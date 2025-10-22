Abigail Spanberger ‘Deeply Unhappy’ She Has to Spend a Moment Talking About Someone Else’s Texts

Look, we know you don't want to see any more videos of Abigail Spanberger campaigning. But she has addressed the texts from Democratic Attorney General candidate Jay Jones, in which he talked about putting two bullets in the Republican House speaker's head and watching his wife suffer as their children died in her arms. She's ticked that she has to spend even a moment's time talking about it, but in the first 30 seconds of the video, she certainly doesn't condemn the texts. She just notes that they're "from years ago," and having to address it makes her "deeply unhappy."

“The fact that I have to spend even a moment's time talking about somebody else’s text messages from years ago is something that I am deeply unhappy about.” pic.twitter.com/vWh3i2AS0R — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 21, 2025

The last thing we'd want to do is make Spanberger unhappy.

Abigail is not governor material. — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 22, 2025

You're going to be extremely unhappy two weeks from now. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 22, 2025

Let's hope the voters of Virginia don't screw this up.

By “somebody else,” you mean somebody you endorsed. That means you have to talk about it. There was a simple solution for this and you chose not to take it. — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) October 22, 2025

If she’s sick of questions about Jay Jones, she probably should’ve called on him to drop out when she first found out that he dreamed about murdering his political opponents and watching their children die. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 22, 2025

She’s terrible. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 22, 2025

It's so beneath her — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) October 22, 2025

Spanberger's ability to project condescension is unmatched. I don't even need the sound on to feel it. — Richard Roughton (@richmooreiv) October 22, 2025

She's throwing everything at the wall...



Old news, not my problem, you're unfocused, his violent threats are merely "poor choices", it would make me "happier" if we could talk about something else — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) October 22, 2025

"I've known Jay for a long time, and he's a great guy."

I'd accept that more readily if she immediately disavowed it and called for Jones to drop out, but Spanberger still endorses him... — Josh Boehm (@BaronBoehm) October 22, 2025

She could have called on him to resign and never had to utter another word about. She chose to back him. — Mary K (@MadeMeJoin2Read) October 22, 2025

By all means she's free to resort back to her default strategy which was to silently stand there wide-eyed and perfectly still hoping no one sees her. — definitely not Splexy 🥀 (@SplexyWho) October 22, 2025

We're making her unhappy, guys. We should all apologize to her immediately and just skip the formality of an election. — GalosGann (@galos_gann) October 22, 2025

It also makes her deeply unhappy to spend even a moment defending allowing boys in girls' bathrooms and locker rooms.

