MSNBC's Jen Psaki Thinks JD Vance Is Scarier Than Trump, Worried for His Wife

MSNBC's Jen Psaki had two AWFLs as guests on her podcast and expressed her concern for Vice President JD Vance's wife, Usha, telling her to blink four times and "we'll save you" from the "Manchurian candidate." Psaki is an awful person, and we're happy that she thinks Vance is scarier than President Donald Trump because he's smarter and he's young. She's going to have a rough few years starting in 2029.

Jen Psaki Says JD Vance is ‘Scarier’ Than Trump



“He's smarter in some ways, and he's young and ambitious.” 😱 pic.twitter.com/WHsfJlCr3U — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 21, 2025

Unhinged Jen Psaki is now smearing JD Vance, suggesting that his wife, Usha, wants to leave her husband and offers to “save” her.



She also thinks JD Vance is “scarier" than Donald Trump@MSNBC should be ashamed to pay her salary.pic.twitter.com/RxNQs0p2Wn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 21, 2025

MSNBC has no shame. They've proved that time and again.

In order to be ashamed you must have shame to begin with. — Kazum Howell (@stefkule) October 21, 2025

This isn't based on anything factual, just a leftist projecting her feelings on to a situation she doesn't understand—a happy marriage. — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) October 21, 2025

I think @jrpsaki is just jealous because no one has ever loved her the way JD loves his wife.



The only thing Jen can possibly save is another cat from the rescue shelter, and maybe 50 cents on her boxed wine with a coupon. — d (@D33D33D123) October 21, 2025

They can't believe that a woman could hold a different view than they do. In their eyes, conservative women need rescuing, just like black conservatives.



It's the antithesis of feminism, because it would rob women of the right to make independent choices apart from the group. — Snaaling (@Snaaling3) October 21, 2025

Listening to these three desiccated harpies talk about how J.D. Vance has no rizz is hilarious. — Acquisitive Chuckle (@Acq_Chuckle) October 21, 2025

That should be the name of the podcast: Three Desiccated Harpies.

Miserable women cannot imagine a happy woman. — Mr Poopers (@D23_duh) October 21, 2025

Why doesn't this hack just interview Usha if she's curious what she's thinking? — Peegu (@peegu36) October 21, 2025

Same old democrats, always trying to make the next candidate scarier than the last one. Are they going to start calling us all super fascists now? More “extreme” talking points? Only their unthinking base buy the rhetoric anymore — Slamfire (@Slamfire12GA) October 21, 2025

Jen Psaki is trash media. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 21, 2025

Psaki's personal attacks show she's lost the argument entirely. — AMIRAN 🇮🇱 (@Amiran_Zizovi) October 21, 2025

Translation: He's effective and we can't control him. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) October 21, 2025

It's really weak and "mean girls" of Psaki and her guests to think that Usha wants or needs "saving" from them. Vance has a beautiful family, and they can't stand it.

