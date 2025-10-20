Potential Mass Shooting by Man With 'Mental Challenges' Averted at Atlanta International Airport

A man who showed up at the Atlanta International Airport on Monday with an AR-15 with 27 rounds of ammunition allegedly used FaceTime to call his family and tell them about his plans to shoot up the airport. Fortunately, his family members took the threat seriously and called the police, who found the man at the airport.

BREAKING: Potential mass shooting stopped at the Atlanta International Airport where a convicted felon allegedly showed up with an AR-15.



The man reportedly FaceTime called his family telling them about his plans.



The family then alerted the police who found the suspect's car… pic.twitter.com/QmzuczE6IQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 20, 2025

The post continues:

… blocking traffic outside the airport. Police eventually found the man inside the airport and found the gun while searching his car. "It was very busy and nobody saw anything so it seems this whole the whole incident was kept pretty quiet," Fox News reported. "A lot of questions as to how this supposed convict and felon got his hands on that high-powered semi-automatic rifle ... and this all happening during a government shutdown where airports nationwide are struggling to stay staffed."

The man is allegedly a convicted felon, so yes, how he got his hands on an AR-15 is a good question. Why he entered the airport without the gun is another mystery.

Grateful that his family took the threat seriously, contacted police, and he was neutralized. — Bojac (@kirkianconserv) October 20, 2025

Crazy how different it could’ve been if the family didn’t say anything. — Phantom Platypus (@PhantomPlatypus) October 20, 2025

We're guessing the man has mental issues that the family is aware of.

Thank God his family did the right thing. — Mrs D 🇺🇸 (@Denosko1) October 20, 2025

Good form from the family, bravo.



Also, all the gun laws in the world will never stop criminals from accessing weapons when they want to... Full stop. 🤷‍♂️ — The Narrator  (@Fight_Club_Lad) October 20, 2025

They’re wondering how he got the gun? My guess is he stole it… — Gentry Gevers (@gentrywgevers) October 20, 2025

A potential disaster was prevented thanks to a vigilant family and fast police response. 🙏 Raises big concerns about how a felon obtained an AR-15, especially amid airport staffing issues during the government shutdown. ✈️🚓 — Poka (@Poka741997) October 20, 2025

Thank God the police caught the would be mass shooter before he committed mass murder at the Atlanta airport!!



I can’t thank the police enough for acting swiftly to save everyone!



Also my daughter and son in law were at the Atlanta airport today.



pic.twitter.com/xpCWfzFMa3 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 20, 2025

So they found the weapon in his car, blocking traffic?



Seems to me he either wanted to get caught or had no real plan.



Either way, happy no one was injured and he is in custody. — Jeffro (@HarnerJeff74670) October 20, 2025

Here's the official press briefing where they confirm the man had "mental challenges."

WATCH LIVE: Officials hold press conference after arrest of suspect in alleged Atlanta airport threat https://t.co/0iH4TyMBOL — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 20, 2025

Here's a photo of the alleged suspect:

UPDATE: More on Billy Cagle, the suspect who arrived at the Atlanta airport with an AR-15 👇https://t.co/aYSPauD2mp pic.twitter.com/XYQGW8W7QT — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) October 20, 2025





