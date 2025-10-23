CBS News: Cuban Man Deported to Africa Is on a Hunger Strike and 'His Life Is on the Line'

We hadn't heard of the African country of Eswatini until last month, when ICE decided that's where it was going to send "Maryland man" because he had so many nations on his list that he couldn't be sent to. We tried to send him back to his native El Salvador, and you know what happened then.

CBS News has the story of a Cuban who was deported to Eswatini, and his lawyer (must not be a very good lawyer) says "his life is on the line" because of a hunger strike he's chosen to undergo.

A Cuban deported by the U.S. to the tiny African nation of Eswatini is on hunger strike and his "life is on the line," his lawyer says. https://t.co/8Xf5xAm9Rs — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 23, 2025

Roberto Mosquera del Peral was one of five men sent to the small kingdom in southern Africa in mid-July as part of the U.S. deportation program to Africa. It has been criticized by rights groups and lawyers, who say deportees are being denied due process and exposed to rights abuses. Mosquera's lawyer, Alma David, said in a statement sent to The Associated Press that he had been on a hunger strike for a week, and there were serious concerns over his health. "My client is arbitrarily detained, and now his life is on the line," David said. "I urge the Eswatini Correctional Services to provide Mr. Mosquera's family and me with an immediate update on his condition and to ensure that he is receiving adequate medical attention. I demand that Mr. Mosquera be permitted to meet with his lawyer in Eswatini." The Eswatini government said Mosquera was "fasting and praying because he was missing his family" and described it as "religious practices" that it wouldn't interfere with, a characterization disputed by David. She said: "It is not a religious practice. It's an act of desperation and protest."

He should probably eat something. Problem solved. — Lee Dickey (@dickey_lee95864) October 23, 2025

Then he should probably have a cheeseburger. — The Elephant in the Room (@elephant_23) October 23, 2025

So, how is this news. I really do not give a poop. — Ranse213 (@odannyt) October 23, 2025

So what? Deport all illegals — take back america (@manuel13530236) October 23, 2025

Okay. He's a Cuban citizen, so maybe Cuba should do something. — Life is a Liberty Matter (@LibertyMatter77) October 23, 2025

CBS News reports several paragraphs down that "Mosquera was convicted of murder and other charges," but "his lawyer disputed that and said Thursday he was convicted of attempted murder and other charges. His full criminal record was not immediately available" — but we went ahead and ran the story not knowing.

Why didn’t he just self-deport to Cuba. — Lisa (@LisaPace4) October 23, 2025

