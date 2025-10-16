Trump Says ‘Great Progress’ Was Made in Phone Call With Putin, Meets With Zelensky Friday

Could President Donald Trump, the president of peace, be on his way to ending his ninth war? In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump said he had just gotten off a "very productive" phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and added that there will be a meeting of high-level advisers, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, next week. Trump said that he and Putin will meet in the agreed-upon Budapest, Hungary, "to see if we can bring this 'inglorious' war, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end." Trump concluded by saying that he'd be meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on Friday to discuss his conversation with Putin.

🚨 "President Zelenskyy and I will be meeting tomorrow, in the Oval Office, where we will discuss my conversation with President Putin, and much more. I believe great progress was made with today’s telephone conversation." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/zPoiv9qcyo — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 16, 2025

If this actually leads to a ceasefire, it could reshape global politics overnight — Rocky (@RockyWired) October 16, 2025

A call with Putin, then a meeting with Zelenskyy… hope this isn’t just a diplomatic photo op. — Nightmare of Haters 😎 (@imTrueIndia1) October 16, 2025

With age & experience comes a level-headed calm attitude to dispute resolution. Respect. — TriciaAmazingyear (@amazingyearT1) October 16, 2025

Actual leadership — Marcus Wolf (@marcuswolfmusic) October 16, 2025

Thank you. May peace come! — GreatAgain (@AestheticSales_) October 16, 2025

Interesting development 👀 A Trump–Zelenskyy meeting right after talks with Putin could signal some major diplomatic moves ahead. — CardiVibe Health Consult (@DrKolex) October 16, 2025

Good News. Respect 👍🏻 — Hippo Boing Boing (@HippoBoingBoing) October 16, 2025

Let's pray he'll give Ukraine back some land instead of taking some. — Angel Tito Suliveres Mercado (@Erzengel_Sieben) October 16, 2025

This is how real diplomacy works. Talk to all sides, keep national interests first, and aim for results, not noise. — Panku Jasrotia (@Pankujasrotia11) October 16, 2025

This meeting will be pivotal — MBE (@mbexbt) October 16, 2025

We're not holding our breath on a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, but Trump's been on a roll lately. Hopefully, some progress toward ending the war will come of this.

