It's the Sanders' Shockeroo ... Bernie Toasts Trump’s Wall Wins with a Snarky...
Black High School Girl Undergoes ‘Colonial Punishment’ by Having Hair Cut
James Carville Thinks All Trump’s Collaborators Should be ‘Shaved, Pajamaed, and Spit On’
David Shuster Can’t Help You If You Can’t See the Difference Between Obama’s...
Catherine Herridge: Authorization for FBI’s Arctic Frost Op Came Straight From the Top
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Says Crackdown on NBA Gambling Is ‘Trump’s Revenge’ for...
Oops: Democrats Use Picture of the East Wing of Buckingham Palace to Mourn
Adam Kinzinger Demands a List of Those Paying for Ballroom Without the Consent...
Shutdown Shenanigans: Worried Warnock Panics, Plays Hostage Hero, and Flops with the Facti...
Trump Admin Updates Official WH ‘Major Events’ Timeline to Include Dems Defiling the...
OH SNAP! Stephen Miller DOG-WALKS Entire Democrat Party By Asking X to Describe...
Democrats Shut Down Government to Fund Medicaid for Convicted Illegal Alien Child Predator...
Sen. Kennedy Talks His New Book, 'How to Test Negative for Stupid'
WH Press Tried Pushing Dem Talking Points on Karoline Leavitt About Trump's Renovation...

CBS News: Cuban Man Deported to Africa Is on a Hunger Strike and 'His Life Is on the Line'

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on October 23, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

We hadn't heard of the African country of Eswatini until last month, when ICE decided that's where it was going to send "Maryland man" because he had so many nations on his list that he couldn't be sent to. We tried to send him back to his native El Salvador, and you know what happened then.

Advertisement

CBS News has the story of a Cuban who was deported to Eswatini, and his lawyer (must not be a very good lawyer) says "his life is on the line" because of a hunger strike he's chosen to undergo.

Roberto Mosquera del Peral was one of five men sent to the small kingdom in southern Africa in mid-July as part of the U.S. deportation program to Africa. It has been criticized by rights groups and lawyers, who say deportees are being denied due process and exposed to rights abuses.

Mosquera's lawyer, Alma David, said in a statement sent to The Associated Press that he had been on a hunger strike for a week, and there were serious concerns over his health.

"My client is arbitrarily detained, and now his life is on the line," David said. "I urge the Eswatini Correctional Services to provide Mr. Mosquera's family and me with an immediate update on his condition and to ensure that he is receiving adequate medical attention. I demand that Mr. Mosquera be permitted to meet with his lawyer in Eswatini."

The Eswatini government said Mosquera was "fasting and praying because he was missing his family" and described it as "religious practices" that it wouldn't interfere with, a characterization disputed by David. She said: "It is not a religious practice. It's an act of desperation and protest."

We wonder which NGO pays her.

Recommended

Black High School Girl Undergoes ‘Colonial Punishment’ by Having Hair Cut
Brett T.
Advertisement

Funny, no one in the stories brings that up.

CBS News reports several paragraphs down that "Mosquera was convicted of murder and other charges," but "his lawyer disputed that and said Thursday he was convicted of attempted murder and other charges. His full criminal record was not immediately available" — but we went ahead and ran the story not knowing.

 It doesn't say. The whole fact that he was living in the U.S. illegally doesn't seem to have even registered with CBS News.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CUBA ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Black High School Girl Undergoes ‘Colonial Punishment’ by Having Hair Cut
Brett T.
David Shuster Can’t Help You If You Can’t See the Difference Between Obama’s Renovations and Trump’s
Brett T.
Catherine Herridge: Authorization for FBI’s Arctic Frost Op Came Straight From the Top
Brett T.
It's the Sanders' Shockeroo ... Bernie Toasts Trump’s Wall Wins with a Snarky Nod to Sanity
justmindy
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Says Crackdown on NBA Gambling Is ‘Trump’s Revenge’ for Protests
Brett T.
James Carville Thinks All Trump’s Collaborators Should be ‘Shaved, Pajamaed, and Spit On’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Black High School Girl Undergoes ‘Colonial Punishment’ by Having Hair Cut Brett T.
Advertisement