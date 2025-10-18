Eleven-Second Interview Catches the Spirit of the 'No Kings' Protests in Hilarious Fashion

It's what we're all asking of the "No Kings" protesters — why are you here? As we noted earlier, there are literally people in foreign monarchies who are holding No Kings protests in sympathy with their brothers and sisters in America, who elected a president last November and will do so again in November of 2028.

We've also noticed that the protesters we've seen seem to be of the geriatric variety. There are a lot of vans and buses from nursing homes making a trip into the city today. But what about Gen Z? We don't know if this young gentleman is Gen Z, but his quick interview with KNUS in Denver gave some good insight into why people are attending.

In honor of No Kings today, here is my favorite interview of all time. 10 seconds of pure glory. pic.twitter.com/jypj2HfWsI — Jeff Hunt (@jeffhunt) October 18, 2025

Useful Idiot. — America First! aka Asshole 5 (@SierraKilo0811) October 18, 2025

He needs Jesus and a girlfriend. In that order. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 18, 2025

Translation: I'm a sheep, following the flock...over the cliff...because that's where the flock is going...but we don't know why. — Shashi Jairam (@ShashiJairam) October 18, 2025

Not a single thought going on behind those eyes — Skitzofranek (@Skitzofranek) October 18, 2025

At least he's honest. 💁‍♂️ — Daniel de la Fé (@dandelafe) October 18, 2025

That about nails the whole party😂 — Tara Fairweather (@TaraFair45) October 18, 2025

Pretty much sums up the result of our education system in one short video. — Tom Dempsey (@tdemps47) October 18, 2025

I like the way he cuts to the chase of the Democrat philosophy. — 🟢 ⚪ 🟣 ⚫ Mayor of Cat Party City 🇺🇸 (@ChrisHugh14) October 18, 2025

On Trump:

Why don’t you like him?

“I don’t know. We don’t like him. That’s the word around here.”

Any reason you don’t like him?

“No clue at all. Just going with what everyone else is saying.”



But, yeah, Trump supporters are the ones in a mindless cult. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) October 18, 2025

Not a single original thought between those ears. — WA State Pragmatist (@WAstpragmatist) October 18, 2025

He represents what percentage of the people at these protests on Saturday? Well into the double digits, we'd say.

