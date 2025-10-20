Report: ‘No Kings’ Protester Who Said ICE Agents 'Gotta Get Shot' Referred to DOJ

As Twitchy reported on Sunday, Christopher Sweat posted a video of a man at a No Kings rally in Chicago calling for ICE agents to be shot and "wiped out." "You gotta grab a gun, we gotta turn around the guns on this fascist system," he yelled into the microphone as others stood by and watched.

The man has been identified as Moisés Bernal Puentes, and he is reportedly an Adult Education Manager at Wilbur Wright College.

Libs of TikTok reports that a source says that the man has been referred to the Justice Department.

BREAKING: The Chicago protester who called to shoot ICE agents has been identified as a staff member at the Wilbur Wright College in @ChiCityColleges



Credit to @AshFarms for tracking him down.



Why is @ChiCityColleges employing violent lunatics who call for m*rder?? https://t.co/ER7eAafqOX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 20, 2025

BREAKING: I’m told by a source in DHS that the @ChiCityColleges staffer who called to kiII ICE agents has been referred to the DOJ



He’s about to FAFO so hard pic.twitter.com/DHMj6i3SGS https://t.co/8oBc9Nymmq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 20, 2025

I'll always find you! I can't wait for @KristiNoem to knock on his door! — Ash Farms (@AshFarms) October 20, 2025

Why are they all in the education field? What's the correlation? — MindRev Media (@MindRevMedia) October 20, 2025

They are always in the education system. Always. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 20, 2025

If someone calls for violence against anyone on the right, or law-enforcement, there seems to be a 90% chance that their career is in education. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) October 20, 2025

Every time. Education or medical industry. It’s terrifying — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 20, 2025

He needs to be fired immediately. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 20, 2025

He belongs in prison. — Daniel J. White (@JDjwhite54) October 20, 2025

I finally played the video thinking that maybe it wasn't that bad and we were over selling what he said.



But the way my jaw dropped when he just straight up called for ice officers to be killed.



That is not free speech that is threatening violence and calling upon violence. — Michael Giannulis (@mikegiannulis) October 20, 2025

Yeah, that was straight-up incitement to murder.

Is he arrested yet? — King Ton (@TKast385) October 20, 2025

We're not seeing any news reports that he's been fired or arrested, which is disappointing. Let's hope the DOJ treats this with the seriousness it deserves.

We'd love to know what the signs the people around him are holding read.

Moises, who screamed into a microphone "these ICE agents gotta get sh-t and wiped out," is running for the hills.



LinkedIn: Deleted.

X Account: Deleted.

Employment: Unknown.



It's too late, Moises, the internet is forever.



Will you join me in asking City Colleges of Chicago if… https://t.co/mfVhNS5T97 — Ash Farms (@AshFarms) October 20, 2025

"… he still works there? Let me know what you hear!"

