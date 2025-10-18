Report: Times Square 'No Kings' Protest Oddly Breaks Up at Exactly 1 PM

We're not sure how late the "No Kings" protests are set to go on Saturday. Washington, D.C., has plenty of speakers lined up, and the headliners include Sens. Bernie Sanders and Chris Murphy, along with Mehdi Hasan. They've got Bill Nye, who isn't a science guy, talking about Vietnam protests, and Afeni Evans, an activist who wrote "f**k America," celebrated the Trump assassination attempt, and called Charlie Kirk a "bitch" after he was murdered. Who knows how late the rally could go before the buses show up to take these protesters back to the retirement village?

In Times Square, though, the party seemed to end as the clock struck 1 p.m. This editor pictures Fred Flintstone yelling, "Yabbadabbadoo" and sliding down the tail of his dinosaur.

BREAKING - At exactly 1 PM, all of the “No Kings” protesters in Times Square immediately dispersed.



Totally normal and definitely not astroturfed. pic.twitter.com/4dISCtxvyL — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 18, 2025

That actually happened sooner than I thought.



The boomers must have to get home for some earlybird dinner — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 18, 2025

They were cleared out from New Rochelle, NY by 11:30 this morninghttps://t.co/de2yva7Zkx — Isaiah L. Carter 🇺🇸 (@IsaiahLCarter) October 18, 2025

That's all they got paid for 😂😂😂 — MM (@MM1858503) October 18, 2025

It’s when their hourly pay rate expired — Discerning Texan (@CWRandomMusings) October 18, 2025

Got to get to the bus so you can get back to the Home. Lunch is at 2:00. Can't run when you have a walker. Got their $100.00 for 4 hours. — Little Jane (@BckfireHuricane) October 18, 2025

That’s what happens when you’re paid by the hour with no overtime. — 🇺🇸Miz BetteJo🇺🇸 (@nickname_beej) October 18, 2025

What's that company called? "Crowds on Demand"? That's it.

That's the end of the shift. They have to punch their timecard and get their Soros paycheck. — Shaun Marksbury (@marksbury) October 18, 2025

Did the checks bounce? — Cheryl M (@Vintage56inVA) October 18, 2025

Had to get back to the nursing home for nap time — JustaHousewife (@justa_housewife) October 18, 2025

And "Matlock" reruns.

Did they clock out? — Glad Yuengling (@GladYuengling) October 18, 2025

They all had buses to catch 😂 — Cindi G (@FeralWeirdo412) October 18, 2025

We can't authenticate this video or when exactly it was shot, but it's not exactly "New Year's Rockin' Eve" in Times Square this afternoon. We'd say it's a good bet that they have buses standing by.

Remember, there are a remarkable 2,600 organized protests across the country in cities like Easton, Pennsylvania.

Just drove by a No Kings Rally in Easton, PA. It was two unenthusiastic geriatric patients and a Karen in her 40s who appeared to be their abusive handler. It’s evident these two old timers were there to make some extra bingo money. What is being done to our seniors is shameful! — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 18, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

