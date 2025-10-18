Former Ukrainian Marine Wants Five Minutes in a Room With Coward Pete Hegseth

NBC News: Doctors Say RFK’s Concern About Sperm Count Is ‘Little Cause for...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on October 18, 2025
Twitter

After President Donald Trump said Thursday that he thought he'd made "great progress" in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, it was announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would be visiting the White House on Friday. Forget peace talks — as Twitchy reported earlier, progressives were furious at Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for wearing a Russian tricolor flag tie. Yes, the tricolors of red, white, and blue. What other country has a red, white, and blue flag … not to mention the stars and stripes pocket square that Hegseth was sporting.

One man, who describes himself in his X bio as a former British soldier and Ukrainian Marine (we're guessing he took up Zelensky's call for foreigners to join his military), said he just wanted five minutes alone with "this coward." Sean Pinner is also the author of "Live Fight Surrender: One Soldier's Extraordinary Story of the War Against Russia."

Pinner must have a lot of free time, because he responded to every reply in the comments.

According to a story in the New York Post in 2022, Pinner was captured by the Russians and forced to listen to ABBA’s “Mamma Mia” on repeat while being tortured. "I thought I was going to die. It was hell on Earth,” Shaun Pinner, 48, one of five Brits freed last week, told the Sun.

For wearing a "Russian flag tie" to meet with Zelensky.

Hegseth should have "Mama Mia" queued up on his iPhone for when this goes down.

***

PETE HEGSETH RUSSIA UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

