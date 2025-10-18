Organizers Say 'No Kings' Rally Is One of the Largest Protests in DC History

We've just received this breaking news bulletin from YouTuber and TikToker Dean Withers. According to organizers of the protest on the National Mall, there are 200,000 people in attendance, making the "No Kings" rally one of the largest protests in D.C. history. Again, this is according to the organizers, so adjust downward as you see fit.

🚨 BREAKING:



According to organizers, there is 200k people in attendance at the D.C. Protest! It is one of the largest protests in D.C. History! — Dean Withers (@itsdeaann) October 18, 2025

Crowd size is what ever you think it is. There is no official estimate. pic.twitter.com/5R5h4LDlk1 — Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) October 18, 2025

We see at least some of them got the memo to wear yellow.

Amazing what money can buy you in 2025. — Chris Maconi (@chrismaconi) October 18, 2025

lmao what they protesting tho...that's the wildest part...bless all their hearts. — Yamz (@WeTalknYamz) October 18, 2025

You people are literally just asking for different kings, nothing more — 🟨TMG⬛️ (@ancaptmg) October 18, 2025

The ultimate protest, where the number of participants really mattered, was November 5th, 2024. — Russ (@Russ__ATX) October 18, 2025

Protesting what? Please, anyone, be specific — RealDealRenfro (@RealDealRenfro) October 18, 2025

That's it? You guys have been planning this for 6 months 🥱 — American&Proud #MAGA 🇺🇸 (@pax42000) October 18, 2025

D.C is one of the most left places in the country. It does not reflect most of the country. This is not the flex you think it is. Lmao — bethany rose silva (@bethany31346) October 18, 2025

Some veterans of the Women's March in 2017 correctly claim that their protest dwarfed this one.

Make it a million, normal Americans still won’t care. It’s so stupid — Raphael™️ (@RaphTMNTtm) October 18, 2025

That's not big. You're talking about a deep blue city, and I expected more 😬 — Ryan john (@eldhogeorge1997) October 18, 2025

There is a mental illness crisis in this country, so that checks out. — Jim McCaslin (@JimMcCaslin23) October 18, 2025

Have you ever seen so many people protesting against something that doesn’t exist, but that they secretly want? — Brian (@OlDirtyBri) October 18, 2025

200,000 jobless idiots who hate America is nothing to be proud of. — DJ Storms (@HistoryMakerDJS) October 18, 2025

Hey, it's a Saturday. Besides, how many are federal workers who got laid off?

No one cares. It’s not going to make any difference. Sorry that you’re wasting a perfectly good Saturday. — MDFVN (@MTFVN80) October 18, 2025

And just think, tomorrow we will get back to normal and enjoy President Trump's accomplishments!

Normal people in this country want nothing to do with this staged BS. — Lane B (@LaneB7777) October 18, 2025

Will the National Park Service be releasing its official estimate? We've got to admit, some of the bigger cities did have big turnouts, but one of the largest in the capital's history? We doubt it.

