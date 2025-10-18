Organizers Say 'No Kings' Rally Is One of the Largest Protests in DC...
Unpaid Heroes Caught in Schumer Shutdown, Forced to Work Overtime for Free by...
CNN Melts Down Over Rooftop Snipers, Blissfully Forgetting Conservatives Are the Usual Vic...
Bill Nye the Not a Science Guy Says Trump Doesn't Tolerate Dissent (All...
King Charles Silent as No Kings Protests the US Embassy in London
George Conway and His Megaphone Tried and Failed to Get a 'No Kings'...
'You Should Know, I'm Your Colleague': Wesley Hunt DROPS Ro Khanna for Racist...
Dems Say 'No Kings' Protests Are Traditional Americana (Here Are Some Speakers and...
Kamala Harris Trips All Over Herself While Promoting the 'No Kings' Rallies
VIP
'No Kings' Rebrands for Rallies Taking Place In Countries With Monarchies (You CAN'T...
Leftists ARE BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Wearing 'Russia's Colors' (Who Wants...
Jim Acosta Helps 'No Kings' Organizer Set a Narrative In Case There's Violence...
No Kings Protest Inspires Better Knockoffs
Agencies Under Trump Join WH In Trolling Bluesky Libs on 'No Kings' Day...

Report: Times Square 'No Kings' Protest Oddly Breaks Up at Exactly 1 PM

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on October 18, 2025
AP Photo/Crowley County

We're not sure how late the "No Kings" protests are set to go on Saturday. Washington, D.C., has plenty of speakers lined up, and the headliners include Sens. Bernie Sanders and Chris Murphy, along with Mehdi Hasan. They've got Bill Nye, who isn't a science guy, talking about Vietnam protests, and Afeni Evans, an activist who wrote "f**k America," celebrated the Trump assassination attempt, and called Charlie Kirk a "bitch" after he was murdered. Who knows how late the rally could go before the buses show up to take these protesters back to the retirement village?

Advertisement

In Times Square, though, the party seemed to end as the clock struck 1 p.m. This editor pictures Fred Flintstone yelling, "Yabbadabbadoo" and sliding down the tail of his dinosaur.

What's that company called? "Crowds on Demand"? That's it.

Recommended

Organizers Say 'No Kings' Rally Is One of the Largest Protests in DC History
Brett T.
Advertisement

And "Matlock" reruns.

We can't authenticate this video or when exactly it was shot, but it's not exactly "New Year's Rockin' Eve" in Times Square this afternoon. We'd say it's a good bet that they have buses standing by.

Remember, there are a remarkable 2,600 organized protests across the country in cities like Easton, Pennsylvania.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Organizers Say 'No Kings' Rally Is One of the Largest Protests in DC History
Brett T.
'You Should Know, I'm Your Colleague': Wesley Hunt DROPS Ro Khanna for Racist Redistricting Claim
Grateful Calvin
Unpaid Heroes Caught in Schumer Shutdown, Forced to Work Overtime for Free by Dems Over 'No Kings' Rally
justmindy
CNN Melts Down Over Rooftop Snipers, Blissfully Forgetting Conservatives Are the Usual Victims
justmindy
Leftists ARE BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Wearing 'Russia's Colors' (Who Wants to Tell Them?)
Grateful Calvin
Bill Nye the Not a Science Guy Says Trump Doesn't Tolerate Dissent (All While NOBODY Tries to Stop Him)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Organizers Say 'No Kings' Rally Is One of the Largest Protests in DC History Brett T.
Advertisement