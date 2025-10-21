Obama Library Features a Massive Wall of Text That’s an Unintentional Tribute to...
Harry Sisson Dares Piers Morgan's Panel to Name One Democrat Who's Compared Trump...
Oregonian: Blind Protester Detained by Feds Because He Was the 'Weakest Person They...
VIP
The Decline of Decency: How COVID Cracked Courtesy and Sparked Vigilante Etiquette Justice
Maria Shriver’s WH Remodel Hissy Schooled by Salena Zito: Aunt Jackie’s Redo Was...
Scott Jennings Has Perfect Defense of Trump’s Poop Pilot Video That Poked Fun...
Undocumented Duo’s $420K Debt Spree: Shakira, Soccer, and Tax-Free Cash While Americans Fo...
Joe Scarborough Warns Against Justice for Dems Who Targeted Trump Because It’ll Make...
Trump's $100K H-1B Fee Strikes Gold: Walmart Pauses Foreign Hires, Proving Americans Were...
Here Are More Signs From David French’s ‘Huge, Peaceful’ No Kings Protest
Stop Snorting the Parmesan: Hunter Biden Claims Trump Is 'Painting a Bullseye' on...
Klobuchar’s Pity Party Flop: Posts Sob Story About Early Retirees Big Bills, Gets...
Rick Wilson Hates Trump With the Fire of a Billion Suns Because of...
London Police Ban 'Far-Right' Protest Calling for Mass Deportations

MSNBC's Jen Psaki Thinks JD Vance Is Scarier Than Trump, Worried for His Wife

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on October 21, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

MSNBC's Jen Psaki had two AWFLs as guests on her podcast and expressed her concern for Vice President JD Vance's wife, Usha, telling her to blink four times and "we'll save you" from the "Manchurian candidate." Psaki is an awful person, and we're happy that she thinks Vance is scarier than President Donald Trump because he's smarter and he's young. She's going to have a rough few years starting in 2029.

Advertisement

MSNBC has no shame. They've proved that time and again.

Recommended

Harry Sisson Dares Piers Morgan's Panel to Name One Democrat Who's Compared Trump to Hitler
Brett T.
Advertisement

That should be the name of the podcast: Three Desiccated Harpies.

It's really weak and "mean girls" of Psaki and her guests to think that Usha wants or needs "saving" from them. Vance has a beautiful family, and they can't stand it.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

JD VANCE JEN PSAKI MSNBC USHA VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harry Sisson Dares Piers Morgan's Panel to Name One Democrat Who's Compared Trump to Hitler
Brett T.
Obama Library Features a Massive Wall of Text That’s an Unintentional Tribute to ‘The Left Can’t Meme'
Warren Squire
Maria Shriver’s WH Remodel Hissy Schooled by Salena Zito: Aunt Jackie’s Redo Was Emmy-Worthy, Hypocrite
justmindy
Undocumented Duo’s $420K Debt Spree: Shakira, Soccer, and Tax-Free Cash While Americans Foot the Bill
justmindy
Scott Jennings Has Perfect Defense of Trump’s Poop Pilot Video That Poked Fun at ‘No Kings’ Rallies
Warren Squire
Oregonian: Blind Protester Detained by Feds Because He Was the 'Weakest Person They Could Find'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Harry Sisson Dares Piers Morgan's Panel to Name One Democrat Who's Compared Trump to Hitler Brett T.
Advertisement