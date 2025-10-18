Gavin Newsom Butthurt by ‘Profoundly Absurd Show of Force’ by Marines to Intimidate Him

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is running against President Donald Trump in 2028 even though he's absolutely certain there won't be an election in 2028, is complaining about the Trump administration again, on the eve of the "No Kings" protests, no less. Newsom is already fighting about the National Guard "invading" California to secure ICE agents and facilities during riots in which masked thugs waved Mexican flags from the roofs of burning cars. Now, he has the Marines at Camp Pendleton firing missile shells at California highways.

Advertisement

This is a profoundly absurd show of force that could put Californians directly in harm’s way.



Flying live rounds over a busy highway without coordination between state, federal, and local partners isn't just wrong — it's dangerous. pic.twitter.com/irfg9SWuzY — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) October 18, 2025

ABC News reports:

A plan to fire live artillery shells over a major Southern California highway as part of a military showcase attended by Vice President JD Vance has drawn strong objections from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said safety concerns forced him to close a 17-mile (27 kilometers) portion of the interstate. “The President is putting his ego over responsibility with this disregard for public safety,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. “Firing live rounds over a busy highway isn’t just wrong — it’s dangerous.” Vance and U.S. Marine officials at Camp Pendleton have said there is nothing unsafe about the artillery exercise and no need to disrupt traffic on Interstate 5, which is the main highway along the Pacific coast between San Diego and Los Angeles. … The state had considered closing the freeway earlier in the week, but the U.S. Marines said Thursday that the event would occur on approved training ranges and comport with established safety protocols. … In a statement to The New York Times, a spokesperson for Vance, William Martin, said Newsom is misleading the public about the safety risk. He said it was routine training. "If Gavin Newsom wants to oppose the training exercises that ensure our Armed Forces are the deadliest and most lethal fighting force in the world, then he can go right ahead,” Martin said.

Using our military to intimidate people you disagree with politically doesn’t make you look strong.



It makes you look weak.



It's reckless, it's disrespectful, and yet another action beneath the office of the presidency. — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) October 18, 2025

Yes, that's it, Gov. Ego. The Trump administration is doing it just to intimidate him.

There's a proposed Community Note citing a press release from the Marines:

The United States Marine Corps (USMC) has publicly stated that the training event will NOT involve closing public highways nor firing over a public roadway. All training events will occur on approved training ranges.

I didn't even have to look it up to know you were lying or omitting information. And lo and behold, when I did I was vindicated. https://t.co/fqMTfJ08tk pic.twitter.com/vqHr5AAcjo — TexasBulldog (@Texas__Bulldog) October 18, 2025

Hey @CAgovernor are you new to Camp Pendleton and the live fire maneuvers they do multiple times a year? They been doing it for decades! You can sit on the San Onofre beach or any of the I-5 over looks and watch them.



This is supposedly “your state” and you don’t know…sure🙄 — Natasha Beotchi (@Natasha1912802) October 18, 2025

Advertisement

They’ve been doing it for decades. Settle down twinkle toes. — Frank (@justinfrank1984) October 18, 2025

I personally witnessed rounds going over that highway in the 90's



This has been a regular thing, without incident, for decades. — Spaceballs The X Account (@Grunt2A) October 18, 2025

@grok Can you explain to King Gavin that today the US Marines are celebrating their 250th birthday and they’re not firing at the freeway — Mr Scarlet (@MisterScarlett) October 18, 2025

It’s their 250th birthday, not your campaign rally. Let the Marines celebrate in peace, Governor Hair Gel — Shelley Bezona (@bezona_shelley) October 18, 2025

@CAgovernor’s I-5 closure over Camp Pendleton’s routine live-fire demo is egregious grandstanding. Decades of safe exercises, no new risks—yet Newsom cries danger for show. Military says no freeway impact; this is politics, not safety. #CampPendleton #NewsomOverreach — General Biochemistry I (@GenBiochemI) October 18, 2025

Dude I realize you’re an overpaid intern writing this but feel free to drive the freeway any day of the week and watch our Marines train.



The sound of booms while golfing in O-Side is the sound of America. — Adam Huntington (@Adventuring_RE) October 18, 2025

They're not actually aiming at I-5, though. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) October 18, 2025

Advertisement

So something that has taken place for longer than you’ve been alive is now a threat?



How disingenuous can you be? — SYSKUSA (@syskusa) October 18, 2025

Does Newsom seriously think this routine training exercise is an attempt to intimidate him? What about all of the other times it's been done without incident?

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.