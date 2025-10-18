Gavin Newsom Butthurt by ‘Profoundly Absurd Show of Force’ by Marines to Intimidate...
'No Kings' Rebrands for Rallies Taking Place In Countries With Monarchies (You CAN'T...

Eleven-Second Interview Catches the Spirit of the 'No Kings' Protests in Hilarious Fashion

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on October 18, 2025
Aardman

It's what we're all asking of the "No Kings" protesters — why are you here? As we noted earlier, there are literally people in foreign monarchies who are holding No Kings protests in sympathy with their brothers and sisters in America, who elected a president last November and will do so again in November of 2028.

We've also noticed that the protesters we've seen seem to be of the geriatric variety. There are a lot of vans and buses from nursing homes making a trip into the city today. But what about Gen Z? We don't know if this young gentleman is Gen Z, but his quick interview with KNUS in Denver gave some good insight into why people are attending.

Ro Khanna Clings to His Commie Crush, the Cop-Hating Race-Baiter, as Maine Dems' Nepo Nightmare Implodes
justmindy
He represents what percentage of the people at these protests on Saturday? Well into the double digits, we'd say.

***

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

DONALD TRUMP

