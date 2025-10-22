Cut the Ads: Dem Katherine Clark Says Her Party Is Leveraging Families’ Suffering...
Looks Like We Can Add 'Renovated Part of the East Wing' to the...
Dem JB Pritzker Continues to Incite Violence Against ICE, Saying ‘Nazi’ Trump Is...
Neera Tanden Genuinely Thinks Images of Trump's WH East Wing Renovation Will Swing...
VIP
Klobuchar’s Push for Early Retirees’ Healthcare Subsidies Faces Fierce Criticism Over Taxp...
Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason...
Karoline Leavitt Catches a House Dem Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud About...
Trump, Johnson Rip Schumer's Back-Room Deal to Shreds!
VIP
Here's a Wider View of the WH East Wing Remodel the Dems and...
DeSantis Cheers Japan’s New PM Sanae Takaichi as CNN’s ‘Conservative Hardliner’ Label Back...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
This Is Kamala Harris Exactly 1 Year Ago Proving Voters Ultimately Made the...
Dems Nazi Tattoo Scandal: A Skeleton as Large as a Hardware Store Giant...
'No Kings' Oligarchy Fighter Bernie Sanders Explains Why He Needs 3 Homes

Democrats Planning to Add 'Master' ICE Tracker to Their Website

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on October 22, 2025
Comedy Central

Early this month, we told you how Apple had removed from its App Store the ICEBlock app, which allowed users to report ICE sightings and raids to help illegal aliens escape justice, as well as put ICE agents in danger. The move came after pressure from the Justice Department and followed the deadly shooting at an ICE detention facility in Dallas. Attorney General Pam Bondi said that "ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed."

Advertisement

Now, it looks like House Oversight Democrats are anxious to launch their own website for tracking ICE. Rep. Robert Garcia, standing next to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, announced plans for their "master" ICE tracker.

Democrats have already made it perfectly clear that they'll work harder for illegal aliens than they will for American citizens. They don't want anyone deported, regardless of their criminal history. Look how they fought for Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Todd Lyons, acting ICE director, said that implementing such a website would be "like giving a map to a hitman."

The Department of Homeland Security put out a statement:

The post continues:

Recommended

Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason They Oppose ICE
Warren Squire
Advertisement

… publicize information would further jeopardize officer safety.

Anyone who actively obstructs law enforcement in the performance of their sworn duties or assaults law enforcement, including U.S. citizens, will face consequences.

But harboring illegal aliens is all that matters to people like Bass.

Advertisement

Add a few House seats to blue states and eventually grant them amnesty and the right to vote is our guess.

It's blatant interference with law enforcement, but they don't care. That's the point.

Bonus video:

The sombrero memes will continue.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason They Oppose ICE
Warren Squire
Looks Like We Can Add 'Renovated Part of the East Wing' to the List of Trump Impeachment Charges IF...
Doug P.
Cut the Ads: Dem Katherine Clark Says Her Party Is Leveraging Families’ Suffering in Schumer Shutdown
Warren Squire
Karoline Leavitt Catches a House Dem Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Schumer Shutdown
Doug P.
Neera Tanden Genuinely Thinks Images of Trump's WH East Wing Renovation Will Swing Va. Races for the Dems
Doug P.
Dem JB Pritzker Continues to Incite Violence Against ICE, Saying ‘Nazi’ Trump Is Creating a Holocaust
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason They Oppose ICE Warren Squire
Advertisement