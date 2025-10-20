'Your Mom': HuffPost Correspondent Shares the Response He Got From Karoline Leavitt

Extreme TDS: Accountant Arrested for Firing Shots at Trump Supporter
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on October 20, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy reported last Thursday, President Donald Trump said that he'd just gotten off a "very productive" phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Then, on Friday, he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.

Trump said after the phone call that he and Putin would then meet in the agreed-upon Budapest, Hungary, "to see if we can bring this 'inglorious' war, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end." 

HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte is very concerned about who suggested Budapest, asking White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, "Is the president aware of the significance of Budapest? In 1994, Russia promised, in Budapest, not to invade Ukraine if it gave up the nuclear weapons it inherited when the Soviet Union dissolved," he texted, adding, "Who suggested Budapest?"

Leavitt replied, "Your mom did."

This administration does a little trolling.

Classic. 

***

DONALD TRUMP RUSSIA UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

