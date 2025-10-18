NBC News: Doctors Say RFK’s Concern About Sperm Count Is ‘Little Cause for Panic’

John Harwood Says It's Hard to Fathom a Press Secretary Lying So Brazenly...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on October 18, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, NBC News laid off about 150 employees, or 7 percent of its workforce. It also closed up shop on some of its verticals, like NBC BLK and NBC LGBTQ. Goodbye, diversity teams.

NBC News must have kept its health and medicine reporters, because NBC News reported Friday that doctors say that the reality Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s take on reduced sperm counts "is far more nuanced and little cause for panic."

Aria Bendix reports under the headline, "RFK Jr.'s warnings about sperm counts fuel doomsday claims about male fertility":

“We have fertility rates that are just spiraling. A teenager today, an American teenager, has less testosterone than a 68-year-old man. Sperm counts are down 50%,” he told Fox News’ Jesse Watters in April, adding: “It’s an existential problem.”

Researchers who study male fertility say the reality is far more complicated and little cause for panic. Fertility and birth rates in the U.S. are declining, in part, because people are choosing to have fewer children or delaying having kids until later in life. Though some men do struggle to have kids, in many cases the issue can be corrected through medical interventions or lifestyle changes.

We think it was someone with no sperm count.

No, fertility hasn't decreased. Here's your explanation:

Damn.

If a member of Trump's Cabinet says something, you can be sure NBC News will dig up some "experts" to debunk it.

***

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

