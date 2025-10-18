John Harwood Says It's Hard to Fathom a Press Secretary Lying So Brazenly About Illegals

WHOOPS! Kamala Harris' Husband's Sign BEST Nutshelled the 'No Kings' Protest (Accidentally...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on October 18, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Aaron Rupar homonculus Acyn posted this clip of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, so you know he thinks it makes her look bad. Leavitt claimed there was an increase in wait times at hospitals because the ERs are filled with illegal aliens using the emergency room as a free personal physician. John Harwood was astounded at Leavitt's ability to lie so brazenly, but never mentioned Karine Jean-Pierre assuring us all we were seeing "cheap fakes" of a decaying President Biden.

Harwood still lists himself as a "journalist" in his X bio.

One of Acyn's followers said it's just more xenophobia from the Trump administration. 

Regardless of wait times at the hospital, we're talking about illegal aliens — people who are here illegally. They shouldn't be in our hospitals or in our country in the first place.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

HEALTHCARE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KAROLINE LEAVITT

