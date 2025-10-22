Abigail Spanberger ‘Deeply Unhappy’ She Has to Spend a Moment Talking About Someone Else’s Texts

Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on October 22, 2025
Twitter

Look, we know you don't want to see any more videos of Abigail Spanberger campaigning. But she has addressed the texts from Democratic Attorney General candidate Jay Jones, in which he talked about putting two bullets in the Republican House speaker's head and watching his wife suffer as their children died in her arms. She's ticked that she has to spend even a moment's time talking about it, but in the first 30 seconds of the video, she certainly doesn't condemn the texts. She just notes that they're "from years ago," and having to address it makes her "deeply unhappy."

The last thing we'd want to do is make Spanberger unhappy.

Let's hope the voters of Virginia don't screw this up.

"I've known Jay for a long time, and he's a great guy."

It also makes her deeply unhappy to spend even a moment defending allowing boys in girls' bathrooms and locker rooms.

***

