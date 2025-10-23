ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Says Crackdown on NBA Gambling Is ‘Trump’s Revenge’ for Protests

David Shuster Can’t Help You If You Can’t See the Difference Between Obama’s...
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on October 23, 2025
ESPN

Our own Eric V. is working on a post that will give you the details on the arrests that just took place in an NBA gambling scandal, including players and several Mafia families. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith admitted on Thursday morning that he had no idea if the allegations were true or not, but … he did know President Donald Trump was coming, what with all of the "No Kings" protests and such.

The funniest part is that Smith said the WNBA could be next. For some reason, we doubt it.

The post continues:

… going on out there and people that have been protesting against him and what have you, this man is coming. He’s coming."

What a horrible take.

 And the rest of them just sit there in silence.

Look out, WNBA. He's coming for you.

He's mad that Trump smeared the big play from last night he was set to talk about.

The "No Kings" protests were the last straw, and the NBA was the first victim of his wrath.

***

