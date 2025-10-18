'No Kings' Headliner Mehdi Hasan Goes Off on Israel and the President of Peace

The headliners for the "No Kings" protest on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., included Sens. Bernie Sanders and Chris Murphy, along with erstwhile MSNBC host and Zeteo News founder Mehdi Hasan. How Hasan got an invite, we'll never know.

Advertisement

As we reported earlier, Twitchy favorite MAZE found some suggested chants on the No Kings website. Chants namechecked health care, Social Security, Medicaid, education, and democracy. They didn't have any pro-Hamas rhymes mixed up in there, but perhaps that was just an oversight. We guess President Donald Trump is a king for brokering peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians and getting the remaining hostages returned home.

We don't know what it has to do with No Kings, but Hasan quickly fell into a rant about Israel, describing Trump as "the man who uses Palestinian as a pejorative."

Mehdi Hasan speaking about Israel at the “no kings protests”



Didn’t know it was about Israel. pic.twitter.com/zkrRVjWceu — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 18, 2025

It's their omnicause. They have to keep it going despite a ceasefire. https://t.co/s8uZpBspbr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 18, 2025

So many terrorist supporters. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 18, 2025

Mehdi Hasan always makes it about Israel, no surprise there. — AMIRAN 🇮🇱 (@Amiran_Zizovi) October 18, 2025

It's all one big protest. It isn't even really about Trump. — Your Disapproving Dad (@disapprover69) October 18, 2025

Exactly. No Kings? What does that even mean?

He can't help himself. His greatest source of bread and butter has been taken off the table by "king" Trump — The Taciturn (@PhilipAdanu) October 18, 2025

Why is this terrorist speaking? — JWF (@JammieWF) October 18, 2025

Jihadist Mehdi can’t help himself. — Hadassah Baez (הדסה)🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🎗️ (@HadassahB1971) October 18, 2025

The hate of Jews makes them unable to focus on anything else. — Archibald Bunker (@meathead13234) October 18, 2025

Mehdi is talking to the wrong crowd.



They’re a bunch of old white folk who have nothing better to do then be offended by Trump due to their lack of success in life — Moshe (@MosheJLM) October 18, 2025

Someone did notice a giant Palestinian flag flying over the No Kings rally in D.C.

🚨 NOW: Giant Palestinian Flag Hangs over No Kings rally in DC pic.twitter.com/WYHP914556 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 18, 2025

Whoops! Wrong march! 😉 — Paul Manhardt (@PaulManhardt) October 18, 2025

Wrong speaker at the wrong time.

As Chuck Ross notes, Hasan's warm-up act was Afeni Evans, an activist who wrote "f**k America," celebrated the Trump assassination attempt, defended Hamas "resistance," and called Charlie Kirk a "bitch" after he was assassinated.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.