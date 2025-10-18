'No Kings' Headliner Mehdi Hasan Goes Off on Israel and the President of Peace

NBC News: Doctors Say RFK’s Concern About Sperm Count Is ‘Little Cause for...
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on October 18, 2025
MSNBC

The headliners for the "No Kings" protest on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., included Sens. Bernie Sanders and Chris Murphy, along with erstwhile MSNBC host and Zeteo News founder Mehdi Hasan. How Hasan got an invite, we'll never know. 

As we reported earlier, Twitchy favorite MAZE found some suggested chants on the No Kings website. Chants namechecked health care, Social Security, Medicaid, education, and democracy. They didn't have any pro-Hamas rhymes mixed up in there, but perhaps that was just an oversight. We guess President Donald Trump is a king for brokering peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians and getting the remaining hostages returned home.

We don't know what it has to do with No Kings, but Hasan quickly fell into a rant about Israel, describing Trump as "the man who uses Palestinian as a pejorative."

Exactly. No Kings? What does that even mean?

Someone did notice a giant Palestinian flag flying over the No Kings rally in D.C.

Wrong speaker at the wrong time.

As Chuck Ross notes, Hasan's warm-up act was Afeni Evans, an activist who wrote "f**k America," celebrated the Trump assassination attempt, defended Hamas "resistance," and called Charlie Kirk a "bitch" after he was assassinated.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

