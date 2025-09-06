ICE Turns Spectator Cover on 'Trump's Drug War' Into Awesome Recruiting Ad
Woman Says MAGA Hat Is Representative of Men Who Treat Women Terribly
Brian Krassenstein Thinks JD Vance Should Be IMPEACHED for 'Cursing Him Out'
Hold My Beer, Cracker Barrel: City of Austin Reveals Result of $1.1 Million...
Jessica Tarlov Melts Down on 'The Five' Because People Now Can't Get the...
Carol Roth Wonders: What Band Do You Get When AOC, Mamdani, and Bernie...
Man Who Stabbed Young Ukrainian Refugee to Death Had Been Arrested 14 Times
VIP
Democrat Lies About the Second Amendment Do Not Change Reality
Bill Kristol’s New Love Affair: Swapping War Drums for Drug Cartel Cuddles Just...
VIP
DeSantis Ditches Vax Mandates: Parents Reclaim Control Of Kids’ Shots, Leaving Nanny State...
Victor Shi Posts Video of 'Jaw-Dropping Crowds' in DC Heading Toward the White...
Fine, We'll Pay More! U.K. Uber Warns Deporting Illegals Will Cause Prices to...
Appeals Court Overturns Trump Administration's Bid to Have Passports Reflect Biological Re...
Axios Helps Former Biden WH Staffers Engage In Some MASSIVE CYA Over Controversial...

Gavin Newsom Press Office Looking Forward to Demolishing Trump’s Rose Garden Patio

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on September 06, 2025
White House

You might remember that leftists had a fit during the first Trump administration when First Lady Melania Trump redid the Rose Garden, in part to make it more accessible to people with disabilities. Tentacle porn aficionado Kurt Eichenwald was furious that a foreigner had  "wrecked our history" by updating the Rose Garden. MSNBC analyst Howard Fineman called it a "neo-fascist parade ground." Lincoln Project alumnus Steve Schmidt called her "the worst first lady in American history" for destroying the Rose Garden "in the name of her vanity."

Advertisement

And those were some of the more sane responses. One screaming harpy claimed that the small bushes spelled "KKK," while others saw swastikas. 

So imagine the TDS crowd's reaction to President Donald Trump paving the Rose Garden and turning it into a patio.

USA Today reports:

President Donald Trump debuted the newly paved Rose Garden patio in a Sept. 5 dinner for Washington insiders that he branded the "Rose Garden Club."

Earlier this summer, Trump unveiled plans to pave over the Rose Garden, a historic spot outside the Oval Office that has served as the backdrop of historic presidential moments for more than a century.

The old garden, he told reporters on Aug. 3, was "always wet and damp."

"When we had a press conference, you’d sink into the mud," he told reporters. "If it rained it would take three, four, five days to dry out and we couldn’t use it really for the intended purpose."

Liberals are already looking forward to the demolition of the patio in January of 2029.

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Melts Down on 'The Five' Because People Now Can't Get the COVID Vaccine
Brett T.
Advertisement

It's true.

The "genius" who runs the Governor Newsom Press Office account and her staff posted the date it will close. We know Newsom is running in 2028, but why is he campaigning against Trump, who'll be leaving office?

Newsom's done for the "Closing Soon" sign business in California what he's done for U-Haul.

Advertisement

Democrats can only destroy.

***

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP MELANIA TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Melts Down on 'The Five' Because People Now Can't Get the COVID Vaccine
Brett T.
ICE Turns Spectator Cover on 'Trump's Drug War' Into Awesome Recruiting Ad
Brett T.
Hold My Beer, Cracker Barrel: City of Austin Reveals Result of $1.1 Million Rebranding Campaign
Brett T.
Brian Krassenstein Thinks JD Vance Should Be IMPEACHED for 'Cursing Him Out'
Brett T.
Woman Says MAGA Hat Is Representative of Men Who Treat Women Terribly
Brett T.
Man Who Stabbed Young Ukrainian Refugee to Death Had Been Arrested 14 Times
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jessica Tarlov Melts Down on 'The Five' Because People Now Can't Get the COVID Vaccine Brett T.
Advertisement