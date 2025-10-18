Nancy Pelosi Tears Up a Crown Like It Was Trump's State of the Union Speech

John Harwood Says It's Hard to Fathom a Press Secretary Lying So Brazenly...
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on October 18, 2025
Meme

While Bernie Sanders, 84, was making a fool of himself at the "No Kings" protest in Washington, D.C., Nancy Pelosi, 85, was at an undisclosed location tearing up a crown as if it were President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech. There's been a lot of embarrassing behavior on display on Saturday, but this might be the worst. At least Pelosi got the memo to wear yellow.

And just like Hillary Clinton, she shut down replies.

Hey, she was elected. Over and over. By morons.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

NANCY PELOSI

