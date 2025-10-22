Democrats Planning to Add 'Master' ICE Tracker to Their Website

Early this month, we told you how Apple had removed from its App Store the ICEBlock app, which allowed users to report ICE sightings and raids to help illegal aliens escape justice, as well as put ICE agents in danger. The move came after pressure from the Justice Department and followed the deadly shooting at an ICE detention facility in Dallas. Attorney General Pam Bondi said that "ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed."

Now, it looks like House Oversight Democrats are anxious to launch their own website for tracking ICE. Rep. Robert Garcia, standing next to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, announced plans for their "master" ICE tracker.

NEW: Democrats are planning to launch a "master" ICE-tracker on their website. pic.twitter.com/aYbtH36kJF — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 22, 2025

Democrats have already made it perfectly clear that they'll work harder for illegal aliens than they will for American citizens. They don't want anyone deported, regardless of their criminal history. Look how they fought for Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Todd Lyons, acting ICE director, said that implementing such a website would be "like giving a map to a hitman."

🚨"LIKE GIVING A MAP TO A HITMAN."



Acting @ICEgov Director Todd Lyons responds to Democrats' plan to create a public tool to track I.C.E. agents.@FoxNews | @DHSgov pic.twitter.com/wu1dRg3CG7 — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) October 22, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security put out a statement:

ICE tracking apps and websites directly put the lives of ICE law enforcement and their families in danger.



Less than a month after a deranged gunman — who used an ICE tracking app to plan his attack — opened fire at the Dallas ICE facility, California politicians are pushing to… pic.twitter.com/a1JUWo2JuT — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 22, 2025

The post continues:

… publicize information would further jeopardize officer safety. Anyone who actively obstructs law enforcement in the performance of their sworn duties or assaults law enforcement, including U.S. citizens, will face consequences.

But harboring illegal aliens is all that matters to people like Bass.

Seems unlawful and un-American, so of course Democrats concocted this evil scheme. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 22, 2025

Not playing politics here, but asking a serious question: How is this not a criminal act intentionally putting the lives of law-enforcement officials in danger? — Douglas Hargett 🇺🇸 (@douglashargett) October 22, 2025

If an ICE agent gets killed or attacked and it’s found they used the tracker it could lead to massive legal ramifications. — Rich Doherty (@ChiTownGrowz) October 22, 2025

Well, I expect everyone to submit false ICE sightings and overload their network. — Emerson Miller (@e_millertyme) October 22, 2025

Load the tracker up with bad tips until it is rendered useless. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) October 22, 2025

@Sec_Noem , get the decoys ready for deployment. — Justin Harding (@JustinH78284932) October 22, 2025

They’re building a tool to hunt the people protecting our borders. The party of open borders just made it official: criminals get cover, agents get targets. — Dan Holbrook (@DanHolbrook) October 22, 2025

And for what? — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) October 22, 2025

Add a few House seats to blue states and eventually grant them amnesty and the right to vote is our guess.

So the Democrat party, as an entity, has decided to interfere and obstruct federal law enforcement? 🤔



Did I read that right? — Uncomfortable Questions (@VHASurvivor) October 22, 2025

As a reminder, these people took an oath to defend the constitution, but now object to laws, that they passed, from being enforced.

It is all about protecting and magnifying their personal power. More illegals, more congressional districts and money. — Dev (@Dodge57man) October 22, 2025

It's blatant interference with law enforcement, but they don't care. That's the point.

Bonus video:

You have to see the rest of the video here pic.twitter.com/3pzwD8uMj5 — Jeff 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@64JeffX) October 22, 2025

The sombrero memes will continue.

