump’s fault NBA players and the Mafia were busted?



What are they going to nail the WNBA for, inducing boredom and narcolepsy? — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 23, 2025

So somehow Trump made these people rig games and cozy up to the mob?

All because some refugees from Woodstock protested about a nonexistent monarchy last weekend?

Dude works fast. — Scott "Chico" Richards (@ScottR4H) October 23, 2025

The "No Kings" protests were the last straw, and the NBA was the first victim of his wrath.

***

