'Your Mom': HuffPost Correspondent Shares the Response He Got From Karoline Leavitt

As Twitchy reported last Thursday, President Donald Trump said that he'd just gotten off a "very productive" phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Then, on Friday, he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.

Trump said after the phone call that he and Putin would then meet in the agreed-upon Budapest, Hungary, "to see if we can bring this 'inglorious' war, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end."

HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte is very concerned about who suggested Budapest, asking White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, "Is the president aware of the significance of Budapest? In 1994, Russia promised, in Budapest, not to invade Ukraine if it gave up the nuclear weapons it inherited when the Soviet Union dissolved," he texted, adding, "Who suggested Budapest?"

Leavitt replied, "Your mom did."

This administration does a little trolling.

NEW -- Karoline Leavitt keeps insulting HuffPost, but does not want to answer what seems like a pretty simple question: Who picked Budapest as the next meeting site between Trump and his 2016 benefactor/murderous war criminal Vladimir Putin?https://t.co/3N1QiCok0k — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) October 20, 2025

I liked her response. — Patriot_Dale🇺🇸🦅 (@D12Dale) October 20, 2025

HuffPost and you deserve nothing but insults and mockery. You’re the 2025 version of the national inquirer. pic.twitter.com/wOebkDk3dF — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) October 20, 2025

After reading your threads, it obvious you're just an activist for the left and not a journalist for the people. Karoline was 💯 right about you and you don't deserve an answer to question. — Grumpy MAGA (@GrumpyMAGA) October 20, 2025

She answered you. Did you even check with your mom? — Jack Walker (@jackjwalk) October 20, 2025

Insult HuffPost? You do that all by yourself. — The Desert Deplorable (@desertdeplorab1) October 20, 2025

You're still doing Russiagate nonsense in 2025. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/elPnPO7Mtj — RealJeffGfetus (@RealJeffGfetus) October 20, 2025

While the question seems fair, your extensive history of performative, non-objective journalism makes it hard to take you seriously as a reporter. I’m surprised you even are given the access you have. — IceMan 🥋 (@mcword1) October 20, 2025

Karoline has a new little bitch. You are a useful idiot for the Left — carl thompson (@Lcthompson1954) October 20, 2025

"im not owned! im not owned!!", i continue to insist as i slowly shrink and transform into a corn cob https://t.co/5vD8eobJF9 pic.twitter.com/k9LuSoGqji — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 20, 2025

Classic.

***

