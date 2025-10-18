Nancy Pelosi Tears Up a Crown Like It Was Trump's State of the Union Speech

While Bernie Sanders, 84, was making a fool of himself at the "No Kings" protest in Washington, D.C., Nancy Pelosi, 85, was at an undisclosed location tearing up a crown as if it were President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech. There's been a lot of embarrassing behavior on display on Saturday, but this might be the worst. At least Pelosi got the memo to wear yellow.

Advertisement

And just like Hillary Clinton, she shut down replies.

Nancy Pelosi has been in Congress since I was 5. This would make her the 7th longest reigning living monarch, surpassing Hans-Adam II, Prince of Liechtenstein. https://t.co/tzd2zNkBdS — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) October 18, 2025

Can we also mention just how horribly awkward this and she is in this? — Corey (@CoreysName) October 18, 2025

And she has replies turned off. She’s doesn’t want to hear opposing views or be reminded of how long she’s been in power. Very queen-like of her. — Shannon (@geniuswaitres23) October 18, 2025

She must have stopped by Burger King. pic.twitter.com/Hp7B2Ype31 — MFP (@Marius_Peretz) October 18, 2025

What an embarrassment 🤦‍♀️ — Andrea Jackson TV 📺🇺🇸 (@AJacksonTV) October 18, 2025

Remember when you donned the Kente cloth and kneeled in silence with your fellow lackeys for George Floyd then got up and asked your handler "Is that what you want?" (yet that part was deleted from any other footage)?



You suck at this performative crap. https://t.co/sC7guiYHn7 — Lead Volpe (@volpeforce5) October 18, 2025

She's held power longer than Methuselah. She's old enough to remember when Methuselah was a normal reference to make. Monarchs envy her political longevity. https://t.co/wFIWAH5my7 — Just Some Guy (@iamwhoisme) October 18, 2025

Replies shut off on this cringe for whatever reason… https://t.co/alZbBuDoTD — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 18, 2025

If I didn't know this woman had been in Congress for almost 40 years, I'd assume this was a video of geriatric arts and crafts time at the nursing home https://t.co/MUZi4v63KB — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) October 18, 2025

A woman who spent 39 years in Congress and became a millionaire many times over from insider information is the perfect representative of this moment https://t.co/Lwz4MLo9SB — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) October 18, 2025

Hey, she was elected. Over and over. By morons.

This is extremely my jam. https://t.co/xxLXgWD7i0 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 18, 2025

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.