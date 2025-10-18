John Harwood Says It's Hard to Fathom a Press Secretary Lying So Brazenly About Illegals

Aaron Rupar homonculus Acyn posted this clip of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, so you know he thinks it makes her look bad. Leavitt claimed there was an increase in wait times at hospitals because the ERs are filled with illegal aliens using the emergency room as a free personal physician. John Harwood was astounded at Leavitt's ability to lie so brazenly, but never mentioned Karine Jean-Pierre assuring us all we were seeing "cheap fakes" of a decaying President Biden.

Leavitt: If you look at what happened under the Biden administration, real Americans were facing an increase in wait times at hospitals because they were being put last in line and illegal aliens getting that care first pic.twitter.com/2xdAEAKOkR — Acyn (@Acyn) October 18, 2025

hard to fathom the ability of anyone - much less the president's press secretary - to lie so brazenly https://t.co/2L5MjSvLJx — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 18, 2025

Harwood still lists himself as a "journalist" in his X bio.

You do know you're John Harwood, right? — Wonko the Sane (@Amuk31) October 18, 2025

I have to put you on mute, bro.



You are the X equivalent of a low battery smoke alarm. Just as you almost forget about its last mindless beep, it beeps again. — ZalinskySilverworks (@ZalinskyS) October 18, 2025

I worked in a hospital during Biden’s term. Citizens have lost dialysis seats, oncology beds, been diverted to a hospital far away and spent days in temp beds in a hallway because illegal immigrants, who often receive end stage diagnoses on ER visit 1, clogged the system.… https://t.co/aFQXK5Tl98 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 18, 2025

I did see backed up ER’s due to an overabundance of illegals seeking care for things like colds and flu’s. Thy use it as their local dr since ‘no one is turned away’.



My elderly mom saw it firsthand.



You are brazenly lying. — America is Winning 🇺🇸 (@livingfreeUSA22) October 18, 2025

You need to go visit a hospital ER in LA County. Try Antelope Valley hospital 1st. The wait times are hours long. I'm a retired medic, I've experienced this first hand. — Roamin_Roads ✝ 🇺🇸 (@RobertKruse3) October 18, 2025

Hard to imagine? You’re good at it. — Susan❤️‍🔥Voxsusana (@voxsusana16) October 18, 2025

SHE IS CORRECT. I WORK AT AN ER...... — TRUMP 2024 ~ SUPERSIZE MAGA™ (@ArkTrumpers) October 18, 2025

Do you think people can’t see this, with their own eyes? Have you visited an emergency room in the past 5 years? — Kat Crazee 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@katcrazee) October 18, 2025

That is 100% true you jack wagon.



Illegals show up at the ER and that prevents actually critical patients from getting the care they need. — Jack Flynn 🇺🇸 (@JackFlynn810) October 18, 2025

One of Acyn's followers said it's just more xenophobia from the Trump administration.

Regardless of wait times at the hospital, we're talking about illegal aliens — people who are here illegally. They shouldn't be in our hospitals or in our country in the first place.

