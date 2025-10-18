NBC News: Doctors Say RFK’s Concern About Sperm Count Is ‘Little Cause for Panic’

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, NBC News laid off about 150 employees, or 7 percent of its workforce. It also closed up shop on some of its verticals, like NBC BLK and NBC LGBTQ. Goodbye, diversity teams.

NBC News must have kept its health and medicine reporters, because NBC News reported Friday that doctors say that the reality Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s take on reduced sperm counts "is far more nuanced and little cause for panic."

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has repeatedly claimed that teenage boys today have half the sperm that men in their 60s do — a stat that’s not exactly accurate.



Doctors say the reality is far more nuanced and little cause for panic. https://t.co/orIEEJhQ5Z — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 17, 2025

Aria Bendix reports under the headline, "RFK Jr.'s warnings about sperm counts fuel doomsday claims about male fertility":

“We have fertility rates that are just spiraling. A teenager today, an American teenager, has less testosterone than a 68-year-old man. Sperm counts are down 50%,” he told Fox News’ Jesse Watters in April, adding: “It’s an existential problem.” … Researchers who study male fertility say the reality is far more complicated and little cause for panic. Fertility and birth rates in the U.S. are declining, in part, because people are choosing to have fewer children or delaying having kids until later in life. Though some men do struggle to have kids, in many cases the issue can be corrected through medical interventions or lifestyle changes.

Did someone with a low sperm count write this? https://t.co/WkoqoQmOun — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) October 18, 2025

We think it was someone with no sperm count.

The 'experts' have spoken. — Lee Tourneau (@Lee_Tourneau) October 17, 2025

"A stat that's not EXACTLY accurate" this is why we hate you. Enjoy learning to code! — Higgy (@SK_higg) October 17, 2025

So Kennedy isn't wrong? Saying "answer more nuanced" doesn't get people's attention and get them to resolve issues! — David Clark (@DavidCl95813764) October 18, 2025

It's been well documented that fertility has greatly decreased. You're just saying this because you hate RFK. — Julia (@AznJulia_) October 18, 2025

No, fertility hasn't decreased. Here's your explanation:

The reason birth rates have fallen is that women are no longer confined to marriage as a way to survive. And American males are no prize. They have nothing to offer smart educated women. American men are weak, cowardly, hateful, unable to please women in or out of the bedroom. — ProfessingProfessor 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@Professing_Prof) October 17, 2025

Damn.

"Little cause for panic" means "we’ve got no fix." — HK Culture Vault (@shannen_tx) October 17, 2025

Who do you think we trust? You?😂😂😂😂😂🤡🤡 — Cecil Roberts (@CecilRo85401446) October 18, 2025

If a member of Trump's Cabinet says something, you can be sure NBC News will dig up some "experts" to debunk it.

