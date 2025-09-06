Gavin Newsom Press Office Looking Forward to Demolishing Trump’s Rose Garden Patio

You might remember that leftists had a fit during the first Trump administration when First Lady Melania Trump redid the Rose Garden, in part to make it more accessible to people with disabilities. Tentacle porn aficionado Kurt Eichenwald was furious that a foreigner had "wrecked our history" by updating the Rose Garden. MSNBC analyst Howard Fineman called it a "neo-fascist parade ground." Lincoln Project alumnus Steve Schmidt called her "the worst first lady in American history" for destroying the Rose Garden "in the name of her vanity."

And those were some of the more sane responses. One screaming harpy claimed that the small bushes spelled "KKK," while others saw swastikas.

So imagine the TDS crowd's reaction to President Donald Trump paving the Rose Garden and turning it into a patio.

GRAND OPENING: Rose Garden Club 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VJe97CondZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 6, 2025

USA Today reports:

President Donald Trump debuted the newly paved Rose Garden patio in a Sept. 5 dinner for Washington insiders that he branded the "Rose Garden Club." … Earlier this summer, Trump unveiled plans to pave over the Rose Garden, a historic spot outside the Oval Office that has served as the backdrop of historic presidential moments for more than a century. The old garden, he told reporters on Aug. 3, was "always wet and damp." "When we had a press conference, you’d sink into the mud," he told reporters. "If it rained it would take three, four, five days to dry out and we couldn’t use it really for the intended purpose."

Liberals are already looking forward to the demolition of the patio in January of 2029.

🚨 NEW: Democrats are now promising to rip up President Trump’s Rose Garden Patio and “restore it” to a flooded, muddy field of grass if they take the White House in 2028.



Democrats hate nice things. pic.twitter.com/3c9gUXtzrT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 6, 2025

It's true.

Can't wait to see this ripped up and restored to its former glory in 3 years. https://t.co/CNR1vNG2Yq — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 6, 2025

The "genius" who runs the Governor Newsom Press Office account and her staff posted the date it will close. We know Newsom is running in 2028, but why is he campaigning against Trump, who'll be leaving office?

I doubt that @JDVance will close it down 🤔😂 — Patriot Dad 🇺🇸 (@PatriotDad_USA) September 6, 2025

This is really pathetic. — TRUE TEXAN (@TXHCREP) September 6, 2025

The Left really can’t meme. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 6, 2025

Gavin is good at closing places down. — Yumbaldeh (@Yumbaldeh1) September 6, 2025

Newsom's done for the "Closing Soon" sign business in California what he's done for U-Haul.

That actually looks pretty nice. — R2D2 (@hoopster26) September 6, 2025

It doesn't sound like many of them have had to help a lady in heels struggling on uneven footing.



Of course, they don't care about the struggles of ladies in any context. — Pablo Clay (@realPabloClay) September 6, 2025

The ultimate TDS. They’d rather stand in mud and soak their shoes and socks over having a meeting in a dry patio. — Michael Gilson (@Micheal_Gilson) September 6, 2025

That’s actually beautiful. So much more useful than a lawn. The way it truly should’ve always been. So many events will be enjoyed. What they hate is that it will always be part of Trump’s legacy. — Courtney Fosnight (@pibblepatriot) September 6, 2025

They just hate anything they don't do — James (@jrpbsp) September 6, 2025

I still can't understand all the angst over the patio. It's not like this was the only patch of grass around the White House. — Tracy Lou (@SootLady) September 6, 2025

They can’t be happy and have nice things. — Janet Flynn (@flynn40865) September 6, 2025

Democrats can only destroy.

***