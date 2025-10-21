Stop Snorting the Parmesan: Hunter Biden Claims Trump Is 'Painting a Bullseye' on...
Tucker Carlson Jumps ALL the Sharks Finding Something Even CRAZIER to Blame on...

Rick Wilson Hates Trump With the Fire of a Billion Suns Because of White House Ballroom

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on October 21, 2025

Demolition has begun on the East Wing of the White House in order to build the privately funded ballroom, which will accommodate almost one thousand people, who would normally be meeting under temporary tents set up on the White House grounds. A photo of the demolition has gone viral and triggered all the usual suspects, including Hillary Clinton, who posted, "It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it."

Also triggered by the image or routine construction was The Lincoln Project.

Especially triggered by the photo was The Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson:

For expanding the East Wing, at no cost to the taxpayer, to accommodate more people for formal events. Wilson must have really loved the East Wing as it was.

During President Trump's first term, Lincoln Project alumnus Steve Schmidt called Melania Trump "the worst First Lady in American History" for "destroying the Rose Garden in the name of her vanity." And now that the president has paved the Rose Garden, accounts like Gavin Newsom Press Office are looking forward to January 20, 2029, when President Newsom can tear it up and restore it to its former muddy glory. 

Yes, they have to demolish the existing structure first before they can build the new ballroom. That shouldn't fill you with the hate of a billion suns. Wilson acts like the White House has never been renovated before. Did Wilson freak out when President Barack Obama installed a basketball court at the White House so he could play pickup games?

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

