Gavin Newsom Butthurt by ‘Profoundly Absurd Show of Force’ by Marines to Intimidate Him

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on October 18, 2025
Twitchy

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is running against President Donald Trump in 2028 even though he's absolutely certain there won't be an election in 2028, is complaining about the Trump administration again, on the eve of the "No Kings" protests, no less. Newsom is already fighting about the National Guard "invading" California to secure ICE agents and facilities during riots in which masked thugs waved Mexican flags from the roofs of burning cars. Now, he has the Marines at Camp Pendleton firing missile shells at California highways.

ABC News reports:

A plan to fire live artillery shells over a major Southern California highway as part of a military showcase attended by Vice President JD Vance has drawn strong objections from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said safety concerns forced him to close a 17-mile (27 kilometers) portion of the interstate.

“The President is putting his ego over responsibility with this disregard for public safety,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. “Firing live rounds over a busy highway isn’t just wrong — it’s dangerous.”

Vance and U.S. Marine officials at Camp Pendleton have said there is nothing unsafe about the artillery exercise and no need to disrupt traffic on Interstate 5, which is the main highway along the Pacific coast between San Diego and Los Angeles.

The state had considered closing the freeway earlier in the week, but the U.S. Marines said Thursday that the event would occur on approved training ranges and comport with established safety protocols.

In a statement to The New York Times, a spokesperson for Vance, William Martin, said Newsom is misleading the public about the safety risk. He said it was routine training.

"If Gavin Newsom wants to oppose the training exercises that ensure our Armed Forces are the deadliest and most lethal fighting force in the world, then he can go right ahead,” Martin said.

Yes, that's it, Gov. Ego. The Trump administration is doing it just to intimidate him.

There's a proposed Community Note citing a press release from the Marines:

The United States Marine Corps (USMC) has publicly stated that the training event will NOT involve closing public highways nor firing over a public roadway.  All training events will occur on approved training ranges.

Does Newsom seriously think this routine training exercise is an attempt to intimidate him? What about all of the other times it's been done without incident?

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

