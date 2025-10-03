Cruel and Unusual Punishment...for Us: Portland Plans 'Emergency' Naked Bike Ride to Prote...
Tracking Backtrack: Apple Removes ICEBlock App After Deadly Dallas ICE Shooting and DOJ Pressure

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on October 03, 2025
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement


Apple has finally removed the ICEBlock app from its online store. The app had been available since April and allowed users to report ICE sightings and raids to help illegal aliens escape justice, and also endanger agents enforcing the law. The recent deadly shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas was the last straw, and now the app is gone.

Here’s more. (READ)

(post continues) ...demanding they remove the ICEBlock app from their App Store — and Apple did so,” AG Bondi told Fox“

ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed.”

Guess Apple didn’t want the DOJ going after them as an accessory to terrorism.

Posters say the app may be gone from Apple’s store, but the already-downloaded app still works on Apple's devices.

Well, Apple may have removed it from the App Store, but the ICEBlock app can still be used if already installed, and also can be transferred to new phones without going through the App Store. 

So DoJ should sue the owner & companies providing servers, and also internet service providers, if the app is actually being used to endanger federal enforcement officers in their assigned duties.

— Hoot the Patriot (@Hoot4USA) October 3, 2025

Apple needs to disable the app entirely if possible.

Posters say they still have the working app on their phones and use it outside of its original purpose.

All joking aside. Similar ICE alert apps are still available on Google’s App Store. It’s unknown if the DOJ will play a role in having them removed as well.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership

