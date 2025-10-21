Rick Wilson Hates Trump With the Fire of a Billion Suns Because of White House Ballroom

Demolition has begun on the East Wing of the White House in order to build the privately funded ballroom, which will accommodate almost one thousand people, who would normally be meeting under temporary tents set up on the White House grounds. A photo of the demolition has gone viral and triggered all the usual suspects, including Hillary Clinton, who posted, "It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it."

Also triggered by the image or routine construction was The Lincoln Project.

A picture is worth 1,000 words. pic.twitter.com/DNCMXwqNu9 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 20, 2025

OMG not construction! — Cobra1 (@bfreshwa) October 20, 2025

Especially triggered by the photo was The Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson:

I hate him with the fire of a billions suns. https://t.co/dbsywF2DyG — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 20, 2025

For expanding the East Wing, at no cost to the taxpayer, to accommodate more people for formal events. Wilson must have really loved the East Wing as it was.

Don't talk about your king like that. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 20, 2025

You’ll be happy to know that he doesn’t care. 🤣 — Melissa B 🏃‍♀️💪🏋️‍♀️ (@InaudibleNoise) October 21, 2025

Yawn. So the White House has never been remodeled before.? Your faux outrage is buffoonish. You guys still stalking teenage boys. — SonofLiberty357 (@SonofLiberty357) October 20, 2025

Why? For replacing a unimportant 1940s-era office building with much needed facilities. We have been entertaining world leaders in a tent. — La Jolla Populist (@liberscravola) October 20, 2025

That's a lotta hate. Good luck with it. — DAVID FERGUSON (@DAVIDFE13995094) October 20, 2025

Why? Are you against improving things? — Mark Cook (@PatriotMarkCook) October 20, 2025

During President Trump's first term, Lincoln Project alumnus Steve Schmidt called Melania Trump "the worst First Lady in American History" for "destroying the Rose Garden in the name of her vanity." And now that the president has paved the Rose Garden, accounts like Gavin Newsom Press Office are looking forward to January 20, 2029, when President Newsom can tear it up and restore it to its former muddy glory.

Imagine being a 70 year old man, tweeting like an emotional teenage girl. It’s so pathetic. — Ronoc (@TheRealRonoc) October 20, 2025

Get help. — John Dennis (@RealJohnDennis) October 21, 2025

You should see someone about this. Unstable. — 🇺🇸Kalliope🇺🇸 (@kalliope813) October 20, 2025

Yes, they have to demolish the existing structure first before they can build the new ballroom. That shouldn't fill you with the hate of a billion suns. Wilson acts like the White House has never been renovated before. Did Wilson freak out when President Barack Obama installed a basketball court at the White House so he could play pickup games?

