Trump Says ‘Great Progress’ Was Made in Phone Call With Putin, Meets With Zelensky Friday

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on October 16, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Could President Donald Trump, the president of peace, be on his way to ending his ninth war? In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump said he had just gotten off a "very productive" phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and added that there will be a meeting of high-level advisers, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, next week. Trump said that he and Putin will meet in the agreed-upon Budapest, Hungary, "to see if we can bring this 'inglorious' war, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end." Trump concluded by saying that he'd be meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on Friday to discuss his conversation with Putin.

We're not holding our breath on a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, but Trump's been on a roll lately. Hopefully, some progress toward ending the war will come of this.

***

DONALD TRUMP RUSSIA UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

