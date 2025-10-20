Trump Surprised Third-Rate Intellect Jay Jones Is Still Allowed to Run
Borderless Bets: How 100 Illegal Aliens Running a Gambling Ring in Small-Town Idaho...
Irrelevant Idiocy: Jim Acosta Giggles as Kathy Griffin Spouts Insane Election Denialism
VIP
Learning from Mistakes: The Dangers of Roblox and the Importance of Protecting Our...
'We Don't Answer to You': Dan Bongino DROPS THE MIC on Gavin Newsom...
Senate Democrats Admit They've Kept the Government Closed Because They're Scared of Their...
Ted Cruz's PRECISE Legal Term to Describe Abigail Spanberger Protecting Biden's Open Borde...
'The Plot Thickens'! Catherine Herridge Shares a New Wrinkle in James Comey's Legal...
MSNBC's Desperate Live Flop: 'The Free Beacon' Crashes the Party and Exposes...
VIP
WOMP! Trump's Tariff Critics on the Left and in Never Trump Are in...
Trump, Johnson Strong-Arm Schumer: Shutdown Might End This Week?
THIS Is How It's Done! JD Vance's Half-Brother 'Will NOT Be Intimidated' After...
De Niro Tells MSNBC Rural Voters Are Misinformed by Their Media and Stephen...
Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Morgan J. Freeman for BRAGGING About How Scared His...

Potential Mass Shooting by Man With 'Mental Challenges' Averted at Atlanta International Airport

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on October 20, 2025
Townhall Media

A man who showed up at the Atlanta International Airport on Monday with an AR-15 with 27 rounds of ammunition allegedly used FaceTime to call his family and tell them about his plans to shoot up the airport. Fortunately, his family members took the threat seriously and called the police, who found the man at the airport.

Advertisement

The post continues:

… blocking traffic outside the airport.

Police eventually found the man inside the airport and found the gun while searching his car.

"It was very busy and nobody saw anything so it seems this whole the whole incident was kept pretty quiet," Fox News reported.

"A lot of questions as to how this supposed convict and felon got his hands on that high-powered semi-automatic rifle ... and this all happening during a government shutdown where airports nationwide are struggling to stay staffed."

The man is allegedly a convicted felon, so yes, how he got his hands on an AR-15 is a good question. Why he entered the airport without the gun is another mystery.

Recommended

'We Don't Answer to You': Dan Bongino DROPS THE MIC on Gavin Newsom About Law Enforcement
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We're guessing the man has mental issues that the family is aware of.

Advertisement

Here's the official press briefing where they confirm the man had "mental challenges."

Here's a photo of the alleged suspect:


***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

MASS SHOOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'We Don't Answer to You': Dan Bongino DROPS THE MIC on Gavin Newsom About Law Enforcement
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Borderless Bets: How 100 Illegal Aliens Running a Gambling Ring in Small-Town Idaho Expose a Crisis
justmindy
'The Plot Thickens'! Catherine Herridge Shares a New Wrinkle in James Comey's Legal Troubles
Doug P.
Irrelevant Idiocy: Jim Acosta Giggles as Kathy Griffin Spouts Insane Election Denialism
Grateful Calvin
MSNBC's Desperate Live Flop: 'The Free Beacon' Crashes the Party and Exposes the Absolute Lunacy
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'We Don't Answer to You': Dan Bongino DROPS THE MIC on Gavin Newsom About Law Enforcement Grateful Calvin
Advertisement