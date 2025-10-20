‘Conservative’ David Brooks Loved ‘No Kings’ Rallies and Says He Would Feel at...
Report: ‘No Kings’ Protester Who Said ICE Agents 'Gotta Get Shot' Referred to DOJ

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on October 20, 2025
Christopher Sweat

As Twitchy reported on Sunday, Christopher Sweat posted a video of a man at a No Kings rally in Chicago calling for ICE agents to be shot and "wiped out." "You gotta grab a gun, we gotta turn around the guns on this fascist system," he yelled into the microphone as others stood by and watched.

The man has been identified as Moisés Bernal Puentes, and he is reportedly an Adult Education Manager at Wilbur Wright College.

Libs of TikTok reports that a source says that the man has been referred to the Justice Department.

Yeah, that was straight-up incitement to murder.

We're not seeing any news reports that he's been fired or arrested, which is disappointing. Let's hope the DOJ treats this with the seriousness it deserves.

We'd love to know what the signs the people around him are holding read.

"… he still works there? Let me know what you hear!"

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Tags:

CHICAGO DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE ICE

