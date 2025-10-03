Tracking Backtrack: Apple Removes ICEBlock App After Deadly Dallas ICE Shooting and DOJ Pressure





Apple has finally removed the ICEBlock app from its online store. The app had been available since April and allowed users to report ICE sightings and raids to help illegal aliens escape justice, and also endanger agents enforcing the law. The recent deadly shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas was the last straw, and now the app is gone.

🚨 BREAKING: Apple has finally TAKEN DOWN the ICEBlock app, which was used by leftists like the Dallas ICE shooter, to dox the location of ICE agents



Good, but this took WAY too long.



The Trump DOJ intervened, pushing Apple to make the move.



“We reached out to Apple today… pic.twitter.com/A18vZGjvkH — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 3, 2025

(post continues) ...demanding they remove the ICEBlock app from their App Store — and Apple did so,” AG Bondi told Fox“ ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed.”

Guess Apple didn’t want the DOJ going after them as an accessory to terrorism.

Posters say the app may be gone from Apple’s store, but the already-downloaded app still works on Apple's devices.

Well, Apple may have removed it from the App Store, but the ICEBlock app can still be used if already installed, and also can be transferred to new phones without going through the App Store. So DoJ should sue the owner & companies providing servers, and also internet service providers, if the app is actually being used to endanger federal enforcement officers in their assigned duties. — Hoot the Patriot (@Hoot4USA) October 3, 2025

This is my concern. It can still endanger law enforcement. — KAS Patriot 🇺🇲 (@PatriotKimberly) October 3, 2025

It needs to be disabled not just removed from downloads. — Michelle Yales (@michelleyales) October 3, 2025

Agree this Apple mess needs to end all over and once and for all. — Charles Cunningham (@chuck1947b) October 3, 2025

Apple needs to disable the app entirely if possible.

Posters say they still have the working app on their phones and use it outside of its original purpose.

I still have the app on my phone and it still works.



Just dropped my 300th false report 😂 — Glenn Hendrickson (@Glenn_1776) October 3, 2025

Still working on my phone. I make false reports regularly. — WindTalker (@nmlinguaphile) October 3, 2025

The app comes in handy when the line at Home Depot is a little too long and you’re in a rush.



One report and the place turns into a ghost town. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 3, 2025

Oh, come on. I was using it to make my Walmart shopping experience way more pleasant. — Philip Holshouser ✝️🌷🇺🇸 (@REPENTORPER1SH) October 3, 2025

That was my favorite app. I would report ICE when I had to go grocery shopping and I would always have a parking spot — Mom's Favorite Retard (@CigaretteTampon) October 3, 2025

All joking aside. Similar ICE alert apps are still available on Google’s App Store. It’s unknown if the DOJ will play a role in having them removed as well.

