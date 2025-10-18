Former Ukrainian Marine Wants Five Minutes in a Room With Coward Pete Hegseth

After President Donald Trump said Thursday that he thought he'd made "great progress" in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, it was announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would be visiting the White House on Friday. Forget peace talks — as Twitchy reported earlier, progressives were furious at Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for wearing a Russian tricolor flag tie. Yes, the tricolors of red, white, and blue. What other country has a red, white, and blue flag … not to mention the stars and stripes pocket square that Hegseth was sporting.

One man, who describes himself in his X bio as a former British soldier and Ukrainian Marine (we're guessing he took up Zelensky's call for foreigners to join his military), said he just wanted five minutes alone with "this coward." Sean Pinner is also the author of "Live Fight Surrender: One Soldier's Extraordinary Story of the War Against Russia."

Give me 5 minutes in a room with this coward. pic.twitter.com/GTM6rpy0Me — Shaun Pinner (@olddog100ua) October 18, 2025

Pinner must have a lot of free time, because he responded to every reply in the comments.

He would fold you in half like a napkin, old man. — Ryen (@Ryen778931) October 18, 2025

We'd love to see you get your arse handed to you. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) October 18, 2025

Lmao, I hope he takes you up on that — Austin Grantham (@UncleNachoDog) October 18, 2025

Sorry dude, he's straight. — 🇺🇸 Afterseven (@Afterseven) October 18, 2025

He would kick the shit out you — Doctor Jaime to you 🏹🦌🦃🍁🎃 (@Treestand_tweet) October 18, 2025

He’d absolutely destroy you — T (@TheRealTannerS) October 18, 2025

He would mop the floor with you cuck. — matthew jones (@greatimp) October 18, 2025

According to a story in the New York Post in 2022, Pinner was captured by the Russians and forced to listen to ABBA’s “Mamma Mia” on repeat while being tortured. "I thought I was going to die. It was hell on Earth,” Shaun Pinner, 48, one of five Brits freed last week, told the Sun.

You literally cried on tv after Russia made you their bitch pic.twitter.com/1XPYsJSu4I — Lucky Teter (@TheMagaHulk) October 18, 2025

What would Hegseth do with the other 4 minutes, 55 seconds after he knocks you out cold? — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) October 18, 2025

I may not like Hegseth that much, but he would fold you in half even faster than the Russians did. — Armchair Warlord (@ArmchairW) October 18, 2025

I’m not a big fan of Pete, but he’ll have you for breakfast, bones and all. — PV (@PlainVa86760081) October 18, 2025

For what? What are you going to do if given the chance? — Nick (@maietta) October 18, 2025

For wearing a "Russian flag tie" to meet with Zelensky.

What are you going to do, surrender to him? — Alexander Gray (@tovarishgray) October 18, 2025

Hegseth should have "Mama Mia" queued up on his iPhone for when this goes down.

